The Youth Complex

Hosted by

The Youth Complex

About this event

TYC Youth Center Recreations

72 Concord St

Manchester, NH 03101, USA

All Star Basketball Team Registration
$15

June 20th from 2-5 PM

Game Rules:

  1. 1s and 2s
  2. Best of 3 to Advance
  3. Games to 15
  4. Scoring 1s and 2s,
  5. Refs On Site
  6. 1st Place Prize

TYC Center Passes are not included!

Weekly Dance and Center Pass
$55

Unlimited Dance Classes for the Week! Attend all or just drop into your favorites. Once you purchase this pass you also gain full access to other center activities!


Please note: If you purchase a Weekly or Monthly Center pass, this is automatically included in your pass.

Wednesday Musical Theatre Dance Class - 60 min.
$10

Join us as we learn fundamentals and technique for Musical Theatre through movement and choreography! Please Note: This is an Open Level Class.


Class Info:

Ages 7+

Wednesdays: 6:30-7:30 PM

72 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101

Wednesday Theatre Class - "Theatre 101"
$10

Join us as we learn all of the ins and outs of performance and tech! Explore concepts such as stage directions, traditions, backstage crew, and more! Please Note: This is an Open Level Class.


Class Info:

10+

Wednesdays: 7:45-8:30 PM

72 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101

Thursdays Jazz Dance Class - 60 min.
$10

Join us as we learn fundamentals and technique for Jazz through movement and choreography! Please Note: This is an Open Level Class.


Class Info:

Ages 7+

Thursdays: 6:30-7:30 PM

72 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101

Thursday Theatre Class - "Learning Your Character"
$10

Join us as we learn all of the ins and outs of performance and tech! Explore concepts such as stage directions, traditions, backstage crew, and more! Please Note: This is an Open Level Class.


Class Info:

10+

Thursdays: 7:45-8:30 PM

72 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101

Friday Afro Dance Class - 60 min.
$10

Join us as we learn fundamentals and technique for Afro through movement and choreography! Please Note: This is an Open Level Class.


Class Info:

Ages 7+

Fridays: 6:30-7:30 PM

72 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101

Saturday Contemporary Dance Class - 60 min.
$10

Join us as we learn fundamentals and technique for Contemporary through movement and choreography! Please Note: This is an Open Level Class.


Class Info:

Ages 7+

Saturdays 1-1:45 PM

72 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101

Saturday Hip-Hop Dance Class - 60 min.
$10

Join us as we learn fundamentals and technique for Hip-Hop through movement and choreography! Please Note: This is an Open Level Class.


Class Info:

Ages 7+

Saturdays 2-2:45 PM

72 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101

Theatre Performance Fee
$45

Single Performer/Per Show! Each performer will also receive a complimentary show ticket for family/friends.

Friday Cheer Clinic
$10

Come and learn or expand your cheer skills! $10 a drop-in or included in a Center pass!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!