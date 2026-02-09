TWM: Future Physician Assistant Conference 2026

This panel is designed to support prospective and newly accepted PA students by providing insight into the first-year PA school experience. As a panelist, you would be sharing about your own journey—including what you did to prepare, how you chose your program, and what your experience as a first-year student has been like so far. Your perspective would be incredibly valuable for attendees navigating their own PA journey. This session will conclude with an open Q&A, allowing attendees to ask additional questions.