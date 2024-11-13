TXSER 2025 28th Annual Conference : Restoration for Resilience

San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Conference registration includes banquet dinner. Please RSVP for banquet dinner below. Field trips and Welcome Session is not included. *Welcome Session is included in student registration only.
Conference registration includes banquet dinner. Please RSVP for banquet dinner below. Field trips and Welcome Session is not included. *Welcome Session is included in student registration only. If you're not a member and interested in becoming one, please reach out to [email protected].
Conference registration includes banquet dinner. Please RSVP for banquet dinner below. Field trips and Welcome Session is not included. *Welcome Session is included in student registration only. .
Conference registration includes banquet dinner. Please RSVP for banquet dinner below. Field trips and Welcome Session is not included. *Welcome Session is included in student registration only.
Join us for our Welcome Happy Hour on Friday, November 7th at Trinity University from 5:30-7pm. Light bites and beverages will be provided *The Welcome Happy Hour is included in student registration only. The KEYNOTE will begin promptly at 7pm and is FREE for all conference attendees.
Join us for our Welcome Happy Hour on Friday, November 7th at Trinity University from 5:30-7pm. Light bites and beverages will be provided *The Welcome Session is included in student registration only. The KEYNOTE will begin promptly at 7pm and is FREE for all conference attendees.
All attendees must RSVP if attending the awards banquet. The cost is included with registration.
Attendees must purchase a ticket for each additional guest for the banquet dinner.
Friday, November 7th : 9am-12pm
San Pedro Creek Phase 4 & Alazán Confluence Tour
Description: A walking tour starting at Phase 4 of the San Pedro Creek (SPC) project, highlighting the ecological restoration and natural channel design used in this section. The walk continues to the confluence of SPC and Alazán Creek, where discussion can focus on the current state of the Alazán Creek and future restoration plans as part of the West Side Creeks project.
Duration: 3 hours
This tour offers a contrast between restored and unrestored sections of urban waterways. Van transportation may be arranged to alleviate parking concerns.
Website: San Pedro Creek Culture Park https://www.sariverauthority.org/projects/westside-creeks-ecosystem-restoration-project/
Friday, November 7th : 10am-12pm
Friday, November 7th : 2pm-4pm
A bike ride along a segment of the Mission Reach trail, with stops at selected Missions and/or the World Heritage Center. This immersive tour combines active transportation, ecological restoration, and cultural heritage.
Friday, November 7th : 1:30pm-3:30pm
*2 parts
Join us as we explore and discuss tools used in ecological restoration to improve efficiency and success!
Part 1 - 1:30-2:30pm - Stretching from common hand tools and unique specialized implements to digital data tools, we will share some of our favorites. Tools are important for all aspects of restoration – invasive species management; seed harvesting, processing, and storage; site preparation; planting, and more. There will be opportunities for discussion of how applications differ between ecosystems, geographies, and skill sets. Though not a training, this introduction to different concepts, novel usages, and experimental modifications will provide valuable information for success in your projects.
Part 2 - 2:30-3:30pm - Geographical Information Systems (GIS) is a useful tool that can be incorporated into different stages of restoration, including project planning, implementation, and monitoring of various on-the-ground projects. Join us for a mix of classroom and field demonstrations on how GIS can provide benefits to restoration workflows as we take a look into creating maps to track and communicate work done, collecting data in the field with mobile apps, and analyzing changes on the landscape. No prior knowledge of GIS or software licenses are required to attend the workshop, however some of the demo’s will include using Esri’s suite of software tools among mentions of other open source tools to explore.
Friday, November 7th : 3pm-5pm
Join Owen Moorhead, Environmental Program Coordinator for the Austin Parks & Recreation Department, and Austin R. Kelly of ARK Ecological Consulting and Texas A&M University, for a grass identification workshop at Hardberger Park in San Antonio. This session is designed for participants of all expertise levels, from beginners to experienced botanists, offering valuable insights into the diverse world of grasses. The workshop will include:
Sunday, November 9th : 9am-11am
(notorious) Ecological Restoration Discussions or (n)ERD, presented by Kevin Thuesen. Your education should not end with a diploma. Come join us for a discussion about a peer reviewed article (to be shared closer to conference date).
Sunday, November 9th : 12pm-2pm
We are excited to offer the Texas Tribal Buffalo Project (TTBP) Ranch Tour! Spanning 77 acres, the ranch is divided into the East and West pastures, where you'll encounter 20+ majestic American Buffalo. TTBP, is committed to revitalizing Texas indigenous culture and agricultural practices by reconnecting with the buffalo, which have long been integral to our heritage.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing