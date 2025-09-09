TX Synergy 2K13 Bake Sale

Soft, chewy, and baked to perfection—our Funfetti Sugar Cookie is a celebration in every bite! Packed with colorful sprinkles and a sweet buttery flavor, this cookie brings instant joy and a little party to your taste buds. Perfect for kids, or anyone who’s a kid at heart!
Golden on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside—our Chocolate Chip Cookie is a timeless favorite. Loaded with rich, melty chocolate chips in every bite, it’s the perfect balance of sweet, buttery, and comforting. A true bake sale staple you’ll want to grab more than one of!
A bakery favorite with a bold twist—our Rich Red Velvet Cookie is soft, velvety, and indulgent with every bite. Hints of cocoa give it a deep, luxurious flavor, and the creamy white chocolate chips add just the right touch of sweetness. A cookie as beautiful as it is delicious!
Soft, chewy, and loaded with cookies in every bite—this treat is topped with real Oreo pieces for the ultimate cookies ’n creme experience. Rich, chocolatey crunch meets sweet, creamy flavor, making this cookie a fan favorite from the very first bite!
Delicate, crisp shells with a chewy center, filled with smooth chocolate ganache—our Chocolate Macarons are little bites of pure elegance. Light, rich, and irresistibly decadent, these French favorites bring a touch of luxury to the bake sale table!
Pretty in pink and bursting with flavor! These delicate shells are filled with a smooth, strawberry-infused cream that’s sweet, fruity, and refreshing. Light, elegant, and just the right amount of indulgent—our Strawberry Macarons are as beautiful as they are delicious.
Classic and elegant, our Vanilla Macarons feature delicate almond shells with a creamy vanilla filling. Light, sweet, and perfectly balanced, they’re a timeless treat that pairs beautifully with coffee, tea, or a moment of indulgence.
Nutty, smooth, and oh-so-delicate—our Pistachio Macarons feature crisp almond shells with a creamy pistachio filling. Subtly sweet with a rich, earthy flavor, they’re a sophisticated treat that will have you coming back for more.
A perfectly packaged roll of 8 delicate macarons—ideal for sharing (or keeping all to yourself!). Each roll features an assortment of light, crisp shells with creamy, flavorful fillings, making it a sweet little bundle of elegance and indulgence. Beautifully wrapped and ready to gift or enjoy!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!