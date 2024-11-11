Two La Boheme Opera Vouchers at Ellie Caulkins Opera House
addExtraDonation
$
1 Raffle Ticket
$10
One Ticket = One Entry.
One Entry for your chance to win two tickets to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in February 2025.
ALL proceeds raised will benefit children within foster care and group homes in the Denver Metro area this Holiday season.
One Ticket = One Entry.
One Entry for your chance to win two tickets to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in February 2025.
ALL proceeds raised will benefit children within foster care and group homes in the Denver Metro area this Holiday season.
3 Raffle Tickets
$20
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Three Tickets = Three Entries.
Three Entries for your chance to win two tickets to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in February 2025.
ALL proceeds raised will benefit children within foster care and group homes in the Denver Metro area this Holiday season.
Three Tickets = Three Entries.
Three Entries for your chance to win two tickets to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in February 2025.
ALL proceeds raised will benefit children within foster care and group homes in the Denver Metro area this Holiday season.
5 Raffle Tickets
$30
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Five Tickets = Five Entries.
Five Entries for your chance to win two tickets to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in February 2025.
ALL proceeds raised will benefit children within foster care and group homes in the Denver Metro area this Holiday season.
Five Tickets = Five Entries.
Five Entries for your chance to win two tickets to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in February 2025.
ALL proceeds raised will benefit children within foster care and group homes in the Denver Metro area this Holiday season.