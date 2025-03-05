Twelfth Night Ticket Order

7100 Regency Square Blvd

Houston, TX 77036, USA

General Admission
$15
Student
$10
THURS 3/27 PREVIEW: General Admission
$10
General Admission ticket for final dress rehearsal, 3/27.
THURS 3/27 PREVIEW: Student
$5
Student ticket for final dress rehearsal, 3/27.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing