TWL's 1st Birthday Celebration and Fundraiser Silent Auction

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of a Total Wine & More store. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of Total Wine & More's wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Treat yourself to a deluxe overnight stay for two at Foxwoods Resort & Casino, where world-class gaming, dining, and entertainment await. Keep the thrill going with $50 worth of Connecticut Lottery scratchers—your ticket to even more excitement! Whether you hit the jackpot or simply enjoy a night of luxury and fun, this package is a winning experience from start to finish.
Get ready to make unforgettable memories with a trio of family-friendly destinations! Experience the magic of play at LEGOLAND® New York Resort in Goshen with two 1-day admission tickets, step back in time with a Family Day Pass (2 adults, 2 kids) to Old Sturbridge Village in Massachusetts, and embrace holiday wonder any time of year with 2 general admission tickets to Santa’s Village in New Hampshire. From building thrills to historic discoveries to festive fun, this adventure bundle has something for everyone. It’s your family’s ticket to adventure!
Inspire your dancer’s passion with a gift certificate for one free month of classes at The Academy of Dance Arts in Brookfield, complete with a recital costume, stylish apparel, and a convenient drawstring bag to carry it all. Perfect for budding performers, this package combines training, performance, and flair—everything needed to step into the spotlight with confidence!
Welcome the cozy season in style with this beautifully curated collection from Spark Your Soul. Featuring charming “Hello Fall” wall art, elegant decorative candle stick holders with a 4-pack of taper candles, festive pumpkin décor, and two bottles of wine to toast the season, this package has everything you need to create the perfect autumn atmosphere. A delightful blend of comfort, charm, and celebration!
Unleash your inner artist with this all-in-one creative collection from Georgetown School of the Arts! This package includes 4 watercolor paint sets, 4 pairs of scissors, a mini canvas with easel, a full 48-piece set of chalk pastels, and a canvas ready for your next masterpiece. Perfect for family art nights, budding young creators, or anyone looking to add more color and imagination to their world.
Treat yourself to a little pampering with a $50 gift certificate to Trixie’s Salon & Color Bar, good for expert services by Wanda or Daniella. Whether it’s a fresh cut, color, or style, this package is your ticket to looking and feeling fabulous.
Jumpstart your fitness journey with a personal training gift certificate from Strong Woman Fitness, including a 45-minute consultation and five 1-hour training sessions tailored to your goals. Stay motivated with 2 cozy hoodies, stay hydrated with some electrolyte drink mix, and refuel with some yummy Power Bars—the perfect combo to keep you energized, empowered, and on track to crush your fitness goals!
Turn an ordinary evening into an unforgettable experience! Start with a Let’s Roam Date Night Scavenger Hunt voucher, guiding you and your partner through a fun, interactive adventure filled with laughter and surprises. Then, end the night with a romantic dinner using your $50 gift card to Texas de Brazil, where endless flavors and savory cuts of grilled meats await. Perfect for couples looking to mix a little adventure with a lot of indulgence!
Grab your friends, family, or coworkers for an unforgettable outing with a Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Voucher for 10! Explore your city like never before as you solve clues, complete challenges, and discover hidden gems together. Perfect for birthdays, team-building, or just a fun day out, this package guarantees laughter, bonding, and memories you’ll be talking about long after the hunt is over.
Escape into comfort with this beautifully curated basket designed for the ultimate reading retreat. Snuggle up in fuzzy socks with a captivating new book, keep your hands from cramping with a handy page holder, and sip soothing tea from your elegant tea cup while a warm candle flickers nearby. Personalize your reading nook with fun bookish stickers and a charming bookmark, then treat yourself further with a $25 Gourmet Gift Basket gift card to indulge in even more delights. This basket is the perfect recipe for relaxation, imagination, and a little self-care magic.
Treat yourself (or the bookworm in your life) to the perfect night in! This basket is packed with everything you need to relax and recharge: a great new book, fun bookish socks, a page holder for effortless reading, soothing tea with a stylish tea cup, a candle to set the mood, plus fun stickers and a bookmark to make it all your own. To top it off, enjoy a 35% discount code from The Bro Basket—because every reader deserves a little extra indulgence beyond the pages. Curl up, sip, and savor the joy of a story well told.
Welcome story time snuggles with this sweet collection made just for little ones. This bundle includes 4 charming children’s books, a soft and cozy blanket, an adorable fuzzy onesie (newborn), and a crocheted stuffie, lovingly made by Mima's House Handmade Creations —perfect companions for cuddles, comfort, and imagination. A thoughtful gift for new parents or the tiniest book lover in your life!
Savor the simple pleasures of fine wine with this duo of Papillon 2020 Napa Valley Red Wine, and Froman 2018 Napa Valley Chardonnay; carefully selected to complement both quiet evenings and lively gatherings. Whether you’re pairing with dinner or enjoying a glass on its own, this package is the perfect introduction to indulgence.
Elevate your palate with this refined pairing of Chappellet 2019 Napa Valley Red Wine, and Darioush 2019 Napa Valley Chardonnay; chosen for their balance and character. A wonderful treat for the budding connoisseur or a thoughtful gift for a fellow wine lover, this package is crafted to impress and delight.
Indulge in luxury with this premium pairing of Pahlmeyer 2020 Napa Valley Chardonnay, and Caymus Vineyards 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon; a celebration of craftsmanship and taste. Ideal for marking special occasions or adding a touch of sophistication to your collection, this package offers a wine experience worth savoring sip by sip.
Bring beauty and creativity to your outdoor space with a gift certificate for one custom seasonal container design from Beauty By Nature, paired with a handy garden tool set to keep your plants thriving. Perfect for garden lovers or anyone looking to add a burst of color and charm to their home, this package makes it easy to dig in and let your garden bloom!
Enjoy the magic of the movies with 10 passes to The Prospector Theater in Ridgefield, CT, plus 6 bags of their signature gourmet popcorn—a fan favorite you can’t find anywhere else! More than just a night at the movies, The Prospector is a non-profit dedicated to meaningful employment for people with disabilities, with over 75% of its employees proudly identifying as such. This package isn’t just about great films and delicious snacks—it’s about supporting an extraordinary mission while having an unforgettable experience.
Raise a glass to exceptional flavor with this curated bourbon set from Litchfield Distillery. The package includes a bottle of their rich, handcrafted bourbon, stylish glasses, and coasters—everything you need to savor each sip in style. Perfect for cocktail enthusiasts, home entertaining, or as a standout addition to your liquor collection.
Fuel your mind, body, and spirit with this uplifting collection courtesy of Be Inspired. This package includes three “Be Inspired” shirts to keep motivation close, a cozy candle to set the mood, an inspiring book to spark new ideas, and a variety of delicious snacks to keep you energized along the way. Perfect for anyone who loves a little comfort with their inspiration!
Add charm and beauty to your home with this thoughtfully curated package. Featuring a kitchen apron and towel, six scallop-edged plates, a decorative apple ornament, and a lovely diffuser from the Michel Design Works Birds and Butterflies Collection, this set brings style and sophistication to any space. To top it off, indulge in a touch of self-care with Papillon hand cream in a refreshing Floral Meadow scent—a perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and everyday luxury.
Bring a splash of local flavor to your next gathering with this 13th Hour Distilling package. You’ll enjoy a bottle of our smooth and versatile Original Rum, a bottle of our bold and delicious Coffee Rum, and a stylish branded T-shirt. Crafted in small batches in Westerly, RI, our rums are made for sipping, mixing, and sharing, the perfect way to keep the good times going well past the 13th hour. From the first sip to the last drop, it’s more than just great rum—it’s a little taste of heaven.
