Twiggs Academy Spring Auction

Hosted by
Grass Area, Limited Visibility
Reserved Seat at Table
2 Reserved Seats at a Table
Entire Table Reserved for 8 Guests
Premium Table for 8 Guests, Grazing Board and Bottle of Wine for the Table, 8 S’mores Kits, 8 Ticket Drop Auction Tickets, Large Table Sign with Logo, Recognition on all Advertising, Social Media Mention, Event Banner Recognition
6 Premium Reserved Seats, 6 S’mores Kits, 6 Ticket Drop Auction Tickets, Small Table Sign with Logo, Recognition on all Advertising, Social Media Mention, Event Banner Recognition
4 Premium Reserved Seats, 4 Ticket Drop Auction Tickets, Event Banner Recognition, Social Media Recognition
Event Banner Recognition & Social Media Mention
$
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