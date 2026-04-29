The Youth Complex

Offered by

The Youth Complex

About this shop

TYC YouthFest Sponsorships

Tier 1 - Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

  • Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials (flyers, banners, social media) 

  • Acknowledgment during the event and in post-event communications 

  • Opportunity to engage with participants and their families by tabling during Youth Fest. 

  • Priority to all TYC events and sponsor events. 

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Tier 2
$3,000

  • Logo placement on Website. 

  • Acknowledgment during the event 

  • Opportunity to table during Youth Fest resource fair 

  • Additional Benefits

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Tier 3
$1,500

  • Logo placement on select promotional materials 

  • Acknowledgment during the event 

  • Additional Benefits

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Youth Center Raffle Passes Sponsor
$500

 • Logo placement on event/program banner 

  • Acknowledgment during the event

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!