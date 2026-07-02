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A black and gold invitation for the Whole Family Church's 20th Anniversary Founders Gala and Online Auction, featuring event details and a tagline, is set against a dark, shimmering background with elegant gold accents.

Hosted by

Whole Family Church

About this event

Sales closed

TWFC Founders Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1901 Manhattan Blvd # E, Harvey, LA 70058, USA

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National Fried Chicken Festival VIP Experience item
National Fried Chicken Festival VIP Experience
$135

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable culinary adventure at the National Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans! This exclusive package offers premium access to one of the city's most popular food festivals, celebrating Southern cuisine, live music, and an incredible lineup of fried chicken from top local and national restaurants. The festival's 10th anniversary takes place October 2–4, 2026 at the New Orleans Lakefront.

Your VIP Experience Includes:

  • Two (2) tickets to the exclusive Thursday Night VIP Kickoff Party
  • Two (2) VIP Weekend Passes to the National Fried Chicken Festival
  • Two (2) coveted Judge's Spots to participate in an official fried chicken tasting and help select the festival's best offerings

From VIP lounges and special events to sampling award-worthy creations and experiencing New Orleans' vibrant food culture, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for food lovers and festival enthusiasts alike.

Estimated Value: $1,000

Timeless Elegance: 2 CTW Lab-Grown Diamond Stud Earrings item
Timeless Elegance: 2 CTW Lab-Grown Diamond Stud Earrings
$200

Starting bid

Timeless elegance meets modern brilliance. These stunning 2 carat total weight lab-grown diamond stud earrings are expertly set in 14K white gold, offering exceptional sparkle and sophisticated style that complements any occasion.

Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, surprising someone special, or treating yourself, these classic diamond studs are a jewelry staple that will be treasured for years to come.

✨ Item Includes:

2 CTW Lab-Grown Diamond Stud Earrings
14K White Gold Setting
Elegant Presentation Box
Retail Value: $2,900

Generously donated by St. Amant Jewelers in support of The Whole Family Church Children’s Ministry Expansion.

Bid with confidence… and take home a gift that shines as brightly as the impact your generosity will make. 💎

$300 Hair Service Gift Certificate item
$300 Hair Service Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Refresh your look and invest in yourself with a $300 gift certificate toward any hair service with talented, faith-driven cosmetologist Dinae Hebert of Enchanted Enhance. Whether you're looking for a fresh style, color, healthy hair treatments, or a complete transformation, you'll enjoy exceptional care in a welcoming, professional environment.

Treat yourself—or bless someone you love—with an experience focused on beauty, confidence, and healthy hair.

Value: $300

A Taste of New Orleans – Lil' Dizzy's Café Creole Basket item
A Taste of New Orleans – Lil' Dizzy's Café Creole Basket
$10

Starting bid

Bring home the flavors and traditions of one of New Orleans' most beloved family restaurants! This delightful gift basket from Lil' Dizzy's Café includes a $25 gift card, a copy of The Baquet Family Cookbook, the café's signature Filé Gumbo Mix, and a Lil' Dizzy's travel tumbler—everything you need to enjoy a true taste of Creole hospitality.

Located in the heart of historic Tremé, Lil' Dizzy's Café is the last remaining Baquet family restaurant, carrying on a four-generation legacy of authentic Creole cuisine. Renowned for its famous fried chicken, rich gumbo, and warm Southern hospitality, Lil' Dizzy's has become a favorite destination for both locals and visitors seeking an unforgettable New Orleans dining experience.

Whether you're a passionate home cook, a food lover, or simply enjoy the unique flavors of New Orleans, this basket is a wonderful way to celebrate the city's rich culinary heritage.

Basket Includes:

  • $25 Lil' Dizzy's Café Gift Card
  • The Baquet Family Cookbook
  • Signature Filé Gumbo Mix
  • Lil' Dizzy's Café Travel Tumbler

Estimated Value: $85

Meredith House Celebration Experience Package item
Meredith House Celebration Experience Package
$170

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautifully styled, full-service celebration for up to 25 guests at Meredith House Events Hall.

Includes 8-hour venue access, curated décor styling, table design, and full setup and breakdown—creating a seamless and elevated event experience.

Perfect for birthdays, bridal showers, baby showers, or intimate gatherings.

Advance booking required. Blackout dates may apply.


Valued at $1,700

Saints Cheerleader Basket item
Saints Cheerleader Basket
$10

Starting bid

Handcrafted N.O. Saints Denim Tote Basket

Show off your Saints pride with this one-of-a-kind handcrafted tote basket! Made from upcycled denim and decorated with New Orleans Saints logos, this unique piece is perfect as a gift basket, game day décor, or stylish storage for any Saints fan.

Filled with black-and-gold flair and handcrafted details, no two are exactly alike.

🏈 Perfect for: Saints fans, home décor, tailgates, gift baskets, or game day celebrations.

Donated in support of The Whole Family Church Children’s Ministry Expansion. Happy bidding! 🖤💛

Valued at: $75

Framed Rendering of the Legendary Emeril's Restaurant item
Framed Rendering of the Legendary Emeril's Restaurant
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate the rich culture and culinary heritage of New Orleans with this beautifully hand-rendered artistic depiction of the legendary Emeril's Restaurant. This unique piece captures the charm and character of one of the city's most iconic dining destinations, making it a wonderful addition to any home, office, or art collection.

Perfect for art lovers, food enthusiasts, and anyone who treasures the spirit of New Orleans, this collectible will be professionally framed and ready for pickup.

Estimated Value: $175

Framed Legends: Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan item
Framed Legends: Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan
$25

Starting bid

Own a tribute to two of basketball's greatest icons. This beautifully framed collectible captures an unforgettable on-court moment between NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, making it a standout piece for any home, office, sports room, or fan cave.

Whether you're a lifelong basketball enthusiast, a collector of sports memorabilia, or looking for the perfect gift, this framed display celebrates the legacy, excellence, and competitive spirit of two of the game's all-time greats.

Estimated Value: $250

Notary Works Estate Planning Package item
Notary Works Estate Planning Package
$25

Starting bid

Ensure your wishes are clearly documented.

Includes:

  • One Last Will & Testament drafted to your specifications
  • One-on-one consultation
  • Notarization of final documents

A simple and essential step in protecting your legacy and providing peace of mind for your loved ones.


Valued at $250

Capture the Moment with Humble Beginnings item
Capture the Moment with Humble Beginnings
$200

Starting bid

Preserve life's most meaningful moments with four hours of professional photography and videography services from Humble Beginnings. Whether you're celebrating a wedding, family reunion, milestone birthday, graduation, anniversary, corporate event, or another special occasion, this package will help you relive your memories for years to come.

Known for exceptional quality, creative storytelling, and a personalized client experience, Humble Beginnings specializes in capturing authentic moments through stunning photography and cinematic video. Their professional team is dedicated to preserving your most treasured memories with artistry and professionalism.

Package Includes:

  • Four (4) hours of professional photography and videography services
  • Ideal for weddings, family celebrations, milestone events, parties, corporate functions, and more (subject to donor terms and availability)

Estimated Value: $1,600

Honest A/C Gold Membership item
Honest A/C Gold Membership
$5

Starting bid

Original Value: $360

Keep your home comfortable year-round with the Honest A/C Gold Membership—a premium preventive maintenance plan designed to maximize system performance, improve efficiency, and help prevent costly repairs.

Membership includes two preventive maintenance visits, deep coil cleaning, complete drain care, advanced refrigerant checks, thermal imaging and video inspection, and a detailed system performance report. Gold Members also enjoy exclusive benefits including waived diagnostic fees, 20% off repairs, priority scheduling, reduced after-hours fees, and more.

This is the perfect package for any homeowner looking to protect their HVAC investment while enjoying year-round peace of mind.

Generously donated by Honest AC in support of The Whole Family Church Children’s Ministry Expansion. Bid today and stay comfortable tomorrow!

Jazz Legacy Neklace item
Jazz Legacy Neklace
$10

Starting bid

Inspired by the New Orleans jazz culture celebrated in Benjamin Bullins' original mixed-media sculpture, this jewelry piece transforms the spirit of the Crescent City into wearable art. Created as a tribute to Benjamin Bullins' sculpture from The Benjamin Collection, the design echoes the iconic jazz imagery of a musician's hat and guitar while honoring his signature use of reclaimed and recycled materials. A unique collectible that celebrates music, sustainability, and the rich cultural heritage of New Orleans.

Value: $125

Kendra Scott Jewelry Set item
Kendra Scott Jewelry Set
$15

Starting bid

Add a touch of timeless elegance to your jewelry collection with this beautiful Kendra Scott coordinating jewelry set. Featuring a pair of signature pink statement earrings and a matching gold-tone cuff bracelet, this versatile set effortlessly complements both casual and dressy looks.

Known for distinctive designs, vibrant stones, and exceptional craftsmanship, Kendra Scott jewelry has become a favorite for everyday elegance and special occasions alike. Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift, this coordinated set offers classic style with a modern touch.

Set Includes:

  • Kendra Scott Statement Earrings
  • Kendra Scott Gold-Tone Cuff Bracelet
  • Kendra Scott Signature Jewelry Pouch

Estimated Value: $135

Handcrafted Stoneware Berry Bowl by New Orleans Artists item
Handcrafted Stoneware Berry Bowl by New Orleans Artists
$10

Starting bid

Bring the beauty of handcrafted artistry into your home with this stunning handmade stoneware berry bowl, thoughtfully created by New Orleans artists Alex and Cindy Williams. Finished with a beautiful lead-free glaze in rich coastal hues, this functional piece is designed for everyday use while adding artisan charm to your kitchen or table.

The bowl features a built-in colander with a matching drainage saucer, making it ideal for rinsing and serving fresh berries, grapes, cherries, and other fruits. Crafted for both beauty and durability, it is oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe, ensuring years of enjoyment with proper care.

Whether displayed as a centerpiece or used daily, this one-of-a-kind piece celebrates the timeless craftsmanship of New Orleans artisans.

Estimated Value: $85

Dinner in Style item
Dinner in Style item
Dinner in Style
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to an unforgettable evening with this exclusive package combining exceptional dining and VIP transportation. Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to Morrow's Restaurant, one of New Orleans' favorite dining destinations, then travel in comfort and style with J.B. Transportation Services.

Whether you're planning a special celebration, attending an event, catching a flight, or simply enjoying a night out, this package offers a first-class experience from beginning to end.

Package Includes:

  • $100 Gift Certificate to Morrow's Restaurant
  • VIP Transportation Experience from J.B. Transportation Services:
    • Private transportation in a comfortable SUV
    • Professional, courteous chauffeur
    • Service throughout the Greater New Orleans area
    • Perfect for dinner outings, airport transfers, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other special occasions
    • Valid for one year; advance reservation required

Estimated Value: $200

Dust Bunny Cleaning Service item
Dust Bunny Cleaning Service
$25

Starting bid

Dust Bunny Cleaning is proud to support the TWFC Founders Gala Silent Auction!


Bid on a Professional Kitchen & Bathroom Cleaning Package valued at $200!
Treat yourself or someone you love to a sparkling clean home. This package includes:
 One full kitchen cleaning
 One full bathroom cleaning
Whether you're looking to refresh your space or give the gift of a clean home, this is a great opportunity to support an amazing cause while receiving top-quality service from Dust Bunny General Cleaning.


Estimated Value: $200


Audubon Nature Institute: Family Membership item
Audubon Nature Institute: Family Membership
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy one full year of Wildlife & Adventure!


Bring the ultimate family experience home while supporting an amazing cause.


Bid on a one-year family membership voucher covering admission for 2 adults and 2 children.


Estimated value $155

Free Concealed Carry Class item
Free Concealed Carry Class
$25

Starting bid

Free Concealed Carry Class

Take the first step toward becoming a safer, more confident and responsible firearm owner with this FREE Concealed Carry Class generously donated by Angel Arms NOLA.

This comprehensive one-day course provides the training required for a Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit while emphasizing firearm safety, legal responsibilities, and practical defensive skills. Firearms are available for use during class if needed.

Whether you’re new to firearms or looking to obtain your concealed carry permit, this is an outstanding opportunity to receive professional instruction from experienced trainers.

Includes:

One (1) Concealed Carry Class
One-Day Training Course
Firearms Available if Needed
Retail Value: $160

Generously donated by Angel Arms NOLA in support of The Whole Family Church Children’s Ministry Expansion. Bid with confidence while supporting a great cause!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!