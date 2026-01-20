TXACP Silent Auction

Texas Luxe Getaway Gift Basket — Valued at $300

Treat yourself (or someone special) to a thoughtfully curated collection of relaxation, entertainment, and indulgence with this premium gift basket valued at $300. Perfect for a weekend of self-care, a cozy night in, or celebrating a special occasion.

This basket includes a $100 Visa gift card, a luxury spa set featuring bath salts, candles, lotion, and body scrub, a gourmet chocolate assortment, a premium bottle of sparkling cider, a cozy throw blanket, an artisan coffee sampler, a Texas-themed snack bundle, a $50 restaurant gift card, a stylish insulated tumbler, and a surprise bonus item.

Whether you're unwinding at home or planning a fun night out, this basket offers a little bit of everything and is sure to be a crowd favorite.

Estimated Retail Value: $300