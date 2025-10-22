Twin Falls Education Foundation's Partner In Education

Partner in Education
$25

No expiration

Thank you for your support of public education.

Partner in Education
$50

No expiration

Thank you for your support of TFSD students and teachers.

Partner in Education
$100

No expiration

Thank you for impacting both students and teachers classroom experience.

Partner in Education
$250

No expiration

Thank you for believing in the teachers of the TFSD!

Partner In Education - Friend
$500

Valid for one year

Benefits include:

  • Name recognition on the Foundation website and social media
  • PIE Participant Plaque to display in your place of business
  • Inclusion in donor list in Foundation PIE publications and  press releases
Partner in Education - Supporter
$1,000

Valid for one year

Benefits include:

  • Logo placement on the Foundation website and social media
  • PIE Participant Plaque to display in your place of business
  • Inclusion in donor list in Foundation PIE publications and  press releases
Partner in Education- Advocate
$2,500

Valid for one year

Benefits include:

  • Name recognition on District and Foundation materials including inclusion of your business name in the Foundation annual report
  • Logo placement on the Foundation website and social media
  • PIE Participant Plaque to display in your place of business
  • Inclusion in donor list in Foundation PIE publications and  press releases
  • Two tickets to Red Apple Gala, hosted each spring to honor our teachers
Partner in Education- Leader
$5,000

Valid for one year

Benefits include:

  • Recognition on District and Foundation materials including inclusion of your logo in the Foundation annual report
  • Logo placement on the Foundation website and social media
  • Invitations to Foundation events
  • PIE Participant Plaque to display in your place of business
  • Recognition in Foundation publications and press releases
  • Two tickets to Red Apple Gala, hosted each spring to honor our teachers
Partner In Education - Champion
$10,000

Valid for one year

Benefits include:

  • Prominent recognition on District and Foundation materials including inclusion of your logo in the Foundation annual report
  • Logo placement and mention on the Foundation website and social media
  • Exclusive invitations to and premium seating at key Foundation events, such as Jazz on the Canyon
  • PIE Participant Plaque to display in your place of business
  • Special recognition in Foundation publications and press releases
  • Inclusion in the annual TFEF promotional video
  • Four to eight tickets to our annual Red Apple Gala, hosted each spring to honor our teachers

