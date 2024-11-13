TXSER 2025 28th Annual Conference : Restoration for Resilience

1 Trinity Pl

San Antonio, TX 78212, USA

SER Member Conference Registration
$295

Conference registration includes banquet dinner. Please RSVP for banquet dinner below. Field trips and Welcome Session is not included. *Welcome Session is included in student registration only.

Non-member Conference Registration
$395

If you're not a member and interested in becoming one, please reach out to [email protected].

Student Conference Registration - Non Member
$125

Student Conference Registration - Non Member

Student Conference Registration - Member
$75

Student Conference Registration - Member

Friday Welcome Happy Hour
$25

Join us for our Welcome Happy Hour on Friday, November 7th at Trinity University from 5:30-7pm. Light bites and beverages will be provided *The Welcome Happy Hour is included in student registration only. The KEYNOTE will begin promptly at 7pm and is FREE for all conference attendees.

Friday Guest Welcome Happy Hour
$25

Join us for our Welcome Happy Hour on Friday, November 7th at Trinity University from 5:30-7pm. Light bites and beverages will be provided. The KEYNOTE will begin promptly at 7pm and is FREE for all conference attendees.

Saturday Awards Banquet - Conference Attendee RSVP
free

All attendees must RSVP if attending the awards banquet. The cost is included with registration.

Saturday Awards Banquet Guest
$40

Attendees must purchase a ticket for each additional guest for the banquet dinner.

Friday Field Trip : San Pedro Creek & Alazán Confluence
$10

Friday, November 7th : 9am-12pm


San Pedro Creek Phase 4 & Alazán Confluence Tour
Description: A walking tour starting at Phase 4 of the San Pedro Creek (SPC) project, highlighting the ecological restoration and natural channel design used in this section. The walk continues to the confluence of SPC and Alazán Creek, where discussion can focus on the current state of the Alazán Creek and future restoration plans as part of the West Side Creeks project.
Duration: 3 hours
This tour offers a contrast between restored and unrestored sections of urban waterways. Van transportation may be arranged to alleviate parking concerns.
Website: San Pedro Creek Culture Park https://www.sariverauthority.org/projects/westside-creeks-ecosystem-restoration-project/

Friday Field Trip : San Antonio Botanical Gardens
$10

Friday, November 7th : 10am-12pm

  • Explore our extensive native plant collections, including rare and endangered species.
  • Gain insights into the importance of native plants in supporting local ecosystems.
  • Learn about the Garden’s conservation efforts and initiatives to protect endangered species.
  • Engage in meaningful discussions and Q&A sessions with our knowledgeable horticulture team.
Friday Field Trip : Biking the Mission Reach/World Heritage
$10

Friday, November 7th : 2pm-4pm


A bike ride along a segment of the Mission Reach trail, with stops at selected Missions and/or the World Heritage Center. This immersive tour combines active transportation, ecological restoration, and cultural heritage.

Friday Workshop : Tool Rodeo
free

Friday, November 7th : 1:30pm-3:30pm

*2 parts


Join us as we explore and discuss tools used in ecological restoration to improve efficiency and success! 

Part 1 - 1:30-2:30pm - Stretching from common hand tools and unique specialized implements to digital data tools, we will share some of our favorites. Tools are important for all aspects of restoration – invasive species management; seed harvesting, processing, and storage; site preparation; planting, and more. There will be opportunities for discussion of how applications differ between ecosystems, geographies, and skill sets. Though not a training, this introduction to different concepts, novel usages, and experimental modifications will provide valuable information for success in your projects.

Part 2 - 2:30-3:30pm - Geographical Information Systems (GIS) is a useful tool that can be incorporated into different stages of restoration, including project planning, implementation, and monitoring of various on-the-ground projects. Join us for a mix of classroom and field demonstrations on how GIS can provide benefits to restoration workflows as we take a look into creating maps to track and communicate work done, collecting data in the field with mobile apps, and analyzing changes on the landscape. No prior knowledge of GIS or software licenses are required to attend the workshop, however some of the demo’s will include using Esri’s suite of software tools among mentions of other open source tools to explore.

 

Friday Workshop : Grass ID Workshop
free

Friday, November 7th : 3pm-5pm


Join Owen Moorhead, Environmental Program Coordinator for the Austin Parks & Recreation Department, and Austin R. Kelly of ARK Ecological Consulting and Texas A&M University, for a grass identification workshop at Hardberger Park in San Antonio. This session is designed for participants of all expertise levels, from beginners to experienced botanists, offering valuable insights into the diverse world of grasses. The workshop will include:

  •  Hands-on field identification characteristics
  •  Grass anatomy and morphology
  •  Discussions on the importance of grasses to restoration (erosion control, biodiversity, wildlife habitat, and food sources)
  •  Information on further resources to utilize, including both text-based field guides and online keys and databases.
(n)ERD
free

Sunday, November 9th : 9am-11am


(notorious) Ecological Restoration Discussions or (n)ERD, presented by Kevin Thuesen. Your education should not end with a diploma. Come join us for a discussion about a peer reviewed article (to be shared closer to conference date).

Sunday Field Trip : TX Tribal Buffalo Project
$25

Sunday, November 9th : 12pm-2pm


We are excited to offer the Texas Tribal Buffalo Project (TTBP) Ranch Tour! Spanning 77 acres, the ranch is divided into the East and West pastures, where you'll encounter 20+ majestic American Buffalo. TTBP, is committed to revitalizing Texas indigenous culture and agricultural practices by reconnecting with the buffalo, which have long been integral to our heritage.

$

