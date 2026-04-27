TWO's Spotlights and Stringlights Silent Auction

Escape to the beauty of the Smoky Mountains with a 3-day, 2-night stay in a deluxe vacation cabin, valued at $600, courtesy of American Patriot Getaways. Whether you're seeking a peaceful retreat, a romantic getaway, or a fun-filled mountain adventure, American Patriot Getaways offers the perfect home base for making unforgettable memories.





Winner must contact at (800) 204-5169 to schedule your getaway!

Expires 05/30/2027

Not valid July, Oct., or the following Holiday weekends:

New Years, Martin Luther King, Valentine’s, Easter,

Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas