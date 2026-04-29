Tx-La District Convention 2026 - Registration

About this event
Ala Carte - Saturday morning General Session ONLY (Includes continental breakfast)
This would also needs to be purchased for any persons attending if they plan to eat and not registered for full conference.
Ala Carte - Includes full lunch on Saturday.
This would also needs to be purchased for any persons attending if they plan to eat and not registered for full conference.
Ala Carte - Includes evening full meal at Presidents Banquet.
This would also needs to be purchased for any persons attending if they plan to eat and not registered for full conference.
$
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