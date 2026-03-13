The Youth Complex

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The Youth Complex

About this event

TYC Youth Center Passes

72 Concord St

Manchester, NH 03101, USA

Monthly Pass
$225

Passes should be bought at the start of each month or prior; passes bought during the month will be honored through the end of the calendar month!


All Access MONTHLY Pass Monday-Saturday to Center Recreations.


Programs Include: Academic Support, Athletics, Arts, STEM, and Leadership Programs.

Weekly Pass
$75

Passes should be bought at the start of each week or prior; passes bought during the week will be honored through the end of the program week (Saturday)!


All Access WEEKLY Pass Monday-Saturday to Center Recreations.


Programs Include: Academic Support, Athletics, Arts, STEM, and Leadership Programs.

Day Pass
$15

All Access DAY Pass Monday-Saturday to Center Recreations.


Programs Include: Academic Support, Athletics, Arts, STEM, and Leadership Programs.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!