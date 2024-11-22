Twelve Days of Christmas Inc - Oakland Chapter's Party with a Purpose Silent Auction!
Immediate Connection
$500
Starting bid
Own a powerful piece of art and fuel holiday cheer! Bid on "Immediate Connection," a captivating painting by renowned Oakland artist Kelvin Curry. This artwork is more than just a decoration; it's a symbol of hope and connection, perfectly embodying the spirit of the season. Your winning bid will not only bring a unique piece of art into your home, but it will directly support our mission of providing for Oakland families and children in need. Help us bring joy to countless families this holiday season and secure this conversation-starting masterpiece! Retail Value: $1,300.00
Own a powerful piece of art and fuel holiday cheer! Bid on "Immediate Connection," a captivating painting by renowned Oakland artist Kelvin Curry. This artwork is more than just a decoration; it's a symbol of hope and connection, perfectly embodying the spirit of the season. Your winning bid will not only bring a unique piece of art into your home, but it will directly support our mission of providing for Oakland families and children in need. Help us bring joy to countless families this holiday season and secure this conversation-starting masterpiece! Retail Value: $1,300.00
Field and Stream
$500
Starting bid
Unveil a mystery and support a cause! Bid on a stunning brass and copper piece of art by acclaimed artist Stephan Bruce. A larger image can be seen on TV in the latest episode of Matlock starring Kathy Bates.
Known for his captivating works that spark intrigue, this piece is sure to become a focal point in your home. By winning this unique artwork, you'll not only add a conversation starter to your collection, but you'll also be making a significant contribution to families and children in need this holiday season. Your bid helps us bring the joy of Christmas and essential items to local families, as well as support the MLK Elementary School literacy program. Don't miss this chance to own a piece of artistic intrigue while giving back to the community! Retail value: $2,000.00
Unveil a mystery and support a cause! Bid on a stunning brass and copper piece of art by acclaimed artist Stephan Bruce. A larger image can be seen on TV in the latest episode of Matlock starring Kathy Bates.
Known for his captivating works that spark intrigue, this piece is sure to become a focal point in your home. By winning this unique artwork, you'll not only add a conversation starter to your collection, but you'll also be making a significant contribution to families and children in need this holiday season. Your bid helps us bring the joy of Christmas and essential items to local families, as well as support the MLK Elementary School literacy program. Don't miss this chance to own a piece of artistic intrigue while giving back to the community! Retail value: $2,000.00
Grgich Hills Winery Experience for 4
$300
Starting bid
Crush grapes & uncork joy! Bid on this exclusive Napa Valley experience for four at the esteemed Grgich Hills Winery. Immerse yourselves in California wine country with a private tasting for four, complete with a decadent charcuterie board and the unforgettable experience of grape stomping (Spring/Summer 2025). Plus, take home a commemorative Grgich Hill Winery t-shirt for each guest! This luxurious package lets you create lasting memories while supporting a worthy cause. Your winning bid helps bring holiday cheer and essentials to Oakland families and children, along with supporting the MLK Elementary School literacy program. Don't miss this vine-tastic opportunity to give back and experience Napa Valley magic! Retail Value: $1,000.00
Crush grapes & uncork joy! Bid on this exclusive Napa Valley experience for four at the esteemed Grgich Hills Winery. Immerse yourselves in California wine country with a private tasting for four, complete with a decadent charcuterie board and the unforgettable experience of grape stomping (Spring/Summer 2025). Plus, take home a commemorative Grgich Hill Winery t-shirt for each guest! This luxurious package lets you create lasting memories while supporting a worthy cause. Your winning bid helps bring holiday cheer and essentials to Oakland families and children, along with supporting the MLK Elementary School literacy program. Don't miss this vine-tastic opportunity to give back and experience Napa Valley magic! Retail Value: $1,000.00
Collection of books by Marcus Thompson II.
$25
Starting bid
Score a slam dunk for literacy! Bid on this winning collection of books by renowned sports journalist Marcus Thompson II. Dive into the world of basketball with these captivating reads, perfect for any sports fan. Not only will you add a fantastic addition to your bookshelf, but your winning bid directly supports our mission of fostering literacy and bringing joy to Oakland families. Help us fill the shelves of the MLK Elementary School library and provide essential items to local families this holiday season. Don't miss this chance to score big for a good cause! Retail Value: $85.00
Score a slam dunk for literacy! Bid on this winning collection of books by renowned sports journalist Marcus Thompson II. Dive into the world of basketball with these captivating reads, perfect for any sports fan. Not only will you add a fantastic addition to your bookshelf, but your winning bid directly supports our mission of fostering literacy and bringing joy to Oakland families. Help us fill the shelves of the MLK Elementary School library and provide essential items to local families this holiday season. Don't miss this chance to score big for a good cause! Retail Value: $85.00
Skin By Maisha Skin Care Studio Beauty Service
$150
Starting bid
Unwrap a radiant glow & give back! Bid on a luxurious beauty service from Skin By Maisha Skin Care Studio, a haven for self-care in Oakland. Treat yourself to a rejuvenating experience tailored to your unique needs, leaving you feeling refreshed and radiant. This pampering session isn't just about you – your winning bid helps bring holiday cheer and essentials to local families in need. Plus, it supports the MLK Elementary School literacy program! Bid high for a chance to indulge in self-care while giving back to the community this holiday season.
Unwrap a radiant glow & give back! Bid on a luxurious beauty service from Skin By Maisha Skin Care Studio, a haven for self-care in Oakland. Treat yourself to a rejuvenating experience tailored to your unique needs, leaving you feeling refreshed and radiant. This pampering session isn't just about you – your winning bid helps bring holiday cheer and essentials to local families in need. Plus, it supports the MLK Elementary School literacy program! Bid high for a chance to indulge in self-care while giving back to the community this holiday season.
MF DOOM Pop Art Print
$60
Starting bid
Own a piece of hip-hop history & spread holiday cheer! Bid on this exclusive 34x22" pop art print of the legendary MF DOOM! This masked mastermind redefined the genre with his innovative rhymes and iconic style. This limited edition piece isn't just wall art – it's a conversation starter and a tribute to an underground king. Your winning bid not only brings a unique collectible home, but also helps us provide groceries, toys, and essential items to families in need.
Own a piece of hip-hop history & spread holiday cheer! Bid on this exclusive 34x22" pop art print of the legendary MF DOOM! This masked mastermind redefined the genre with his innovative rhymes and iconic style. This limited edition piece isn't just wall art – it's a conversation starter and a tribute to an underground king. Your winning bid not only brings a unique collectible home, but also helps us provide groceries, toys, and essential items to families in need.
Personal Training
$200
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness journey and support a worthy cause! Bid on 5 personalized training sessions valued at $700.00 with Devona McClinton. At The Experience, we’re more than just a fitness studio – we’re a community that empowers women to embrace a life of optimal health and holistic well-being. Our mission is to provide a safe space where women, particularly those aged 40 and up, can embark on a transformative journey towards a higher quality of life through integrative fitness and nutrition. Devona's expertise will guide you towards a healthier, happier you, tailored to your specific needs and goals. By bidding, you're not only investing in your well-being, but also contributing to the joy of families in need this holiday season. Your support will help provide essentials like groceries, toys, and books to local families, as well as support the MLK Elementary School literacy program. Empower yourself and empower others with this transformative bid. Retail value:
Elevate your fitness journey and support a worthy cause! Bid on 5 personalized training sessions valued at $700.00 with Devona McClinton. At The Experience, we’re more than just a fitness studio – we’re a community that empowers women to embrace a life of optimal health and holistic well-being. Our mission is to provide a safe space where women, particularly those aged 40 and up, can embark on a transformative journey towards a higher quality of life through integrative fitness and nutrition. Devona's expertise will guide you towards a healthier, happier you, tailored to your specific needs and goals. By bidding, you're not only investing in your well-being, but also contributing to the joy of families in need this holiday season. Your support will help provide essentials like groceries, toys, and books to local families, as well as support the MLK Elementary School literacy program. Empower yourself and empower others with this transformative bid. Retail value:
Brandon Blackwood Mya Handbag
$250
Starting bid
Own a New Fashion Icon & Give Back This Holiday Season!
Bid on this stunning Brandon Blackwood Mya handbag and elevate your style while supporting a worthy cause! This on-trend accessory, crafted by a rising star in the fashion world, is the perfect statement piece to add to your wardrobe.
By winning this coveted bag, you're not just treating yourself – you're also making a difference. Your bid helps bring holiday cheer and essentials like groceries, toys, and books to local families in need. Plus, it supports the MLK Elementary School literacy program!
Bid high and walk away with a designer handbag and the satisfaction of giving back this holiday season! Retail value:
Own a New Fashion Icon & Give Back This Holiday Season!
Bid on this stunning Brandon Blackwood Mya handbag and elevate your style while supporting a worthy cause! This on-trend accessory, crafted by a rising star in the fashion world, is the perfect statement piece to add to your wardrobe.
By winning this coveted bag, you're not just treating yourself – you're also making a difference. Your bid helps bring holiday cheer and essentials like groceries, toys, and books to local families in need. Plus, it supports the MLK Elementary School literacy program!
Bid high and walk away with a designer handbag and the satisfaction of giving back this holiday season! Retail value:
Ace of Spades Limited Edition Green in Gift Box
$250
Starting bid
Celebrate the Season in Style with a Luxurious Champagne & Support a Cause!
Bid on one of two exclusive Armand de Brignac Brut (Ace of Spades) Limited Edition gift baskets and raise a toast to a worthy cause! This prestigious champagne, known for its exquisite taste and iconic green bottle, is the perfect centerpiece for any holiday gathering.
This beautifully presented gift basket isn't just a luxurious treat – it's an opportunity to give back. Your winning bid helps bring holiday cheer and essential items like groceries, toys, and books to families in need. Plus, it supports the MLK Elementary School literacy program!
Don't miss your chance to own a piece of luxury, celebrate in style, and make a difference this holiday season! Retail Value: $500.00
Celebrate the Season in Style with a Luxurious Champagne & Support a Cause!
Bid on one of two exclusive Armand de Brignac Brut (Ace of Spades) Limited Edition gift baskets and raise a toast to a worthy cause! This prestigious champagne, known for its exquisite taste and iconic green bottle, is the perfect centerpiece for any holiday gathering.
This beautifully presented gift basket isn't just a luxurious treat – it's an opportunity to give back. Your winning bid helps bring holiday cheer and essential items like groceries, toys, and books to families in need. Plus, it supports the MLK Elementary School literacy program!
Don't miss your chance to own a piece of luxury, celebrate in style, and make a difference this holiday season! Retail Value: $500.00
Autographed Stephen Curry Jersey
$499
Starting bid
Own a Piece of Basketball History and Make a Difference!
Bid on this signed Stephen Curry jersey courtesy of The Warriors Community Foundation, and own a piece of NBA history! This iconic jersey, signed by the legendary Golden State Warriors star, is the perfect addition to any sports fan's collection.
Your winning bid will not only bring this incredible piece of memorabilia to your home but will also directly support our mission of providing essential items to Oakland families in need and improving literacy at MLK Elementary School.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of basketball history while making a positive impact on your community!
Own a Piece of Basketball History and Make a Difference!
Bid on this signed Stephen Curry jersey courtesy of The Warriors Community Foundation, and own a piece of NBA history! This iconic jersey, signed by the legendary Golden State Warriors star, is the perfect addition to any sports fan's collection.
Your winning bid will not only bring this incredible piece of memorabilia to your home but will also directly support our mission of providing essential items to Oakland families in need and improving literacy at MLK Elementary School.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of basketball history while making a positive impact on your community!
Amazon Kids Fire tablet
$40
Starting bid
Unleash a World of Safe Entertainment for a Child in Need!
Bid on this fantastic Amazon Fire Kids tablet and unlock a world of educational fun and safe entertainment for a special child. Packed with age-appropriate content, parental controls, and a long-lasting battery, this tablet is the perfect companion for curious young minds.
Here's why this Fire Kids tablet is a must-have:
Safe and Secure: Parental controls let you customize content and screen time, ensuring a safe browsing experience.
Endless Entertainment: Access a vast library of age-appropriate games, educational apps, ebooks, and kid-friendly videos.
Durable Design: Built to withstand bumps and tumbles, this kid-proof tablet can handle playtime adventures.
By winning this bid, you're not just giving a gift – you're helping bring joy to a child in need this holiday season. Proceeds from the auction benefit Twelve Days of Christmas, a 501(c)(3) organization providing essential items and educational resources to Oakland families and the MLK Elementary School library.
Bid high and make a lasting impact on a child's life! Retail Value: $99.99
Unleash a World of Safe Entertainment for a Child in Need!
Bid on this fantastic Amazon Fire Kids tablet and unlock a world of educational fun and safe entertainment for a special child. Packed with age-appropriate content, parental controls, and a long-lasting battery, this tablet is the perfect companion for curious young minds.
Here's why this Fire Kids tablet is a must-have:
Safe and Secure: Parental controls let you customize content and screen time, ensuring a safe browsing experience.
Endless Entertainment: Access a vast library of age-appropriate games, educational apps, ebooks, and kid-friendly videos.
Durable Design: Built to withstand bumps and tumbles, this kid-proof tablet can handle playtime adventures.
By winning this bid, you're not just giving a gift – you're helping bring joy to a child in need this holiday season. Proceeds from the auction benefit Twelve Days of Christmas, a 501(c)(3) organization providing essential items and educational resources to Oakland families and the MLK Elementary School library.
Bid high and make a lasting impact on a child's life! Retail Value: $99.99
Autographed Draymond Green Jersey
$499
Starting bid
"Own a Piece of Warriors Grit and Glory
Bid on this signed Draymond Green jersey and own a piece of Golden State Warriors history. This iconic jersey, signed by the heart and soul of the Warriors' dynasty, is a testament to his relentless energy and defensive prowess.
Your winning bid will not only bring this incredible piece of memorabilia to your home but will also directly support our mission of providing essential items to Oakland families in need and improving literacy at MLK Elementary School.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of basketball history while making a positive impact on your community.
"Own a Piece of Warriors Grit and Glory
Bid on this signed Draymond Green jersey and own a piece of Golden State Warriors history. This iconic jersey, signed by the heart and soul of the Warriors' dynasty, is a testament to his relentless energy and defensive prowess.
Your winning bid will not only bring this incredible piece of memorabilia to your home but will also directly support our mission of providing essential items to Oakland families in need and improving literacy at MLK Elementary School.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of basketball history while making a positive impact on your community.
Fourteen-inch Fine Art Portrait
$200
Starting bid
Kaur Fine Art Studio: Fine Art camera study at the studio and a Fourteen-inch Fine Art Portrait Finished in Canvas from Kaur Fine Art Portraits. This museum quality portrait will be the centerpiece of your home!!! The portrait that the winner receives is sure to become a treasure passed on to generations to come. Retail Value is $2,000.
From beginning to end you will be taken care of by our team of highly skilled artisans whose achievements include the following:
·Artwork displayed at such venerable institutions including the White House, the Smithsonian and the J.P. Getty Museum
· Awarded the ‘Le Prix de Lieutenant Governor’ by the Province of Quebec for their outstanding contribution to the arts
Portraits maybe of family or individual. Framing excluded, not redeemable for cash and cannot be returned or exchanged. The portrait session will be scheduled at a mutually agreed date, considering the donor’s availability.
Kaur Fine Art Studio: Fine Art camera study at the studio and a Fourteen-inch Fine Art Portrait Finished in Canvas from Kaur Fine Art Portraits. This museum quality portrait will be the centerpiece of your home!!! The portrait that the winner receives is sure to become a treasure passed on to generations to come. Retail Value is $2,000.
From beginning to end you will be taken care of by our team of highly skilled artisans whose achievements include the following:
·Artwork displayed at such venerable institutions including the White House, the Smithsonian and the J.P. Getty Museum
· Awarded the ‘Le Prix de Lieutenant Governor’ by the Province of Quebec for their outstanding contribution to the arts
Portraits maybe of family or individual. Framing excluded, not redeemable for cash and cannot be returned or exchanged. The portrait session will be scheduled at a mutually agreed date, considering the donor’s availability.
Custom Designed Christmas Wreath
$125
Starting bid
Deck the Halls with a Unique Holiday Creation
Bid on this stunning, custom-designed Christmas wreath, handcrafted by a talented local artisan. This one-of-a-kind piece that is sure to impress.
Retail Value: $200
Your bid will not only bring holiday cheer to your home but also support a worthy cause. Proceeds from this auction will help provide essential items to local families in need and support the MLK Elementary School literacy program.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a unique piece of holiday decor while making a difference in your community.
Deck the Halls with a Unique Holiday Creation
Bid on this stunning, custom-designed Christmas wreath, handcrafted by a talented local artisan. This one-of-a-kind piece that is sure to impress.
Retail Value: $200
Your bid will not only bring holiday cheer to your home but also support a worthy cause. Proceeds from this auction will help provide essential items to local families in need and support the MLK Elementary School literacy program.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a unique piece of holiday decor while making a difference in your community.
Ace of Spades Limited Edition Green in Gift Basket
$250
Starting bid
Celebrate the Season in Style with a Luxurious Champagne & Support a Cause!
Bid on a second exclusive Armand de Brignac Brut (Ace of Spades) Limited Edition gift basket up for auction and raise a toast to a worthy cause! This prestigious champagne, known for its exquisite taste and iconic green bottle, is the perfect centerpiece for any holiday gathering.
This beautifully presented gift basket isn't just a luxurious treat – it's an opportunity to give back. Your winning bid helps bring holiday cheer and essential items like groceries, toys, and books to families in need. Plus, it supports the MLK Elementary School literacy program!
Don't miss your chance to own a piece of luxury, celebrate in style, and make a difference this holiday season! Retail Value: $500.00
Celebrate the Season in Style with a Luxurious Champagne & Support a Cause!
Bid on a second exclusive Armand de Brignac Brut (Ace of Spades) Limited Edition gift basket up for auction and raise a toast to a worthy cause! This prestigious champagne, known for its exquisite taste and iconic green bottle, is the perfect centerpiece for any holiday gathering.
This beautifully presented gift basket isn't just a luxurious treat – it's an opportunity to give back. Your winning bid helps bring holiday cheer and essential items like groceries, toys, and books to families in need. Plus, it supports the MLK Elementary School literacy program!
Don't miss your chance to own a piece of luxury, celebrate in style, and make a difference this holiday season! Retail Value: $500.00
One Voucher For A Full Set of Lash Extensions
$100
Starting bid
Elevate Your Look, Elevate Your Impact
Bid on one of two vouchers for a luxurious full set of custom lash extensions from Pamper Me Pretty valued at 250.00. This Oakland-based studio specializes in creating stunning, customized lash looks that enhance your natural beauty. With a focus on health and safety, their licensed estheticians will tailor your lashes to your unique style and lifestyle.
By bidding on this exclusive beauty treatment, you're not only investing in yourself but also supporting a worthy cause. Your bid will directly benefit 12 Days of Christmas, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing essential items to local families and improving literacy at MLK Elementary School.
Indulge in self-care and make a difference in the lives of others.
Elevate Your Look, Elevate Your Impact
Bid on one of two vouchers for a luxurious full set of custom lash extensions from Pamper Me Pretty valued at 250.00. This Oakland-based studio specializes in creating stunning, customized lash looks that enhance your natural beauty. With a focus on health and safety, their licensed estheticians will tailor your lashes to your unique style and lifestyle.
By bidding on this exclusive beauty treatment, you're not only investing in yourself but also supporting a worthy cause. Your bid will directly benefit 12 Days of Christmas, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing essential items to local families and improving literacy at MLK Elementary School.
Indulge in self-care and make a difference in the lives of others.
The Brow Lounge $100 Gift Card
$30
Starting bid
Spruce Up Your Look & Give Back This Holiday Season!
This festive package combines beauty with generosity! Bid on this bundle and you'll receive:
A $100 gift card to The Brow Lounge: Treat yourself to perfectly sculpted brows for the holidays!
But that's not all! The best part is that your bid will directly support Twelve Days of Christmas, a worthy cause providing local families with groceries, clothing, toys, and other essentials this holiday season. Funds will also go towards refurbishing the MLK Elementary School library, providing a nurturing and well-equipped space for young learners.
Don't miss this chance to pamper yourself, decorate your home in style, and support a fantastic local organization!
Spruce Up Your Look & Give Back This Holiday Season!
This festive package combines beauty with generosity! Bid on this bundle and you'll receive:
A $100 gift card to The Brow Lounge: Treat yourself to perfectly sculpted brows for the holidays!
But that's not all! The best part is that your bid will directly support Twelve Days of Christmas, a worthy cause providing local families with groceries, clothing, toys, and other essentials this holiday season. Funds will also go towards refurbishing the MLK Elementary School library, providing a nurturing and well-equipped space for young learners.
Don't miss this chance to pamper yourself, decorate your home in style, and support a fantastic local organization!
One Voucher For A Full Set of Lash Extensions
$100
Starting bid
Elevate Your Look, Elevate Your Impact
Bid on the second avaliable voucher for a luxurious full set of custom lash extensions from Pamper Me Pretty valued at 250.00. This Oakland-based studio specializes in creating
Elevate Your Look, Elevate Your Impact
Bid on the second avaliable voucher for a luxurious full set of custom lash extensions from Pamper Me Pretty valued at 250.00. This Oakland-based studio specializes in creating
Belvedere Vodka, Hennessy Cognac Gift Basket
$125
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate luxury with this exquisite spirits gift basket. Featuring Belvedere Vodka, Hennessy Cognac, and a set of custom-engraved bar accessories, this collection is perfect for entertaining or personal enjoyment.
Your bid will not only elevate your home bar but also support a worthy cause. Proceeds from this auction will help provide essential items to local families in need and support the MLK Elementary School literacy program.
Raise a glass to a better future!
Indulge in the ultimate luxury with this exquisite spirits gift basket. Featuring Belvedere Vodka, Hennessy Cognac, and a set of custom-engraved bar accessories, this collection is perfect for entertaining or personal enjoyment.
Your bid will not only elevate your home bar but also support a worthy cause. Proceeds from this auction will help provide essential items to local families in need and support the MLK Elementary School literacy program.
Raise a glass to a better future!
Nobody BeatsThe Wiz Gift Basket
$200
Starting bid
Dorothy’s Band New Bag : A Brandon Blackwood Green & Black Trunk Handbag
Scarecrow's Brain Food: A conversation starter & tower puzzles,
Tin Man's Heart and Hearth-felt Gift: Warm up your cozy nights with this tabletop fire stove
Lion's Courageous Brew: Cocktail set & Yellow Brick Road elixir for liquid courage.
Wizards' Wisdom: The Wiz Afro Pick Ornament
Dorothy’s Band New Bag : A Brandon Blackwood Green & Black Trunk Handbag
Scarecrow's Brain Food: A conversation starter & tower puzzles,
Tin Man's Heart and Hearth-felt Gift: Warm up your cozy nights with this tabletop fire stove
Lion's Courageous Brew: Cocktail set & Yellow Brick Road elixir for liquid courage.
Wizards' Wisdom: The Wiz Afro Pick Ornament
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