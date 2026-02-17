Taunton West Little League

Hosted by

Taunton West Little League

About this event

2026 TWLL Sponsorship Opportunities

Bunt
$125

Includes:
• (1) Sign at 2026 Golf Tournament

Single
$250

Includes:
• (1) Sign at 2026 Golf Tournament
• (1) Custom banner at TWLL

Double
$500

Includes:
• (2) Signs at 2026 Golf Tournament
• (2) Custom banners at TWLL
• Logo on TWLL sponsorship webpage

Triple
$750

Includes:
• (3) Signs at 2026 Golf Tournament
• (3) Custom banners at TWLL
• Logo on TWLL sponsorship webpage
• Sponsor spotlight on TWLL social media page

Home Run
$1,000

Includes:
• (4) Signs at 2026 Golf Tournament
• (4) Custom banners at TWLL
• Logo on TWLL sponsorship webpage
• Sponsor spotlight on TWLL social media page
• Sign at golf tournament registration

Hall of Fame
$2,500

Main golf tournament sponsor.
*Limited Availability*
Includes:
• (5) Signs at 2026 Golf Tournament
• (5) Custom banners at TWLL
• Sign at golf tournament registration
• Banner at golf tournament dinner
• Foursome at the TWLL golf tournament
• Logo on TWLL sponsorship webpage
• Sponsor spotlight on TWLL social media page

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