TYC Sponsorships

Level Up is our postsecondary prep program for Juniors and Seniors. Support their prep as they make a pathway for post graduation. Level Up included application and financial aid support, essay assistance, tours and visits to institutions, and weekly support.
Support Dancers Tuition for drop-in dance classes with our Community Partners, Rhythm and Roots Studio.
Sync'd Up is our Dance Team, which performs at performances, competitions, and visuals. This team is for dancers 8-18.
Each week 1-1 mentees meet with mentors to work toward the success of personal goals and growth. Support weekly check-ins, communication, and 1 outing for a youth mentee and their mentor for a month!
TYC Pop Ups are a chance for youth to experience TYC programming at our Community Partners locations or in a rented location. Pop-ups offer 1-1 mentorship, various activities, and a leadership development curriculum integrated into programming.
Each year Youth Program Council members partake in a service trip. Council members travel to a community they are not from and perform acts of service, acts of understanding culture, and volunteerism within the community.
Our community engagement events include YouthFest, All-Star Tournament, Holiday Skate, Glowchella, and Holiday Support. We are looking for community supporters to help us be able to provide opportunities and resources to our youth.
Our Mentor Center is a pillar in our programming and ensures that youth are getting the mentorship and empowerment programs they deserve.
This continues to support our communication methods, youth tracking systems, financial systems, and marketing/engagement efforts.
Our mentors are those who help our youth succeed; without them, we would not be able to accomplish the mission. Without hiring high-quality mentors and providing them with training, we are not able to help our youth succeed.
This will support 1/2 a year of programming for our youth and supports them in receiving the highest quality programs around!
