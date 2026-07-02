TWFC Founders Gala Silent Auction

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Get ready for an unforgettable culinary adventure at the National Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans! This exclusive package offers premium access to one of the city's most popular food festivals, celebrating Southern cuisine, live music, and an incredible lineup of fried chicken from top local and national restaurants. The festival's 10th anniversary takes place October 2–4, 2026 at the New Orleans Lakefront.
Your VIP Experience Includes:
From VIP lounges and special events to sampling award-worthy creations and experiencing New Orleans' vibrant food culture, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for food lovers and festival enthusiasts alike.
Estimated Value: $1,000
Starting bid
Timeless elegance meets modern brilliance. These stunning 2 carat total weight lab-grown diamond stud earrings are expertly set in 14K white gold, offering exceptional sparkle and sophisticated style that complements any occasion.
Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, surprising someone special, or treating yourself, these classic diamond studs are a jewelry staple that will be treasured for years to come.
✨ Item Includes:
2 CTW Lab-Grown Diamond Stud Earrings
14K White Gold Setting
Elegant Presentation Box
Retail Value: $2,900
Generously donated by St. Amant Jewelers in support of The Whole Family Church Children’s Ministry Expansion.
Bid with confidence… and take home a gift that shines as brightly as the impact your generosity will make. 💎
Starting bid
Refresh your look and invest in yourself with a $300 gift certificate toward any hair service with talented, faith-driven cosmetologist Dinae Hebert of Enchanted Enhance. Whether you're looking for a fresh style, color, healthy hair treatments, or a complete transformation, you'll enjoy exceptional care in a welcoming, professional environment.
Treat yourself—or bless someone you love—with an experience focused on beauty, confidence, and healthy hair.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Bring home the flavors and traditions of one of New Orleans' most beloved family restaurants! This delightful gift basket from Lil' Dizzy's Café includes a $25 gift card, a copy of The Baquet Family Cookbook, the café's signature Filé Gumbo Mix, and a Lil' Dizzy's travel tumbler—everything you need to enjoy a true taste of Creole hospitality.
Located in the heart of historic Tremé, Lil' Dizzy's Café is the last remaining Baquet family restaurant, carrying on a four-generation legacy of authentic Creole cuisine. Renowned for its famous fried chicken, rich gumbo, and warm Southern hospitality, Lil' Dizzy's has become a favorite destination for both locals and visitors seeking an unforgettable New Orleans dining experience.
Whether you're a passionate home cook, a food lover, or simply enjoy the unique flavors of New Orleans, this basket is a wonderful way to celebrate the city's rich culinary heritage.
Basket Includes:
Estimated Value: $85
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautifully styled, full-service celebration for up to 25 guests at Meredith House Events Hall.
Includes 8-hour venue access, curated décor styling, table design, and full setup and breakdown—creating a seamless and elevated event experience.
Perfect for birthdays, bridal showers, baby showers, or intimate gatherings.
Advance booking required. Blackout dates may apply.
Valued at $1,700
Starting bid
Handcrafted N.O. Saints Denim Tote Basket
Show off your Saints pride with this one-of-a-kind handcrafted tote basket! Made from upcycled denim and decorated with New Orleans Saints logos, this unique piece is perfect as a gift basket, game day décor, or stylish storage for any Saints fan.
Filled with black-and-gold flair and handcrafted details, no two are exactly alike.
🏈 Perfect for: Saints fans, home décor, tailgates, gift baskets, or game day celebrations.
Donated in support of The Whole Family Church Children’s Ministry Expansion. Happy bidding! 🖤💛
Valued at: $75
Starting bid
Celebrate the rich culture and culinary heritage of New Orleans with this beautifully hand-rendered artistic depiction of the legendary Emeril's Restaurant. This unique piece captures the charm and character of one of the city's most iconic dining destinations, making it a wonderful addition to any home, office, or art collection.
Perfect for art lovers, food enthusiasts, and anyone who treasures the spirit of New Orleans, this collectible will be professionally framed and ready for pickup.
Estimated Value: $175
Starting bid
Own a tribute to two of basketball's greatest icons. This beautifully framed collectible captures an unforgettable on-court moment between NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, making it a standout piece for any home, office, sports room, or fan cave.
Whether you're a lifelong basketball enthusiast, a collector of sports memorabilia, or looking for the perfect gift, this framed display celebrates the legacy, excellence, and competitive spirit of two of the game's all-time greats.
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Ensure your wishes are clearly documented.
Includes:
A simple and essential step in protecting your legacy and providing peace of mind for your loved ones.
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Preserve life's most meaningful moments with four hours of professional photography and videography services from Humble Beginnings. Whether you're celebrating a wedding, family reunion, milestone birthday, graduation, anniversary, corporate event, or another special occasion, this package will help you relive your memories for years to come.
Known for exceptional quality, creative storytelling, and a personalized client experience, Humble Beginnings specializes in capturing authentic moments through stunning photography and cinematic video. Their professional team is dedicated to preserving your most treasured memories with artistry and professionalism.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $1,600
Starting bid
Original Value: $360
Keep your home comfortable year-round with the Honest A/C Gold Membership—a premium preventive maintenance plan designed to maximize system performance, improve efficiency, and help prevent costly repairs.
Membership includes two preventive maintenance visits, deep coil cleaning, complete drain care, advanced refrigerant checks, thermal imaging and video inspection, and a detailed system performance report. Gold Members also enjoy exclusive benefits including waived diagnostic fees, 20% off repairs, priority scheduling, reduced after-hours fees, and more.
This is the perfect package for any homeowner looking to protect their HVAC investment while enjoying year-round peace of mind.
Generously donated by Honest AC in support of The Whole Family Church Children’s Ministry Expansion. Bid today and stay comfortable tomorrow!
Starting bid
Inspired by the New Orleans jazz culture celebrated in Benjamin Bullins' original mixed-media sculpture, this jewelry piece transforms the spirit of the Crescent City into wearable art. Created as a tribute to Benjamin Bullins' sculpture from The Benjamin Collection, the design echoes the iconic jazz imagery of a musician's hat and guitar while honoring his signature use of reclaimed and recycled materials. A unique collectible that celebrates music, sustainability, and the rich cultural heritage of New Orleans.
Value: $125
Starting bid
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your jewelry collection with this beautiful Kendra Scott coordinating jewelry set. Featuring a pair of signature pink statement earrings and a matching gold-tone cuff bracelet, this versatile set effortlessly complements both casual and dressy looks.
Known for distinctive designs, vibrant stones, and exceptional craftsmanship, Kendra Scott jewelry has become a favorite for everyday elegance and special occasions alike. Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift, this coordinated set offers classic style with a modern touch.
Set Includes:
Estimated Value: $135
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of handcrafted artistry into your home with this stunning handmade stoneware berry bowl, thoughtfully created by New Orleans artists Alex and Cindy Williams. Finished with a beautiful lead-free glaze in rich coastal hues, this functional piece is designed for everyday use while adding artisan charm to your kitchen or table.
The bowl features a built-in colander with a matching drainage saucer, making it ideal for rinsing and serving fresh berries, grapes, cherries, and other fruits. Crafted for both beauty and durability, it is oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe, ensuring years of enjoyment with proper care.
Whether displayed as a centerpiece or used daily, this one-of-a-kind piece celebrates the timeless craftsmanship of New Orleans artisans.
Estimated Value: $85
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an unforgettable evening with this exclusive package combining exceptional dining and VIP transportation. Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to Morrow's Restaurant, one of New Orleans' favorite dining destinations, then travel in comfort and style with J.B. Transportation Services.
Whether you're planning a special celebration, attending an event, catching a flight, or simply enjoying a night out, this package offers a first-class experience from beginning to end.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Dust Bunny Cleaning is proud to support the TWFC Founders Gala Silent Auction!
Bid on a Professional Kitchen & Bathroom Cleaning Package valued at $200!
Treat yourself or someone you love to a sparkling clean home. This package includes:
One full kitchen cleaning
One full bathroom cleaning
Whether you're looking to refresh your space or give the gift of a clean home, this is a great opportunity to support an amazing cause while receiving top-quality service from Dust Bunny General Cleaning.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy one full year of Wildlife & Adventure!
Bring the ultimate family experience home while supporting an amazing cause.
Bid on a one-year family membership voucher covering admission for 2 adults and 2 children.
Estimated value $155
Starting bid
Free Concealed Carry Class
Take the first step toward becoming a safer, more confident and responsible firearm owner with this FREE Concealed Carry Class generously donated by Angel Arms NOLA.
This comprehensive one-day course provides the training required for a Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit while emphasizing firearm safety, legal responsibilities, and practical defensive skills. Firearms are available for use during class if needed.
Whether you’re new to firearms or looking to obtain your concealed carry permit, this is an outstanding opportunity to receive professional instruction from experienced trainers.
Includes:
One (1) Concealed Carry Class
One-Day Training Course
Firearms Available if Needed
Retail Value: $160
Generously donated by Angel Arms NOLA in support of The Whole Family Church Children’s Ministry Expansion. Bid with confidence while supporting a great cause!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!