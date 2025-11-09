Blairsville Music Society

Hosted by

Blairsville Music Society

About this event

Add a donation for Blairsville Music Society

$

Sales closed

Two Voices, One Song

36 W Campbell St

Blairsville, PA 15717, USA

General Admission
$25
Premium Ticket
$50

Experience the performance up close with seating in the first three rows near the stage.


Student & Youth Admission
Free

Free admission for attendees under 18 or college students.

Season Pass
$85

Enjoy 15% off General Admission to all four remaining concerts in our 2025–2026 season:
November 30 • December 31 (or January 1) • March 22 • May 24
(Summer Festival not included.)

Premium Season Pass
$170

Enjoy 15% off Premium Admission to all four remaining concerts in our 2025–2026 season:
November 30 • December 31 (or January 1) • March 22 • May 24
(Summer Festival not included.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!