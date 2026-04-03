Twiggs Academy

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Twiggs Academy

Twiggs Academy Spring Auction

1151 SR 96

Jeffersonville, GA 31044, USA

Bring Your Own Chair
Pay what you can

Grass Area, Limited Visibility

Single Seat
$30

Reserved Seat at Table

Seats for 2
$55
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Reserved Seats at a Table

Table for 8
$215
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Entire Table Reserved for 8 Guests

Premier Event Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premium Table for 8 Guests, Grazing Board and Bottle of Wine for the Table, 8 S’mores Kits, 8 Ticket Drop Auction Tickets, Large Table Sign with Logo, Recognition on all Advertising, Social Media Mention, Event Banner Recognition


Table Sponsor
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Premium Reserved Seats, 6 S’mores Kits, 6 Ticket Drop Auction Tickets, Small Table Sign with Logo, Recognition on all Advertising, Social Media Mention, Event Banner Recognition

Event Supporter
$425
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Premium Reserved Seats, 4 Ticket Drop Auction Tickets, Event Banner Recognition, Social Media Recognition

Community Sponsor
$300

Event Banner Recognition & Social Media Mention

Add a donation for Twiggs Academy

$

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