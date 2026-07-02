TWFC Founders Gala Silent Auction

Get ready for an unforgettable culinary adventure at the National Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans! This exclusive package offers premium access to one of the city's most popular food festivals, celebrating Southern cuisine, live music, and an incredible lineup of fried chicken from top local and national restaurants. The festival's 10th anniversary takes place October 2–4, 2026 at the New Orleans Lakefront.

Your VIP Experience Includes:

Two (2) tickets to the exclusive Thursday Night VIP Kickoff Party

Two (2) VIP Weekend Passes to the National Fried Chicken Festival

Two (2) coveted Judge's Spots to participate in an official fried chicken tasting and help select the festival's best offerings

From VIP lounges and special events to sampling award-worthy creations and experiencing New Orleans' vibrant food culture, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for food lovers and festival enthusiasts alike.

Estimated Value: $1,000