Hosted by

Texas Women in Business - Lubbock Chapter
Sales closed

TWIB Lubbock - Fall Silent Auction

Petra #1 item
Petra #1
$50

Starting bid

Includes Wash Blow &
Go and Paul Mitchell Products

Value $150

Local AirBNB item
Local AirBNB
$150

Starting bid

2 night stay valued at $350

Petra #2 item
Petra #2
$50

Starting bid

Includes Wash Blow &
Go and Paul Mitchell Products

Value $150

Petra #3 item
Petra #3
$50

Starting bid

Includes Wash Blow &
Go and Paul Mitchell Products

Value $150

Captured Memories Home Movie Conversion Basket item
Captured Memories Home Movie Conversion Basket
$40

Starting bid

 Movie basket from Captured Memories Photo Solutions includes 2 VHS tapes digitized, one year of streaming these and any other home movies you have online, and movie snacks. $150 value.

Red Raider Outfitter Gift Card item
Red Raider Outfitter Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$100 value

Chrome Gift Card item
Chrome Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$150 value

U & I Conference 2026 Tickets item
U & I Conference 2026 Tickets
$50

Starting bid

2 Tickets valued at $278

Caffeination Station Gift Card item
Caffeination Station Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$75 value

Includes souvenir glass

Cotton Court item
Cotton Court
$100

Starting bid

One night stay at Cotton Court + $100 at Midnight Shift

Valued at $350

Brisket item
Brisket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Hub Funding Solutions

Value $50

Turkey item
Turkey
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Hub Funding Solutions

Value $50


Ham item
Ham
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Hub Funding Solutions

Value $50

Autumn Gift Basket item
Autumn Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Includes Starbucks gift card

$50 total value

Donated by Reclaimed43


Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful wine glasses, blanket, wine and Mary Kay lotion

$100 Value

Farmhouse Restaurant item
Farmhouse Restaurant
$20

Starting bid

Gift card - $50 value


Premiere Cinema item
Premiere Cinema
$40

Starting bid

Gift card and lots of souvenir goodies

Valued at $100

Gals Spa Basket item
Gals Spa Basket item
Gals Spa Basket
$40

Starting bid

From Ribboned

Includes Kitsch head wrap, satin pillow case and body buffer. Also a beautiful throw with body wash and lotion.

$100 value

Whole Natural Almonds item
Whole Natural Almonds
$5

Starting bid

5 lbs of whole natural almonds value at $25

Visa Gift Card item
Visa Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$100 value

Donated By Gant-Man Development LLC

Custom Gift Basket item
Custom Gift Basket item
Custom Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Donate by Custom By T's LLC

Value $100

Kitch Gift Basket item
Kitch Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Kitch Pharmacy

$100 value

Core Wellness Studio item
Core Wellness Studio
$100

Starting bid

Massage and gift card

Value $200

Girl Scout Cookies item
Girl Scout Cookies
$20

Starting bid

Includes Adventurefuls, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Carmel Delites, and Thin Mints. Value $45

Massage - Lori Gonzales, LMT item
Massage - Lori Gonzales, LMT
$75

Starting bid

Lori Gonzales, L.M.T.

https://www.lubbocktherapeuticmassage.com


One - 2 Hour Massage Session Gift Card, $207 value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!