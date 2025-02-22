Two Tickets to Video Games in Concert with Eímear Noone

These tickets will be provided electronically by SF Symphony to the auction winner. The estimated value of each ticket is $60.00. Please note that our auction platform (Zeffy) may ask you for an optional additional donation to the platform at checkout.

These tickets will be provided electronically by SF Symphony to the auction winner. The estimated value of each ticket is $60.00. Please note that our auction platform (Zeffy) may ask you for an optional additional donation to the platform at checkout.

More details...