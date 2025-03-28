Twelfth Night

Ticket prices go up once performances begin. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving a little early to grab some yummy concessions and your seat! Doors open 30 minutes before the show begins.
Ticket prices go up once performances begin. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving a little early to grab some yummy concessions and your seat! Doors open 30 minutes before the show begins.
Add a donation for Rise Up 2
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!