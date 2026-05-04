TYC Dance Booster Club

Hosted by

TYC Dance Booster Club

About this event

TYC Recital Program Ads 2026

DESIGN YOUR OWN -- Full Page Full Color item
DESIGN YOUR OWN -- Full Page Full Color
$125

Design your own ad- COLOR . Size of Ad: 7.25" Inches wide x 9.825 Inches high

File type png, pdf, jpeg. 300 DPI for best quality. FINAL DEADLINE FOR AD SUBMISSION: MAY 20TH. Email final ad to: [email protected]

DESIGN YOUR OWN -- HALF PAGE Full Color item
DESIGN YOUR OWN -- HALF PAGE Full Color
$60

Design your own ad- COLOR . Size of Ad: 7.25" Inches wide x 4.75 Inches high

File type png, pdf, jpeg. 300 DPI for best quality. FINAL DEADLINE FOR AD SUBMISSION: MAY 20TH. Email final ad to: [email protected]

DESIGN YOUR OWN -- QUARTER PAGE Full Color item
DESIGN YOUR OWN -- QUARTER PAGE Full Color
$40

Design your own ad- COLOR . Size of Ad: 3.5" Inches wide x 4.75 Inches high. File type png, pdf, jpeg. 300 DPI for best quality. FINAL DEADLINE FOR AD SUBMISSION: MAY 19TH. Email final ad to: [email protected]

DESIGN YOUR OWN -- business card 1/8TH SIZE AD - COLOR ONLY item
DESIGN YOUR OWN -- business card 1/8TH SIZE AD - COLOR ONLY
$25

Design your own ad- COLOR . Size of Ad: 3.75" Inches wide x 2.25 Inches high

File type png, pdf, jpeg. 300 DPI for best quality. FINAL DEADLINE FOR AD SUBMISSION: MAY 19TH. Email final ad to: [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!