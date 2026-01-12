Two Hearts One Vision Aligned

About this event
The Pray Dream Plan Do It Vision Board Kit is your go-to resource for building a vision that aligns with God’s purpose for your life. Whether you’re stepping into a new season or looking to refocus on what truly matters, this kit has everything you need to come into alignment with God's Purpose for your marriage, plan intentionally, and take action all with God leading the way.
Receive preferred seating, entrance to the Event, and a private vision group session.
Standard Table $175
One 6 foot table, two chairs, vendor listed on event slide
$
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