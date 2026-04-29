TLGCD - Tx La Gulf Coast District of National Exchange Clubs

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TLGCD - Tx La Gulf Coast District of National Exchange Clubs

About this event

Tx-La District Convention 2026 - Registration

2500 South Shore Blvd

League City, TX 77573, USA

Full Conference (Per Person)
$175
Includes All Sessions, Youth Luncheon on Sat, Presidents Evening Banquet on Sat, ONUG Breakfast Sun Morning
General Session (Per Person)
$30

Ala Carte - Saturday morning General Session ONLY (Includes continental breakfast)


This would also needs to be purchased for any persons attending if they plan to eat and not registered for full conference.

Youth Awards Luncheon (Per Person)
$55

Ala Carte - Includes full lunch on Saturday.


This would also needs to be purchased for any persons attending if they plan to eat and not registered for full conference.

Presidents Banquet Ticket (Per Person)
$65

Ala Carte - Includes evening full meal at Presidents Banquet.


This would also needs to be purchased for any persons attending if they plan to eat and not registered for full conference.

One Nation Under God Breakfast (Per Person)
$40
Ala Carte - Includes full breakfast at ONUG Sunday morning. This would also include any persons attending if they plan to eat and not registered for full conference.
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