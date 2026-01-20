TXACP Silent Auction

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Texas Luxe Getaway Gift Basket — Valued at $300
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a thoughtfully curated collection of relaxation, entertainment, and indulgence with this premium gift basket valued at $300. Perfect for a weekend of self-care, a cozy night in, or celebrating a special occasion.
This basket includes a $100 Visa gift card, a luxury spa set featuring bath salts, candles, lotion, and body scrub, a gourmet chocolate assortment, a premium bottle of sparkling cider, a cozy throw blanket, an artisan coffee sampler, a Texas-themed snack bundle, a $50 restaurant gift card, a stylish insulated tumbler, and a surprise bonus item.
Whether you're unwinding at home or planning a fun night out, this basket offers a little bit of everything and is sure to be a crowd favorite.
Estimated Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable night of Texas tradition, live entertainment, and rodeo excitement with two tickets to the 2027 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, including admission to the concert of your choice in March 2027.
Experience all the action of one of Texas’ most iconic events—from thrilling rodeo competitions and championship livestock showcases to delicious fair food, carnival fun, and incredible live performances from top musical artists. After the rodeo events, enjoy a concert featuring the performer of your choice from the 2027 lineup (subject to ticket availability and event scheduling).
Whether you’re planning a fun date night, family outing, or a memorable evening with friends, this package offers the perfect mix of entertainment and Texas tradition.
Estimated Retail Value: $500
Starting bid
Escape to the Texas coast with a relaxing 3-day, 2-night stay in a beautiful beachfront condo in Galveston. Perfect for a family vacation, romantic getaway, or weekend retreat with friends, this experience offers stunning ocean views and easy access to everything Galveston has to offer.
Enjoy comfortable accommodations with spacious living areas, private bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and direct beach access just steps away. Spend your days soaking up the sun, exploring local shops and restaurants, visiting attractions like the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, strolling through The Strand Historic District, or relaxing by the water.
Whether you’re looking for adventure or simply a peaceful seaside escape, this unforgettable getaway is the perfect opportunity to unwind on the Gulf Coast.
Estimated Retail Value: $1,000
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