Two Black Ravens Foundation's Valor & Vision Silent Auction

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Limited Edition Fine Art Print by Adam
This striking image, Hummingbird No. 1, captures the delicate power and fleeting grace of a moment in motion, a heartbeat suspended in light. It’s more than a photograph; it’s a study in stillness, resilience, and the fragile balance of life itself.
Adam Schwartz is a national award-winning and internationally published photographer, celebrated for his evocative work in wildlife and fine art portraiture. A Military veteran, Adam brings the discipline, patience, and empathy of his service into his art. His lens tells stories of survival and connection, whether found in the eyes of a wild creature or the vulnerability of a human subject.
Each limited print is crafted to museum-quality standards using Fuji Crystal Archive Matte paper and mounted on Alu-Dibond for durability and depth. Presented in a black oak shadow box frame, this piece features acrylic glass, a 0.39" white border, and a floating passe-partout that creates a subtle dimensional effect.
Specifications:
Print Size: 30" × 20"
External Frame Dimensions: 39.3" × 29.3"
Material: Fuji Crystal Archive Matte, Alu-Dibond (0.12")
Frame: Black Oak Shadow Box (Profile 0.87")
Acrylic Glass Cover
0.39" White Border
Floating Passe-Partout (Bright White)
Borders: 3.5" (Top, Bottom, Left, Right)
UltraHD / SuperResolution Printing
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Limited Edition Fine Art Print by Adam
This evocative image, Gorilla Foot, captures the quiet power and human-like tenderness found in one of nature’s most formidable creatures. Every line, crease, and shadow tells a story of endurance, of a being whose strength is matched only by its grace. It’s a portrait of survival and connection, rendered in raw, reverent detail.
Adam Schwartz is a national award-winning and internationally published photographer, celebrated for his evocative work in wildlife and fine art portraiture. A military veteran, Adam brings the discipline, patience, and empathy of his service into his art. His lens tells stories of survival and connection; whether found in the eyes of a wild creature or the vulnerability of a human subject.
Each limited edition print is crafted to museum-quality standards using Fuji Crystal Archive Matte paper and mounted on Alu-Dibond for exceptional depth and durability. Presented in a black oak shadow box frame with acrylic glass, the floating passe-partout design adds a sense of dimensionality and quiet sophistication.
Specifications:
Print Size: 43.3″ × 27.6″
External Frame Dimensions: 48.7″ × 32.9″
Material: Fuji Crystal Archive Matte, Alu-Dibond (0.12″)
Frame: Black Oak Shadow Box (Profile 0.87″)
Acrylic Glass Cover
Floating Passe-Partout (Bright White)
Borders: Top 2″, Bottom 2″, Left 2″, Right 2″
UltraHD / SuperResolution Printing
Starting bid
Limited Edition Fine Art Print by Jessie
This striking limited edition print, Kurt Cobain, pays tribute to one of music’s most haunting and influential icons. Rendered in Jessie’s signature Chromatic Pop style, the piece vibrates with energy; melding bold color, raw emotion, and layered symbolism. Each brushstroke captures the duality of Cobain’s legacy: brilliance and torment, beauty and chaos, all suspended in vivid contrast.
Jessie is an award-winning American artist whose work has been featured in galleries across the United States. A military veteran, Jessie channels his discipline, resilience, and depth of perspective into his art, exploring the intersection of cultural legacy and human emotion. His Chromatic Pop style transforms pop culture icons and historical figures into electrifying studies of color, form, and identity. Original works by Jessie range from $4,000 to $13,000, with his 2019 Kurt Cobain original selling for $5,000.
Each limited edition print is produced to museum-quality standards on fine art paper with a glossy acrylic glass finish, mounted on Alu-Dibond for lasting vibrance and dimension. Presented in a black oak floater frame, this piece embodies both contemporary edge and timeless craftsmanship.
Specifications:
Print Size: 24″ × 24″
External Frame Dimensions: 33.3″ × 33.3″
Material: Fine Art Paper, Alu-Dibond (0.12″)
Frame: Black Oak Floater (Basel 1.2″)
Acrylic Glass Cover (0.08″, Glossy)
White Border: 3.15″
UltraHD / SuperResolution Printing
A rare opportunity to own a collector’s piece from Jessie’s acclaimed Chromatic Pop series, available exclusively through this silent auction.
Starting bid
Product Restrictions
State/local restrictions may apply in CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, HI, IL, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, or WA. Bidders must review Firearms Shipping Policy prior to bidding. Ultra-compact and still ultra-capable, chambered in 9mm, this BANSHEE™ SBR features a 5” barrel and is built on the CMMG® Mk4 platform.
Available in Flat Dirt Earth (FDE), the BANSHEE series represents the most innovative AR pistols and SBRs available today. From the quick deploying B5 Systems Bravo Stock, to the stylized receivers and EML™ handguards, every BANSHEE is tailor-made to be the personal defense weapon you can always depend on. New EML4 handguards feature M-LOK® slots at 3, 6, & 9 o’clock positions and a full length picatinny top rail for accessories as well as an integrated handstop.
Starting bid
Take charge of your music and stride along to the beat. High-fidelity audio and legendary noise cancellation work their magic by sealing you in, eliminating distractions, and letting you dive deep into your own rhythm. Toggle between Quiet and Aware Modes, or create a Custom Mode and adjust outside sound to the moment. The design is iconic and the comfort lasting, while an optional audio cable with an in-line microphone plugs you into sound as bold as you, even without a Bluetooth® connection.
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