SF Gaymers

Hosted by

SF Gaymers

About this event

Sales closed

Two Tickets to Video Games in Concert with Eímear Noone

Pick-up location

2200A Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114, USA

Two Tickets to Video Games in Concert with Eímear Noone item
Two Tickets to Video Games in Concert with Eímear Noone
$20

Starting bid

These tickets will be provided electronically by SF Symphony to the auction winner. The estimated value of each ticket is $60.00. Please note that our auction platform (Zeffy) may ask you for an optional additional donation to the platform at checkout.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!