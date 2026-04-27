TWO's Spotlights and Stringlights Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Escape to the beauty of the Smoky Mountains with a 3-day, 2-night stay in a deluxe vacation cabin, valued at $600, courtesy of American Patriot Getaways. Whether you're seeking a peaceful retreat, a romantic getaway, or a fun-filled mountain adventure, American Patriot Getaways offers the perfect home base for making unforgettable memories.
Winner must contact at (800) 204-5169 to schedule your getaway!
Expires 05/30/2027
Not valid July, Oct., or the following Holiday weekends:
New Years, Martin Luther King, Valentine’s, Easter,
Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas
Starting bid
A rare Kentucky bourbon treasure!
Bourbon lovers: this one's for you. Valued at $225, this limited-edition Knob Creek 18 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a beautifully aged expression from one of Kentucky's most respected distilleries. Matured for 18 years and presented in its distinctive wooden display case, this bottle delivers exceptional character, rich flavor, and collectible appeal.
Whether you're adding to a prized bourbon collection or saving it for a special celebration, this rare Kentucky treasure is sure to impress. Bid high and take home a bottle worthy of the spotlight!
Starting bid
Raise a glass to Kentucky craftsmanship with this Green River Distillery gift basket! Featuring a selection of Green River favorites, branded glassware, and distillery-themed goodies, this package is perfect for bourbon lovers and proud supporters of local tradition. Whether you’re stocking your home bar or searching for the perfect gift, this basket delivers a true taste of Owensboro’s hometown distillery. Cheers to a winning bid!
Starting bid
ROCK THE NIGHT AWAY! Score a reserved table in Section 6 for an unforgettable night with Kansas and 38 Special on Friday, July 17, 2026 at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater. Enjoy great views, a comfortable setup for your group, and a high-energy summer concert filled with classic hits. Valued at $600!
Starting bid
Take yourself out to the ballgame! Enjoy an exciting day at the ballpark with tickets to see the Cincinnati Reds in action. Whether you're a lifelong fan, or just looking for a fun outing with family or friends, this package is sure to be a home run. Bid now and cheer on the Reds! Valued at $60. valid for 2026 regular season home games only. Tickets must be redeemed now through September 20, 2026.
Starting bid
Take me out to the ballgame!
Enjoy America's favorite pastime with four (4!) Atlanta Braves tickets plus a prime parking pass for added convenience. Gather your family or friends for an unforgettable day at the ballpark cheering on one of baseball's most storied franchises!
Game Dates Available:
-August 1: Braves vs. Nationals
-August 15: Braves vs. Diamondbacks
-August 29: Braves vs. Rockies
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Step up to the plate for a fun-filled Louisville adventure! This package includes four tickets to the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory and two tickets to a Louisville Bats game (outfield reserved), making it the perfect outing for baseball fans, families, or anyone looking for a memorable day in Derby City. Explore the history of America’s pastime, then cheer on the Bats under the lights. It’s a home run of a package you won’t want to miss! HOW TO REDEEM: winner must bring voucher to the box office window at Louisville Slugger Field prior to any 2026 Louisville Bats home game. Excludes exhibition games and playoffs.
Voucher may be redeemed for any available left or right field reserved seat.
Starting bid
Cheer on the Memphis Grizzlies with two game tickets, then explore the fascinating Fire Museum of Memphis with two admission passes. It's the perfect combination of big-league basketball and unique Memphis history for an unforgettable getaway! How to redeem Grizzlies tickets: Please contact TWO Board of Directors member Leah McDivitt at Leah-Marie McDivitt [email protected]
Starting bid
Refresh your home with a $750 Furniture Warehouse Gift Certificate! Whether you're dreaming of a cozy new living room or a full room makeover, this generous gift certificate is your chance to bring comfort and style home. Bid high and make your space shine!
Starting bid
Give your home a fresh new look with this $750 Furniture Warehouse Gift Certificate! From beautiful furniture pieces to stylish home updates, this package is perfect for creating a space you'll love coming home to. Don't miss your chance to turn inspiration into reality while supporting local theatre!
Starting bid
Experience one of Kentucky's premier music festivals here in our hometown with two single-day tickets to ROMP! Valued at $224, enjoy a day filled with world-class bluegrass, Americana, folk, and roots music along with great food, local vendors, and an unforgettable festival atmosphere. Grab a friend and get ready for a day of incredible music and memories under the summer sky at Yellow Creek Park!
Starting bid
Make a splash with a day of family fun at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari! Valued at $150, this package includes two single-day tickets to one of the nation's favorite theme and water parks. Whether you love The Raven, The Thunderbird, or the Scarecrow Scrambler is more your speed, you're sure to have a day packed with fun at Holiday World. Bid now and start planning your next adventure!
Starting bid
Relax, restore, and recharge with two one-month membership passes to Black Lotus Yoga & Healing Space, valued at $160. Enjoy movement, mindfulness, and healing in a welcoming space designed to help you feel your best, inside and out. Treat yourself or someone you love to the gift of wellness!
Starting bid
Satisfy your sweet tooth with a $25 gift certificate to Niko’s Bakery and Cafe in Owensboro! From delicious pastries and cookies to beautifully crafted baked goods, this local favorite offers something for every foodie. Treat yourself or someone special while supporting Theatre Workshop of Owensboro.
Starting bid
Enjoy a year of beauty, exploration, and family fun with two annual family passes to the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden (valued at $100)! Stroll through stunning seasonal displays, discover new blooms throughout the year, and make lasting memories in one of our community's most treasured outdoor spaces. A perfect gift for nature lovers of all ages!
Starting bid
Raise a toast to a great cause with this cocktail-and-celebration basket generously donated by Theatre Workshop supporter Brandon Decker! Featuring a bottle of Basil Hayden Golden Rye, Mionetto Prosecco, cocktail essentials, and a pair of champagne flutes, this package has everything you need for a memorable evening. Perfect for date night, entertaining friends, or celebrating your next standing ovation. Cheers!
Starting bid
Celebrate in style! Make your next celebration unforgettable with a gift certificate from Finding Confetti! Choose between a stunning 18-foot balloon arch installation or a hand-painted banner and 6-foot balloon arch package of equal value.
Perfect for birthdays, graduations, showers, weddings, grand openings, and more! This custom decor package will add the perfect "WOW" factor to your special event.
Starting bid
Wrap a little one in comfort, warmth, and love with this beautiful hand-crocheted baby blanket. Lovingly handcrafted and one-of-a-kind, this heirloom-quality piece is perfect for a nursery, baby shower gift, or cherished keepsake. Generously donated by the mother of Theatre Workshop of Owensboro President Jason Bostwick, this special blanket is sure to be treasured for years to come.
Starting bid
For the theatre parent who does it all! Celebrate the unsung heroes of community theatre with this fun and practical Theatre Parent Swag Bundle, lovingly handcrafted and donated by TWO Board Member Dr. Shellie Howard. This package includes two custom theatre parent t-shirts, a theatre mom tumbler, and a theatre dad beverage koozie.
Whether you're running lines, sewing costumes, making props, fundraising, or cheering from the audience, this bundle is a perfect badge of honor for the theatre family in your life!
Starting bid
The ULTIMATE Theatre Workshop season pass for two!
Experience the magic of live theatre all season long with two tickets to every Theatre Workshop of Owensboro production in our exciting upcoming season! From heartfelt dramas and timeless classics to family favorites and toe-tapping musicals, you'll enjoy an entire year of unforgettable entertainment.
This package includes two tickets to: Summer Shorts, Steel Magnolias, Frankenstein, Radium Girls, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Jungle Book, Grease, and Charlie & The Chocolate Factory.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!