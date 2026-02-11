Twp Drama Parent Association's Stocks Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Delicious Philly favorite Vanilla pound cake with vanilla icing (fun hint slice the cake and free the individual pieces)
ALL orders will be available for pick up on Saturday May 23rd outside of the A25 door 10am-2pm. Any pound cakes no picked up will be donated.
Delicious Philly favorite Vanilla pound cake with chocolate icing (fun hint slice the cake and free the individual pieces)
ALL orders will be available for pick up on Saturday May 23rd outside of the A25 door 10am-2pm. Any pound cakes no picked up will be donated.
Delicious Philly favorite Vanilla pound cake with NO icing (fun hint slice the cake and free the individual pieces)
ALL orders will be available for pick up on Saturday May 23rd outside of the A25 door 10am-2pm. Any pound cakes no picked up will be donated.
Delicious Philly favorite Marble pound cake with vanilla icing (fun hint slice the cake and free the individual pieces)
ALL orders will be available for pick up on Saturday May 23rd outside of the A25 door 10am-2pm. Any pound cakes no picked up will be donated.
Delicious Philly favorite Marble pound cake with Chocolate icing (fun hint slice the cake and free the individual pieces)
ALL orders will be available for pick up on Saturday May 23rd outside of the A25 door 10am-2pm. Any pound cakes no picked up will be donated.
Delicious Philly favorite Marble pound cake with NO icing (fun hint slice the cake and free the individual pieces)
ALL orders will be available for pick up on Saturday May 23rd outside of the A25 door 10am-2pm. Any pound cakes no picked up will be donated.
you can mix and match any 2 cakes for $30
ALL orders will be available for pick up on Saturday May 23rd outside of the A25 door 10am-2pm. Any pound cakes no picked up will be donated.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!