TWM: Future Physician Assistant Conference 2026

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About this event
As one of our two Keynote Speakers: to open up the day's activities with your inspirational story, highlighting your URiM background, your previous participation in mentorship, resilience through PA school and now as a current PA-C / PA School faculty.
As one of our two Keynote Speakers: to open up the day's activities with your inspirational story, highlighting your URiM background, your previous participation in mentorship, resilience through PA school and now as a current PA-C / PA School faculty.
This panel is designed to support prospective and newly accepted PA students by providing insight into the first-year PA school experience. As a panelist, you would be sharing about your own journey—including what you did to prepare, how you chose your program, and what your experience as a first-year student has been like so far. Your perspective would be incredibly valuable for attendees navigating their own PA journey. This session will conclude with an open Q&A, allowing attendees to ask additional questions.
This panel is designed to support prospective and newly accepted PA students by providing insight into the first-year PA school experience. As a panelist, you would be sharing about your own journey—including what you did to prepare, how you chose your program, and what your experience as a first-year student has been like so far. Your perspective would be incredibly valuable for attendees navigating their own PA journey. This session will conclude with an open Q&A, allowing attendees to ask additional questions.
In this (tentative) 1 hour and 10 minute long session, you will be able to present highlights regarding your institution's PA Program, with a maximum of 7 minutes allocated per program. All panelists will have time to answer questions from the audience at the end. We would require a picture, short bio and contact information to share with attendees.
In this (tentative) 1 hour and 10 minute long session, you will be able to present highlights regarding your institution's PA Program, with a maximum of 7 minutes allocated per program. All panelists will have time to answer questions from the audience at the end. We would require a picture, short bio and contact information to share with attendees.
To attend and take part in a speed-networking session with the role of mentor. Each mentor will engage with mentees for rounds of about 10 minutes (tentative). We require mentor biographies to be submitted beforehand.
To attend and take part in a speed-networking session with the role of mentor. Each mentor will engage with mentees for rounds of about 10 minutes (tentative). We require mentor biographies to be submitted beforehand.
To attend with merchandise to table during the Resource Fair allotted time, represent your PA School Program and continue conversations with pre-PA attendees.
To attend with merchandise to table during the Resource Fair allotted time, represent your PA School Program and continue conversations with pre-PA attendees.
Please select if you are a USC Pathways Volunteer, MiMentor Volunteer, or Vida Mobile volunteer.
Please select if you are a USC Pathways Volunteer, MiMentor Volunteer, or Vida Mobile volunteer.
Please select this option if you will be joining us as a guest speaker throughout the conference.
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