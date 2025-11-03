TWIB Lubbock - Fall Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Includes Wash Blow &
Go and Paul Mitchell Products
Value $150
Starting bid
2 night stay valued at $350
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Movie basket from Captured Memories Photo Solutions includes 2 VHS tapes digitized, one year of streaming these and any other home movies you have online, and movie snacks. $150 value.
Starting bid
$100 value
Starting bid
$150 value
Starting bid
2 Tickets valued at $278
Starting bid
$75 value
Includes souvenir glass
Starting bid
One night stay at Cotton Court + $100 at Midnight Shift
Valued at $350
Starting bid
Donated by Hub Funding Solutions
Value $50
Starting bid
Donated by Hub Funding Solutions
Value $50
Starting bid
Donated by Hub Funding Solutions
Value $50
Starting bid
Includes Starbucks gift card
$50 total value
Donated by Reclaimed43
Starting bid
Beautiful wine glasses, blanket, wine and Mary Kay lotion
$100 Value
Starting bid
Gift card - $50 value
Starting bid
Gift card and lots of souvenir goodies
Valued at $100
Starting bid
From Ribboned
Includes Kitsch head wrap, satin pillow case and body buffer. Also a beautiful throw with body wash and lotion.
$100 value
Starting bid
5 lbs of whole natural almonds value at $25
Starting bid
$100 value
Donated By Gant-Man Development LLC
Starting bid
Donate by Custom By T's LLC
Value $100
Starting bid
Donated by Kitch Pharmacy
$100 value
Starting bid
Massage and gift card
Value $200
Starting bid
Includes Adventurefuls, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Carmel Delites, and Thin Mints. Value $45
Starting bid
Lori Gonzales, L.M.T.
https://www.lubbocktherapeuticmassage.com
One - 2 Hour Massage Session Gift Card, $207 value
