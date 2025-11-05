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Two Black Ravens Foundation

About this event

Two Black Ravens Foundation's Valor & Vision Silent Auction

Humming Bird #1 item
Humming Bird #1 item
Humming Bird #1
$1,025

Starting bid

Limited Edition Fine Art Print by Adam

This striking image, Hummingbird No. 1, captures the delicate power and fleeting grace of a moment in motion, a heartbeat suspended in light. It’s more than a photograph; it’s a study in stillness, resilience, and the fragile balance of life itself.
Adam Schwartz is a national award-winning and internationally published photographer, celebrated for his evocative work in wildlife and fine art portraiture. A Military veteran, Adam brings the discipline, patience, and empathy of his service into his art. His lens tells stories of survival and connection, whether found in the eyes of a wild creature or the vulnerability of a human subject.
Each limited print is crafted to museum-quality standards using Fuji Crystal Archive Matte paper and mounted on Alu-Dibond for durability and depth. Presented in a black oak shadow box frame, this piece features acrylic glass, a 0.39" white border, and a floating passe-partout that creates a subtle dimensional effect.

Specifications:
Print Size: 30" × 20"
External Frame Dimensions: 39.3" × 29.3"
Material: Fuji Crystal Archive Matte, Alu-Dibond (0.12")
Frame: Black Oak Shadow Box (Profile 0.87")
Acrylic Glass Cover
0.39" White Border
Floating Passe-Partout (Bright White)
Borders: 3.5" (Top, Bottom, Left, Right)
UltraHD / SuperResolution Printing

Gorilla Foot item
Gorilla Foot item
Gorilla Foot
$1,825

Starting bid

Limited Edition Fine Art Print by Adam

This evocative image, Gorilla Foot, captures the quiet power and human-like tenderness found in one of nature’s most formidable creatures. Every line, crease, and shadow tells a story of endurance, of a being whose strength is matched only by its grace. It’s a portrait of survival and connection, rendered in raw, reverent detail.

Adam Schwartz is a national award-winning and internationally published photographer, celebrated for his evocative work in wildlife and fine art portraiture. A military veteran, Adam brings the discipline, patience, and empathy of his service into his art. His lens tells stories of survival and connection; whether found in the eyes of a wild creature or the vulnerability of a human subject.

Each limited edition print is crafted to museum-quality standards using Fuji Crystal Archive Matte paper and mounted on Alu-Dibond for exceptional depth and durability. Presented in a black oak shadow box frame with acrylic glass, the floating passe-partout design adds a sense of dimensionality and quiet sophistication.

Specifications:
Print Size: 43.3″ × 27.6″
External Frame Dimensions: 48.7″ × 32.9″
Material: Fuji Crystal Archive Matte, Alu-Dibond (0.12″)
Frame: Black Oak Shadow Box (Profile 0.87″)
Acrylic Glass Cover
Floating Passe-Partout (Bright White)
Borders: Top 2″, Bottom 2″, Left 2″, Right 2″
UltraHD / SuperResolution Printing

Kurt Cobain item
Kurt Cobain item
Kurt Cobain
$2,250

Starting bid

Limited Edition Fine Art Print by Jessie

This striking limited edition print, Kurt Cobain, pays tribute to one of music’s most haunting and influential icons. Rendered in Jessie’s signature Chromatic Pop style, the piece vibrates with energy; melding bold color, raw emotion, and layered symbolism. Each brushstroke captures the duality of Cobain’s legacy: brilliance and torment, beauty and chaos, all suspended in vivid contrast.

Jessie is an award-winning American artist whose work has been featured in galleries across the United States. A military veteran, Jessie channels his discipline, resilience, and depth of perspective into his art, exploring the intersection of cultural legacy and human emotion. His Chromatic Pop style transforms pop culture icons and historical figures into electrifying studies of color, form, and identity. Original works by Jessie range from $4,000 to $13,000, with his 2019 Kurt Cobain original selling for $5,000.

Each limited edition print is produced to museum-quality standards on fine art paper with a glossy acrylic glass finish, mounted on Alu-Dibond for lasting vibrance and dimension. Presented in a black oak floater frame, this piece embodies both contemporary edge and timeless craftsmanship.

Specifications:
Print Size: 24″ × 24″
External Frame Dimensions: 33.3″ × 33.3″
Material: Fine Art Paper, Alu-Dibond (0.12″)
Frame: Black Oak Floater (Basel 1.2″)
Acrylic Glass Cover (0.08″, Glossy)
White Border: 3.15″
UltraHD / SuperResolution Printing

A rare opportunity to own a collector’s piece from Jessie’s acclaimed Chromatic Pop series, available exclusively through this silent auction.

SBR, BANSHEE, FE, Mk4, 9MM, 5" item
SBR, BANSHEE, FE, Mk4, 9MM, 5"
$2,000

Starting bid

Product Restrictions
State/local restrictions may apply in CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, HI, IL, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, or WA. Bidders must review Firearms Shipping Policy prior to bidding. Ultra-compact and still ultra-capable, chambered in 9mm, this BANSHEE™ SBR features a 5” barrel and is built on the CMMG® Mk4 platform. 

Available in Flat Dirt Earth (FDE), the BANSHEE series represents the most innovative AR pistols and SBRs available today. From the quick deploying B5 Systems Bravo Stock, to the stylized receivers and EML™ handguards, every BANSHEE is tailor-made to be the personal defense weapon you can always depend on. New EML4 handguards feature M-LOK® slots at 3, 6, & 9 o’clock positions and a full length picatinny top rail for accessories as well as an integrated handstop.

Bose® QuietComfort Headphones item
Bose® QuietComfort Headphones item
Bose® QuietComfort Headphones item
Bose® QuietComfort Headphones
$440

Starting bid

Take charge of your music and stride along to the beat. High-fidelity audio and legendary noise cancellation work their magic by sealing you in, eliminating distractions, and letting you dive deep into your own rhythm. Toggle between Quiet and Aware Modes, or create a Custom Mode and adjust outside sound to the moment. The design is iconic and the comfort lasting, while an optional audio cable with an in-line microphone plugs you into sound as bold as you, even without a Bluetooth® connection.

  • Legendary noise cancellation
    Seal yourself in with high-fidelity audio, eliminate distractions, and dive deep into your music.
  • Modes for any musical moment
    Shut out the world with Quiet Mode, enjoy full transparency with Aware Mode, or blend the two with a Custom Mode in the Bose app.
  • Up to 24 hours of battery life
    Enjoy marathon playlists and listening sessions with up to 24 hours of battery life.¹
  • Luxurious comfort
    Plush cushions softly hug your ears, while a comfortable yet secure band works to keep the headphones in place when you’re on the go.
  • Customize your sound
    Adjustable EQ allows you to crank the bass, tweak the treble, and balance the mid-range to get the sound that best suits you.
  • Optional audio cable
    An optional audio cable with an in-line microphone lets you plug into bold sound, even without a Bluetooth® connection.
  • Enjoy private listening
    Pair your headphones with a Bose smart soundbar using SimpleSync technology to binge your favorite shows without disturbing others.


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