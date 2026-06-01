Pennypack Ecological Restoration Tr

Hosted by

Pennypack Ecological Restoration Tr

About this event

Tweet & Greet Raffle Baskets

2955 Edge Hill Rd

Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, USA

Local Early Bird item
Local Early Bird
$5

Everything you need for a great day on the trails—designed to help you explore, observe, and enjoy birding in the field.


Includes:

  • Vortex Binoculars, harness, lens wipe and decal sticker.
  • Birds of Field and Shore book by John Eastman
  • Birds of Lake, Pond and Marsh book by John Eastman
  • 2 PERT Bird Hats
  • 2 Go Birds Tee Shirts
  • Pair of Athletic ankle Socks from REI
  • $25 gift card to All Aboard Cafe on Fetters Mill Rd in Bryn Athyn.
  • $25 gift card to Provecho on Philmont Ave in Huntingdon Valley.
  • $20 gift card to Weldon Fountain Coffee and Creamery on Keswick Ave in Glenside.
Habitat at Home item
Habitat at Home
$10

Bring the birds to your backyard with tools and plants that support healthy, thriving habitat right outside your door.


Includes:

  • Oriole Feeder.
  • Native plants grown at the Pennypack Trust that attract and support birds.
  • Short Shepard's Hook.
  • 2 bird coasters and 2 bird magnets from Whiskers & Woodgrain.
  • 2 PERT drink koozies.
  • 2 recycled bird decor sculptures from Event Recycle in Jenkintown.
  • Sand Cloud mandala pattern beach towel.
  • 2 Feather Friendly (6 inch x 150 feet) rolls of bird collision prevention window dots. (Covers 150 sq ft of glass total).
The Nest Collection item
The Nest Collection
$15

Celebrate your love of birds with beautiful, nature-inspired décor and accents that bring the charm of the natural world into your home.


Includes:


  • 3 Vintage bird prints from AliKat Vintage.
  • Triptych style wood cutout of birds from Whiskers & Woodgrain.
  • 2 sets of laser cut wood earrings and a magnet from Whiskers & Woodgrain.
  • 2 ceramic bird dishes from Event Recycle in Jenkintown.
  • 2 recycled bird decor sculptures from Event Recycle in Jenkintown.
  • Sand Cloud seafoam striped beach towel.
  • Window cleaning provided by Blue Diamond Window Cleaning by Joe Franks.
  • 2 Feather Friendly (6 inch x 150 feet) rolls of bird collision prevention window dots. (Covers 150 sq ft of glass total).
Add a donation for Pennypack Ecological Restoration Tr

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