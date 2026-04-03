Twelve33 Distillery VIP Tour For Two

We offer tastings each day. Stop by our swanky Tasting Room and enjoy a complete tasting flight of six of our Twelve 33 spirits (you choose). Our Spirit Guides will explain the process of distilling craft spirits as well as the detailed characteristics of each spirit you sample. We also have a menu of unique, handcrafted Signature Cocktails which highlight each of our spirits. Each cocktail is designed by our Mixologists (they’re the Cat’s Meow!) and our menu changes seasonally so you can try something new each time you visit. We also offer a Mini-Cocktail Flight which are any four half-sized Signature Cocktails from our menu. Our Signature Cocktails are not only unique and delicious, but allow guests to try our spirits beyond just sipping them straight.