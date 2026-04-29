TYC YouthFest Sponsorships

Offered by
About this shop
• Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials (flyers, banners, social media)
• Acknowledgment during the event and in post-event communications
• Opportunity to engage with participants and their families by tabling during Youth Fest.
• Priority to all TYC events and sponsor events.
• Logo placement on Website.
• Acknowledgment during the event
• Opportunity to table during Youth Fest resource fair
• Additional Benefits
• Logo placement on select promotional materials
• Acknowledgment during the event
• Additional Benefits
• Logo placement on event/program banner
• Acknowledgment during the event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!