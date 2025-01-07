Twigs Record Year Gala 2025

Post Commons 300 Alby Street

Alton IL, 62002

Individual Ticket
$100
Individual ticket to attend the Twigs Record Year Gala on April 19, 2025.
Double Platinum Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As the Double Platinum Sponsor of this event, your company's name/logo will be on all printed materials for the event. Your company will be mentioned in all social media posts, multiple times throughout the event, and a representative from your company will have the opportunity to speak to the crowd during the event. This level also includes (8) complimentary tickets to the event.
Grammy Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Name/Logo on all printed materials. Mention in all social media posts. Mention during event. (4) Complimentary tickets to event.
Billboard Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Name/Logo on all printed materials. Mention in all social media posts. Mention during event. Signage near/on buffet. (4) Complimentary tickets to event.
People’s Choice Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Mention in all social media posts. Mention during event. Signage near/on bar area. (2) Complimentary tickets to event.
Roadie Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Mention in all social media posts. Mention during event. Signage near/on photo booth and DJ area. (2) Complimentary tickets to event.
Hall of Fame Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Mention in all social media posts. Mention during event. Signage near/on snacks and dessert area. (2) Complimentary tickets to event.
Tables Sponsor
$350
Company / Family Signage on Table. No tickets to event.
Sponsor a Student!
$125
Unable to Attend the Event? Your donation can sponsor 1 YEAR of food for a local student in need!
Purchase Entire Table
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserve a table and receive (8) tickets to event.
