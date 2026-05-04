TYC Recital Program Ads 2026

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Design your own ad- COLOR . Size of Ad: 7.25" Inches wide x 9.825 Inches high
File type png, pdf, jpeg. 300 DPI for best quality. FINAL DEADLINE FOR AD SUBMISSION: MAY 20TH. Email final ad to: [email protected]
Design your own ad- COLOR . Size of Ad: 7.25" Inches wide x 4.75 Inches high
File type png, pdf, jpeg. 300 DPI for best quality. FINAL DEADLINE FOR AD SUBMISSION: MAY 20TH. Email final ad to: [email protected]
Design your own ad- COLOR . Size of Ad: 3.5" Inches wide x 4.75 Inches high. File type png, pdf, jpeg. 300 DPI for best quality. FINAL DEADLINE FOR AD SUBMISSION: MAY 19TH. Email final ad to: [email protected]
Design your own ad- COLOR . Size of Ad: 3.75" Inches wide x 2.25 Inches high
File type png, pdf, jpeg. 300 DPI for best quality. FINAL DEADLINE FOR AD SUBMISSION: MAY 19TH. Email final ad to: [email protected]
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