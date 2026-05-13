TYC Youth Center Recreations

Hosted by
About this event
June 20th from 2-5 PM
Game Rules:
TYC Center Passes are not included!
Unlimited Dance Classes for the Week! Attend all or just drop into your favorites. Once you purchase this pass you also gain full access to other center activities!
Please note: If you purchase a Weekly or Monthly Center pass, this is automatically included in your pass.
Join us as we learn fundamentals and technique for Musical Theatre through movement and choreography! Please Note: This is an Open Level Class.
Class Info:
Ages 7+
Wednesdays: 6:30-7:30 PM
72 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101
Join us as we learn all of the ins and outs of performance and tech! Explore concepts such as stage directions, traditions, backstage crew, and more! Please Note: This is an Open Level Class.
Class Info:
10+
Wednesdays: 7:45-8:30 PM
72 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101
Join us as we learn fundamentals and technique for Jazz through movement and choreography! Please Note: This is an Open Level Class.
Class Info:
Ages 7+
Thursdays: 6:30-7:30 PM
72 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101
Join us as we learn all of the ins and outs of performance and tech! Explore concepts such as stage directions, traditions, backstage crew, and more! Please Note: This is an Open Level Class.
Class Info:
10+
Thursdays: 7:45-8:30 PM
72 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101
Join us as we learn fundamentals and technique for Afro through movement and choreography! Please Note: This is an Open Level Class.
Class Info:
Ages 7+
Fridays: 6:30-7:30 PM
72 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101
Join us as we learn fundamentals and technique for Contemporary through movement and choreography! Please Note: This is an Open Level Class.
Class Info:
Ages 7+
Saturdays 1-1:45 PM
72 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101
Join us as we learn fundamentals and technique for Hip-Hop through movement and choreography! Please Note: This is an Open Level Class.
Class Info:
Ages 7+
Saturdays 2-2:45 PM
72 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101
Single Performer/Per Show! Each performer will also receive a complimentary show ticket for family/friends.
Come and learn or expand your cheer skills! $10 a drop-in or included in a Center pass!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!