Twin Cities' Mom's Club Annual Fundraiser 💐

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Support Anna and her mom Melanie—every dollar fuels the women rising next.
Support Marnie and Carin—your gift helps them pay forward the love that shaped them
Support Angel and Kenyatta—each dollar honors her legacy and uplifts the next young woman.
Support Eliana and Laura—your support turns their shared mission into opportunities for others.
Support Sonia and her mom Shabha—every dollar fuels the women rising next.
Support Jordan and Brandy—each dollar backs a mother–daughter team changing what’s possible.
Support Emalee and Kaylee - your gift helps them pay forward the love that shaped them
Support Shana and Her Mom Victoria - Supporting young women on their journey to college
Support Natalie and her mom Anne- Marie - Supporting young women on their journey to college
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!