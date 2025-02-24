Twilight Toast to SARA

Every donation we receive plays a fundamental role in our work to end sexual violence and its impacts.
Here for You Always
$50
$50 keeps our 24-hour hotline running for a day with around-the-clock information and emotional support. SARA responded to 410 hotline calls in FY24.
Support for Survivors
$100
$100 trains one Emergency Room Advocate to offer 24/7 accompaniment to forensic exams. In FY24, SARA advocates accompanied 52 survivors to the hospital.
Hope & Healing
$250
$250 covers a trauma therapy session for a survivor of sexual violence. In FY24, SARA provided 1,117 sessions of licensed therapy at no cost to survivors. We estimate the value of these sessions at $250/hour, the average market rate of private trauma therapy for our region, making the total value of our FY24 therapy services over $279,000.
Prevention is Possible
$500
$500 provides prevention education for a small group of youth or adults, tailored to meet the needs of specific groups. Learn more about our prevention programs at the event!
Join us for free
Free
We'd like you to join us even if you can't donate at this time. Your presence is what matters most.
