TXSER 2025 28th Annual Conference : Restoration for Resilience

Friday, November 7th : 1:30pm-3:30pm

*2 parts





Join us as we explore and discuss tools used in ecological restoration to improve efficiency and success!

Part 1 - 1:30-2:30pm - Stretching from common hand tools and unique specialized implements to digital data tools, we will share some of our favorites. Tools are important for all aspects of restoration – invasive species management; seed harvesting, processing, and storage; site preparation; planting, and more. There will be opportunities for discussion of how applications differ between ecosystems, geographies, and skill sets. Though not a training, this introduction to different concepts, novel usages, and experimental modifications will provide valuable information for success in your projects.

Part 2 - 2:30-3:30pm - Geographical Information Systems (GIS) is a useful tool that can be incorporated into different stages of restoration, including project planning, implementation, and monitoring of various on-the-ground projects. Join us for a mix of classroom and field demonstrations on how GIS can provide benefits to restoration workflows as we take a look into creating maps to track and communicate work done, collecting data in the field with mobile apps, and analyzing changes on the landscape. No prior knowledge of GIS or software licenses are required to attend the workshop, however some of the demo’s will include using Esri’s suite of software tools among mentions of other open source tools to explore.