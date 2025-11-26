Two Corners - One Cause

🎉 Event Experience Overview — Fun for Kids Under 12! 🧒✨

We’re excited to welcome children under 12 years old with FREE General Admission! Bring the whole family for a day filled with fun, community, and activities designed to keep kids smiling from start to finish.

All participating youth under 12 are also automatically entered for a chance to win the limited-edition Golden Glove, signed by champion boxers and celebrity guests — a special keepsake they’ll never forget!

✨ What Kids Can Enjoy:

Full access to our family-friendly vendor marketplace

Live music and entertainment for all ages

A Free Kids Zone packed with jumper attractions and fun activities

Opportunities to explore youth boxing programs and resources (qualifications may apply)

Delicious food vendors offering kid-approved treats

A dedicated photo booth to capture fun memories

🥊 Stay for the Main Event!

From 5:00–7:00 PM, enjoy our boxing exhibitions and ceremony awards — included with admission.

🤝 Meet & Greet Opportunity

Kids (with an accompanying adult) can tour the gym from 3:00–5:00 PM, meet real world champion boxers, and take photos for a $5 donation that helps support youth and veterans.

🎟️ 50/50 Raffle for Adults

Parents and guardians can participate in the 50/50 raffle for a chance to win half of the cash jackpot, with proceeds supporting youth and veteran programs. Each raffle ticket also includes a free shot of tequila for guests 21+.