Two Black Ravens Foundation's Valor & Vision Silent Auction

Limited Edition Fine Art Print by Adam

This evocative image, Gorilla Foot, captures the quiet power and human-like tenderness found in one of nature’s most formidable creatures. Every line, crease, and shadow tells a story of endurance, of a being whose strength is matched only by its grace. It’s a portrait of survival and connection, rendered in raw, reverent detail.

Adam Schwartz is a national award-winning and internationally published photographer, celebrated for his evocative work in wildlife and fine art portraiture. A military veteran, Adam brings the discipline, patience, and empathy of his service into his art. His lens tells stories of survival and connection; whether found in the eyes of a wild creature or the vulnerability of a human subject.

Each limited edition print is crafted to museum-quality standards using Fuji Crystal Archive Matte paper and mounted on Alu-Dibond for exceptional depth and durability. Presented in a black oak shadow box frame with acrylic glass, the floating passe-partout design adds a sense of dimensionality and quiet sophistication.

Specifications:

Print Size: 43.3″ × 27.6″

External Frame Dimensions: 48.7″ × 32.9″

Material: Fuji Crystal Archive Matte, Alu-Dibond (0.12″)

Frame: Black Oak Shadow Box (Profile 0.87″)

Acrylic Glass Cover

Floating Passe-Partout (Bright White)

Borders: Top 2″, Bottom 2″, Left 2″, Right 2″

UltraHD / SuperResolution Printing