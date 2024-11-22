Twelve Days of Christmas Inc - Oakland Chapter's Party with a Purpose Silent Auction!

Elevate your fitness journey and support a worthy cause! Bid on 5 personalized training sessions valued at $700.00 with Devona McClinton. At The Experience, we’re more than just a fitness studio – we’re a community that empowers women to embrace a life of optimal health and holistic well-being. Our mission is to provide a safe space where women, particularly those aged 40 and up, can embark on a transformative journey towards a higher quality of life through integrative fitness and nutrition. Devona's expertise will guide you towards a healthier, happier you, tailored to your specific needs and goals. By bidding, you're not only investing in your well-being, but also contributing to the joy of families in need this holiday season. Your support will help provide essentials like groceries, toys, and books to local families, as well as support the MLK Elementary School literacy program. Empower yourself and empower others with this transformative bid. Retail value:

Elevate your fitness journey and support a worthy cause! Bid on 5 personalized training sessions valued at $700.00 with Devona McClinton. At The Experience, we’re more than just a fitness studio – we’re a community that empowers women to embrace a life of optimal health and holistic well-being. Our mission is to provide a safe space where women, particularly those aged 40 and up, can embark on a transformative journey towards a higher quality of life through integrative fitness and nutrition. Devona's expertise will guide you towards a healthier, happier you, tailored to your specific needs and goals. By bidding, you're not only investing in your well-being, but also contributing to the joy of families in need this holiday season. Your support will help provide essentials like groceries, toys, and books to local families, as well as support the MLK Elementary School literacy program. Empower yourself and empower others with this transformative bid. Retail value:

More details...