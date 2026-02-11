Twp Drama Parent Association

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Twp Drama Parent Association

About this shop

Twp Drama Parent Association's Stocks Shop

Vanilla w/Vanilla Icing item
Vanilla w/Vanilla Icing
$20

Delicious Philly favorite Vanilla pound cake with vanilla icing (fun hint slice the cake and free the individual pieces)


ALL orders will be available for pick up on Saturday May 23rd outside of the A25 door 10am-2pm.  Any pound cakes no picked up will be donated. 

Vanilla w/chocolate icing item
Vanilla w/chocolate icing
$20

Delicious Philly favorite Vanilla pound cake with chocolate icing (fun hint slice the cake and free the individual pieces)


ALL orders will be available for pick up on Saturday May 23rd outside of the A25 door 10am-2pm.  Any pound cakes no picked up will be donated. 

Vanilla w/no icing item
Vanilla w/no icing
$20

Delicious Philly favorite Vanilla pound cake with NO icing (fun hint slice the cake and free the individual pieces)


ALL orders will be available for pick up on Saturday May 23rd outside of the A25 door 10am-2pm.  Any pound cakes no picked up will be donated. 

Marble w/Vanilla Icing item
Marble w/Vanilla Icing
$20

Delicious Philly favorite Marble pound cake with vanilla icing (fun hint slice the cake and free the individual pieces)


ALL orders will be available for pick up on Saturday May 23rd outside of the A25 door 10am-2pm.  Any pound cakes no picked up will be donated. 

Marble w/ Chocolate Icing item
Marble w/ Chocolate Icing
$20

Delicious Philly favorite Marble pound cake with Chocolate icing (fun hint slice the cake and free the individual pieces)


ALL orders will be available for pick up on Saturday May 23rd outside of the A25 door 10am-2pm.  Any pound cakes no picked up will be donated. 

Marble w/No Icing item
Marble w/No Icing
$20

Delicious Philly favorite Marble pound cake with NO icing (fun hint slice the cake and free the individual pieces)


ALL orders will be available for pick up on Saturday May 23rd outside of the A25 door 10am-2pm.  Any pound cakes no picked up will be donated. 

2 for $30 item
2 for $30
$30

you can mix and match any 2 cakes for $30


ALL orders will be available for pick up on Saturday May 23rd outside of the A25 door 10am-2pm.  Any pound cakes no picked up will be donated. 

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