Two Corners - One Cause

🎉 Event Experience Overview — Fun for Kids Under 12! 🧒✨
We’re excited to welcome children under 12 years old with FREE General Admission! Bring the whole family for a day filled with fun, community, and activities designed to keep kids smiling from start to finish.
All participating youth under 12 are also automatically entered for a chance to win the limited-edition Golden Glove, signed by champion boxers and celebrity guests — a special keepsake they’ll never forget!
✨ What Kids Can Enjoy:
🥊 Stay for the Main Event!
From 5:00–7:00 PM, enjoy our boxing exhibitions and ceremony awards — included with admission.
🤝 Meet & Greet Opportunity
Kids (with an accompanying adult) can tour the gym from 3:00–5:00 PM, meet real world champion boxers, and take photos for a $5 donation that helps support youth and veterans.
🎟️ 50/50 Raffle for Adults
Parents and guardians can participate in the 50/50 raffle for a chance to win half of the cash jackpot, with proceeds supporting youth and veteran programs. Each raffle ticket also includes a free shot of tequila for guests 21+.
🎉 Event Experience Overview — Honoring Our U.S. Veterans
We are proud to welcome and honor U.S. veterans with FREE General Admission to this special community event. With your attendance, you not only join in on a day full of excitement — you also stand at the heart of our mission to support local youth and fellow veterans.
As a special thank-you for your service, all veterans are automatically entered to win a limited-edition Golden Glove, signed by champion boxers and celebrity guests in attendance.
✨ What Your Admission Includes:
🥊 Stay for the Main Event!
From 5:00–7:00 PM, enjoy exclusive viewing of our boxing exhibitions and ceremony awards — included with admission.
🥇 Meet & Greet Opportunity
From 3:00–5:00 PM, veterans and guests can tour the gym, meet world champion professional boxers, and snap a photo for a $5 donation to support youth and veterans programs.
💸 50/50 Raffle — A Win-Win!
Raffle tickets will be available for purchase for a chance to win half of the cash jackpot at the end of the event! Each raffle ticket also includes a free shot of tequila for guests 21+. The other half goes directly toward supporting youth and veteran programs.
🎉 Event Experience Overview — Your Ticket Makes a Difference! 🎟️
When you purchase a General Admission ticket, you’re not just securing your spot at an unforgettable community event — you’re directly supporting local youth and veterans. 100% of event proceeds go toward this meaningful cause, and as a special thank-you, every ticket holder is automatically entered to win a limited-edition Golden Glove signed by all champion boxers and celebrity guests in attendance!
✨ Your Admission Includes:
🥊 Stay for the Main Event!
From 5:00–7:00 PM, enjoy exclusive viewing of our boxing exhibitions and awards ceremony — included with your ticket.
🥇 Meet & Greet Opportunity
Between 3:00–5:00 PM, take a guided gym tour and meet world champion professional boxers! Photos are available for a $5 donation, directly benefiting youth and veterans.
💸 Don’t Miss the 50/50 Raffle!
Purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win half of the cash jackpot at the end of the event! Every raffle ticket also includes a free shot of tequila for guests 21+. The remaining jackpot goes toward supporting local youth and veterans — a true win-win!
No waiting in line - Fast pass
All of the general access - Vendor area plus
VIP private cabana side seating w/ dinner
Includes one VIP ticket with access to the main event. Enjoy exclusive red carpet entry alongside celebrities and special guests. Ticket includes dinner outside private cabana. - Exclusive acknowledgement at the event
No waiting in line - Fast pass
All of the general access - Vendor area plus
VIP & Elite Ring-Side Seating w/ dinner Limited VIP Sponsorships and Elite Private Ring-Side Tables are available. These premium spots go quickly.
Includes one VIP elite ticket with full access to the entire event. Enjoy exclusive red carpet entry alongside celebrities and special guests. Ticket includes dinner inside the main gym and VIP seating with elite guests inside the venue. Complimentary shot of tequila -Exclusive acknowledgement at the event
No waiting in line - Fast pass
VIP private cabana side seating w/ dinner
All of the general access - Vendor area plus
Includes two VIP ticket with access to the main event. Enjoy exclusive red carpet entry alongside celebrities and special guests. Ticket includes dinner outside private cabana. -Exclusive acknowledgement at the event
VIP & Elite Ring-Side Seating w/ dinner Limited VIP Sponsorships and Elite Private Ring-Side Tables are available. These premium spots go quickly.
All of the general access - Vendor area plus
Includes two VIP elite ticket with full access to the entire event. Enjoy exclusive red carpet entry alongside celebrities and special guests. Ticket includes dinner inside the main gym and VIP seating with elite guests inside the venue. w/ complimentary premium shot of tequila -Exclusive acknowledgement at the event
No waiting in line - Fast pass
VIP & Elite Ring-Side Seating w/ dinner Limited VIP Sponsorships and Elite Private Ring-Side Tables are available. These premium spots go quickly.
Includes four VIP elite ticket with full access to the entire event. Enjoy exclusive red carpet entry alongside celebrities and special guests. Ticket includes dinner inside the main gym and VIP seating with elite guests inside the venue. w/ complimentary premium shot of tequila -Exclusive acknowledgement at the event
$
