Silent Auction

Experience Includes Luxurious 5-night stay at the Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Acapulco for (2) Access to pristine beaches, sparkling pools, serene wellness facilities and preferred golf rates. Explore vibrant local culture, exceptional dining and breathtaking landscapes
Package Details Escape to paradise with this extraordinary travel package offering accommodations at the Mayan Palace in five luxurious Vidanta resorts across Mexico: Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, and Acapulco. Each destination is a masterpiece, blending natural beauty, world-class amenities, and impeccable service. Relax on the pristine beaches of Riviera Maya, where tropical luxury meets breathtaking ocean views. Unwind in Puerto Vallarta, a cozy oasis known for its charm and full access to Nuevo Vallarta’s vibrant offerings. In Puerto Peñasco, marvel at the magical blend of desert and sea, perfect for stargazing and adventure. Acapulco invites you to embrace its vibrant culture, thrilling nightlife, and a mile of stunning beachfront. With options for romantic getaways or unforgettable family vacations, this travel package offers relaxation, adventure, and indulgence at every turn. Discover the best of Mexico in style and comfort.
Terms & Conditions Vidanta Resort Terms Package Winner will receive a unique access code to book their stay directly with the reservation team in Mexico. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. The Unique access code must be activated within 12 months, and travel must be booked and completed within 18 months of receiving your code. Only one package can be sold per household. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. The Package Winner is responsible for the Resort Fee and tax of $150 per reservation which covers Wi-Fi and use of the fitness center. Certificates are for accommodations only and do not include food, beverages, amenities or other items. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable—blackout period; Mid-December to early January.
Experience Includes 2 Night Hotel Stay in a Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott or similar for (2) Afternoon Sail Adventure on an America's Cup Sailboat for (2)
Package Details Hilton Head Island is justifiably famous for its incredible beaches and its world-class golf courses. It is regularly voted one of the best vacation destinations in the world. The world-famous Stars & Stripes is proud to call Hilton Head Island home. This grand and celebrated sailboat is the historical America’s Cup winning vessel designed and skippered by the famous Captain Dennis Conner also known as “Mister America’s Cup.” Aboard Stars & Stripes you find seating on the deck of the vessel and while under full sail you are welcome to move about the deck. If you are a very experienced sailor or new to the water you will always remember your experience aboard Stars & Stripes, a true living piece of American history! It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Terms & Conditions Package Redemption Your Package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Experience Includes Choice of (1) Tennessee Whiskey Tour Listed Below: Nashville Barrel Company Tasting and Tour: Straight from the Barrel Experience for (2) Nashville to Nearest Green Distillery Tour and Tasting for (2) 3 Night Stay at the Hutton Hotel for (2)
Package Details Sample the sensational signature spirit of the south in native Nashville luxury with one of two tempting Tennessee whiskey tours and a classic four-star hotel stay in the heart of the city. Tour the Nashville Barrel Company and enjoy a mock single-barrel experience where a designated Whiskey Expert will lead you through four standout samples from four different barrels. Savor each whiskey on a guided tasting before selecting the best barrel of the day and walking away with a bottle of your very own. Or drink in the legacy of the first African American Master Distiller and sample award-winning Tennessee whisky on the Nearest Green Distillery Tour with arranged transportation from Nashville. Explore the distillery on a guided walking tour of the facilities before indulging in the Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey flight, including the exclusive Master Blend Edition and other full-bodied favorites. Then drift off in retro-luxury with a smooth three-night stay at the fabulous four-star Hutton Hotel. Located steps away from Nashville’s famous Music Row, the Hutton is steeped in vintage venues and small-batch bars perfect for immersing yourself in the rich history of the city’s iconic spirit
Terms & Conditions Tennessee Whiskey Tours Package Redemption Your Package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. The Nashville to Nearest Green Distillery Tour is available Thursday through Sunday. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day as well the dates of Country Music Awards and CMA Fest.
Experience Includes 2-Hour Cooking Demonstration with Full Meal, Recipes and Beverages for (2) 2 Night Stay in a Standard Room at a Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott or similar for (2)
Package Details Looking to add a little spice to your life? Look no further than the New Orleans Cooking School Experience! Louisianans are as proud of their food as they are their culture, and nothing makes that more apparent than the tradition of southern cuisine. Learn the refined art of Creole and Cajun cooking taught by various well-known local chefs whose specialties include southern favorites such as Gumbo, Jambalaya and Pralines. New Orleans is a city with a rhythm, style and attitude all its own. It’s a city of festivals and freewheeling fun. It’s a place where pirates and ghosts have free rein, where cemeteries are above ground cities of the dead and Voodoo has its own royal queen. Here, Carnival stretches for weeks, gumbo and crawfish recipes are family heirlooms and neighborhood pride is touted in all corners of the Big Easy.
Terms & Conditions Package Redemption Your Package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. New Orleans Additional Blackout Dates: Mardi Gras and Jazz Festival Weeks.
Experience Includes Tickets to One of the Following Las Vegas Cirque Du Soleil Shows for (2): Michael Jackson ONE O at the Bellagio Mystere at Treasure Island KA at the MGM Grand 2 Night Stay at a Four-Star Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip for (2)
Package Details Yes, the sun, the heat, the shopping, the dining, the parties, the possibility of a celebrity sighting are just some of the many reasons to visit Las Vegas. None, however, give you the exhilaration and entertainment value quite like a Las Vegas show. Vegas shows have been captivating audiences since the 1960's when the Rat Pack entered the scene. Audiences continue to be wowed by the variety and level of performance these shows have to offer. This package includes two tickets to any one of the spectacular shows presented by the internationally acclaimed Cirque Du Soleil.
Terms & Conditions Package Redemption Your Package Redemption Certificate will be emailed to initiate the booking process. Please allow 15 business days after your event to receive your certificate. Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability. Reservations must be booked within 12 months, and travel must be completed within 24 months of notification. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages are non refundable and may not be transferred or resold. All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable. Blackout dates are the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
Score Big with Mystics Game Night!
Get Ready for an unforgettable evening of excitement and fun on August 25th at the Mystics game!
Your tickets includes delicious food and prime seating right by the action- you’ll be close enough to feel the energy of the game and cheer on the home team.
