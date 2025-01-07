Twigs Record Year Gala 2025

Individual ticket to attend the Twigs Record Year Gala on April 19, 2025.
Individual ticket to attend the Twigs Record Year Gala on April 19, 2025.
Double Platinum Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As the Double Platinum Sponsor of this event, your company's name/logo will be on all printed materials for the event. Your company will be mentioned in all social media posts, multiple times throughout the event, and a representative from your company will have the opportunity to speak to the crowd during the event. This level also includes (8) complimentary tickets to the event.
Grammy Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Name/Logo on all printed materials. Mention in all social media posts. Mention during event.
(4) Complimentary tickets to event.
Billboard Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Name/Logo on all printed materials. Mention in all social media posts. Mention during event. Signage near/on buffet. (4) Complimentary tickets to event.
People’s Choice Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Mention in all social media posts. Mention during event. Signage near/on bar area. (2) Complimentary tickets to event.
Roadie Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Mention in all social media posts. Mention during event. Signage near/on photo booth and DJ area. (2) Complimentary tickets to event.
Hall of Fame Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Mention in all social media posts. Mention during event. Signage near/on snacks and dessert area.
(2) Complimentary tickets to event.
Tables Sponsor
$350
Company / Family Signage on Table. No tickets to event.
Sponsor a Student!
$125
Unable to Attend the Event? Your donation can sponsor 1 YEAR of food for a local student in need!
Purchase Entire Table
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserve a table and receive (8) tickets to event.
Add a donation for Twigs
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!