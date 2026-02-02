Tybee Island Catholic Women’s Club's 2026 Plant Sale

The large, pure white flowers surround a golden yellow center. Strong heat tolerance and pure white, self-cleaning flowers are the highlights of this all-season bloomer. Large blossoms on densely mounded plants are highly attractive to pollinators.

This new pure white bidens adds a cool touch to full sun landscapes and containers from spring to fall. A showy tuft of gold in the center of each blossom draws in pollinating bees and the petals shed cleanly once spent, leaving the plant with a tidy appearance.

Continuous Bloom or Rebloomer, Long Blooming, Fall Interest, Heat Tolerant, Deadheading Not Necessary

Attracts: Bees

Plant Type: Annual

Garden Height: 8 - 14 Inches

Spacing: 10 - 16 Inches

Spread: 16 - 20 Inches

Light Requirement: Part Sun to Sun The optimum amount of sun or shade each plant needs to thrive: Full Sun (6+ hours), Part Sun (4-6 hours), Full Shade (up to 4 hours).

Bloom Time: Planting To Hard Frost

Maintenance Notes: Self-cleaning, no dead-heading necessary. This plant can be trimmed back at anytime if you feel it is outgrowing its space. This is a low-key easy to grow plant. It will perform best with moist soil, but can handle some drought stress.