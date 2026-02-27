Two Rivers Martial Arts

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Two Rivers Martial Arts

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Two Rivers - T-Shirt Shop

TRMA T-Shirt (YS-Adult XL) item
TRMA T-Shirt (YS-Adult XL) item
TRMA T-Shirt (YS-Adult XL)
$15

Two Rivers Martial Arts T-Shirts. Represent your do jang with PRIDE!

All t-shirts are a cotton/poly blend.

Students wishing to wear these under their uniform must follow the color rules: shirts must match the color of your uniform or the color of your belt.

Any color may be worn on t-shirt nights!

TRMA T-Shirt (2X) item
TRMA T-Shirt (2X) item
TRMA T-Shirt (2X)
$20

Two Rivers Martial Arts T-Shirts. Represent your do jang with PRIDE!

All t-shirts are a cotton/poly blend.

Students wishing to wear these under their uniform must follow the color rules: shirts must match the color of your uniform or the color of your belt.

Any color may be worn on t-shirt nights!

TRMA T-Shirt (3x) item
TRMA T-Shirt (3x) item
TRMA T-Shirt (3x)
$25

Two Rivers Martial Arts T-Shirts. Represent your do jang with PRIDE!

All t-shirts are a cotton/poly blend.

Students wishing to wear these under their uniform must follow the color rules: shirts must match the color of your uniform or the color of your belt.

Any color may be worn on t-shirt nights!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!