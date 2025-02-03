This is a general admission ticket. 🌿 Tyger Fest: Alice in Wonderlanta – General Admission Ticket 🎟️ 🌿 When: April 20, 2025 (3p - 8p) 🎩 Where: Received in your email. 🔞 Ages: 21+ only *COSPLAY & COSTUMES WELCOMED* There will be prizes for the best fits! Welcome, curious traveler! Your General Admission Ticket is your key to Wonderland—well, Wonderlanta, to be exact. This magical pass grants ONE adventurous soul entry into a world where the surreal meets the spectacular. With this ticket, you’ll step through the looking glass into a wonderland filled with live music, immersive art, and an atmosphere thick with creativity (and maybe a little something else in the air 😉). But beware—this ticket won’t multiply like the Cheshire Cat’s grin. It’s valid for one person only, so make sure each of your whimsical companions secures their own way in. Follow the White Rabbit, embrace the unexpected, and prepare for an unforgettable 4/20 adventure at Tyger Fest: Alice in Wonderlanta! 🌸🐇🎶 Follow the White Rabbit and step into the magic! 🌿🐇✨ *No re-entry for lost tickets. No Mad Hatter tricks—each ticket admits only one!

This is a general admission ticket. 🌿 Tyger Fest: Alice in Wonderlanta – General Admission Ticket 🎟️ 🌿 When: April 20, 2025 (3p - 8p) 🎩 Where: Received in your email. 🔞 Ages: 21+ only *COSPLAY & COSTUMES WELCOMED* There will be prizes for the best fits! Welcome, curious traveler! Your General Admission Ticket is your key to Wonderland—well, Wonderlanta, to be exact. This magical pass grants ONE adventurous soul entry into a world where the surreal meets the spectacular. With this ticket, you’ll step through the looking glass into a wonderland filled with live music, immersive art, and an atmosphere thick with creativity (and maybe a little something else in the air 😉). But beware—this ticket won’t multiply like the Cheshire Cat’s grin. It’s valid for one person only, so make sure each of your whimsical companions secures their own way in. Follow the White Rabbit, embrace the unexpected, and prepare for an unforgettable 4/20 adventure at Tyger Fest: Alice in Wonderlanta! 🌸🐇🎶 Follow the White Rabbit and step into the magic! 🌿🐇✨ *No re-entry for lost tickets. No Mad Hatter tricks—each ticket admits only one!

More details...