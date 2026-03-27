Twinkle Twinkle Little Prom

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About this event
Enjoy the full program along with a snack box with fruit, cheese, salami, pretzels, bread, macarons, and pickles.
Enjoy the full program along with a kid-friendly snack cup with sliced strawberries, tangerine segments, string cheese, pretzels or Goldfish, a GoGo squeeZ fruit or veggie pouch, and organic baby puffs.
Teacher tickets give our teachers the opportunity to attend prom free of charge. Each ticket also includes the same snack box as an adult ticket, with fruit, cheese, salami, pretzels, bread, macarons, and pickles.
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