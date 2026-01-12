Impact 1, Inc

Hosted by

Impact 1, Inc

About this event

Two Hearts One Vision Aligned

5151 Brook Hollow Pkwy ste 120

Norcross, GA 30071, USA

Vision Board Kit
$39

The Pray Dream Plan Do It Vision Board Kit is your go-to resource for building a vision that aligns with God’s purpose for your life. Whether you’re stepping into a new season or looking to refocus on what truly matters, this kit has everything you need to come into alignment with God's Purpose for your marriage, plan intentionally, and take action all with God leading the way.

VIP Seating
$100

Receive preferred seating, entrance to the Event, and a private vision group session.

Vendors
$175

Standard Table $175
One 6 foot table, two chairs, vendor listed on event slide

Add a donation for Impact 1, Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!