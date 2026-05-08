Hosted by

Miss Dakota County Scholarship Organization

About this event

Twin Cities' Mom's Club Annual Fundraiser 💐

"There She Is" item
"There She Is"
$1

Support Anna and her mom Melanie—every dollar fuels the women rising next.

"Like Mother Like Daughter" item
"Like Mother Like Daughter"
$1

Support Marnie and Carin—your gift helps them pay forward the love that shaped them

"Because of Her Legacy" item
"Because of Her Legacy"
$1

Support Angel and Kenyatta—each dollar honors her legacy and uplifts the next young woman.

"Mast's for a Mission" item
"Mast's for a Mission"
$1

Support Eliana and Laura—your support turns their shared mission into opportunities for others.

"S Squared" item
"S Squared"
$1

Support Sonia and her mom Shabha—every dollar fuels the women rising next.

"She's the Mann" item
"She's the Mann"
$1

Support Jordan and Brandy—each dollar backs a mother–daughter team changing what’s possible.

"Serving Glam for Good" item
"Serving Glam for Good"
$1

Support Emalee and Kaylee - your gift helps them pay forward the love that shaped them

"Dukes Duo" item
"Dukes Duo"
$1

Support Shana and Her Mom Victoria - Supporting young women on their journey to college

"Momma D's Legacy" item
"Momma D's Legacy"
$1

Support Natalie and her mom Anne- Marie - Supporting young women on their journey to college

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!