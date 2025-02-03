This is a general admission ticket.
🌿 Tyger Fest: Alice in Wonderlanta – General Admission Ticket 🎟️
🌿 When: April 20, 2025 (3p - 8p)
🎩 Where: Received in your email.
🔞 Ages: 21+ only
*COSPLAY & COSTUMES WELCOMED*
There will be prizes for the best fits!
Welcome, curious traveler! Your General Admission Ticket is your key to Wonderland—well, Wonderlanta, to be exact. This magical pass grants ONE adventurous soul entry into a world where the surreal meets the spectacular.
With this ticket, you’ll step through the looking glass into a wonderland filled with live music, immersive art, and an atmosphere thick with creativity (and maybe a little something else in the air 😉). But beware—this ticket won’t multiply like the Cheshire Cat’s grin. It’s valid for one person only, so make sure each of your whimsical companions secures their own way in.
Follow the White Rabbit, embrace the unexpected, and prepare for an unforgettable 4/20 adventure at Tyger Fest: Alice in Wonderlanta! 🌸🐇🎶
Follow the White Rabbit and step into the magic! 🌿🐇✨
*No re-entry for lost tickets. No Mad Hatter tricks—each ticket admits only one!
This is a general admission ticket.
🌿 Tyger Fest: Alice in Wonderlanta – General Admission Ticket 🎟️
🌿 When: April 20, 2025 (3p - 8p)
🎩 Where: Received in your email.
🔞 Ages: 21+ only
*COSPLAY & COSTUMES WELCOMED*
There will be prizes for the best fits!
Welcome, curious traveler! Your General Admission Ticket is your key to Wonderland—well, Wonderlanta, to be exact. This magical pass grants ONE adventurous soul entry into a world where the surreal meets the spectacular.
With this ticket, you’ll step through the looking glass into a wonderland filled with live music, immersive art, and an atmosphere thick with creativity (and maybe a little something else in the air 😉). But beware—this ticket won’t multiply like the Cheshire Cat’s grin. It’s valid for one person only, so make sure each of your whimsical companions secures their own way in.
Follow the White Rabbit, embrace the unexpected, and prepare for an unforgettable 4/20 adventure at Tyger Fest: Alice in Wonderlanta! 🌸🐇🎶
Follow the White Rabbit and step into the magic! 🌿🐇✨
*No re-entry for lost tickets. No Mad Hatter tricks—each ticket admits only one!
VIP
$60
🌿 When: April 20, 2025 (3p - 8p)
🎩 Where: Received in your email.
🔞 Ages: 21+ only
*COSPLAY & COSTUMES WELCOMED*
There will be prizes for the best fits!
Includes:
- 1 FOOD TICKET
- 1 DRINK TICKET (s)
- 1 EXCLUSIVE VIP GIFT BAG
- 1 Skip Line Entry Ticket
🎟️ Tyger Fest: Alice in Wonderlanta – General Admission & VIP
Your ticket to Wonderland—well, Wonderlanta! This pass grants ONE curious soul entry to a world of live music, immersive art, and surreal 4/20 vibes. But beware—no multiplying like the Cheshire Cat! Each guest needs their own ticket.
Want to go beyond the rabbit hole? VIP tickets unlock exclusive perks, priority access, and a few magical surprises fit for the Mad Hatter’s inner circle.
Follow the White Rabbit and step into the magic! 🌿🐇✨
*No re-entry for lost tickets. No Mad Hatter tricks—each ticket admits only one!
🌿 When: April 20, 2025 (3p - 8p)
🎩 Where: Received in your email.
🔞 Ages: 21+ only
*COSPLAY & COSTUMES WELCOMED*
There will be prizes for the best fits!
Includes:
- 1 FOOD TICKET
- 1 DRINK TICKET (s)
- 1 EXCLUSIVE VIP GIFT BAG
- 1 Skip Line Entry Ticket
🎟️ Tyger Fest: Alice in Wonderlanta – General Admission & VIP
Your ticket to Wonderland—well, Wonderlanta! This pass grants ONE curious soul entry to a world of live music, immersive art, and surreal 4/20 vibes. But beware—no multiplying like the Cheshire Cat! Each guest needs their own ticket.
Want to go beyond the rabbit hole? VIP tickets unlock exclusive perks, priority access, and a few magical surprises fit for the Mad Hatter’s inner circle.
Follow the White Rabbit and step into the magic! 🌿🐇✨
*No re-entry for lost tickets. No Mad Hatter tricks—each ticket admits only one!
Vendor - (ART) (Non food/ Non drink)
$50
This is a VENDOR ticket.
*Only Purchase if you are an approved vendor.
This ticket does not grant access into the event.
*All vendors are responsible to be compliant with all local/state ordinances.
🌿 When: April 20, 2025 (3p - 8p)
🎩 Where: Received in your email.
🔞 Ages: 21+ only
*COSPLAY & COSTUMES WELCOMED*
There will be prizes for the best fits!
This is a VENDOR ticket.
*Only Purchase if you are an approved vendor.
This ticket does not grant access into the event.
*All vendors are responsible to be compliant with all local/state ordinances.
🌿 When: April 20, 2025 (3p - 8p)
🎩 Where: Received in your email.
🔞 Ages: 21+ only
*COSPLAY & COSTUMES WELCOMED*
There will be prizes for the best fits!
Vendor - (Non food/ Non drink)
$75
This is a VENDOR ticket.
*Only Purchase if you are an approved vendor.
This ticket does not grant access into the event.
🌿 When: April 20, 2025 (3p - 8p)
🎩 Where: Received in your email.
🔞 Ages: 21+ only
*COSPLAY & COSTUMES WELCOMED*
There will be prizes for the best fits!
This is a VENDOR ticket.
*Only Purchase if you are an approved vendor.
This ticket does not grant access into the event.
🌿 When: April 20, 2025 (3p - 8p)
🎩 Where: Received in your email.
🔞 Ages: 21+ only
*COSPLAY & COSTUMES WELCOMED*
There will be prizes for the best fits!
Vendor (Food)
$150
This is a VENDOR ticket.
*Only Purchase if you are an approved vendor.
This ticket does not grant access into the event.
🌿 When: April 20, 2025 (3p - 8p)
🎩 Where: Received in your email.
🔞 Ages: 21+ only
*COSPLAY & COSTUMES WELCOMED*
There will be prizes for the best fits!
This is a VENDOR ticket.
*Only Purchase if you are an approved vendor.
This ticket does not grant access into the event.
🌿 When: April 20, 2025 (3p - 8p)
🎩 Where: Received in your email.
🔞 Ages: 21+ only
*COSPLAY & COSTUMES WELCOMED*
There will be prizes for the best fits!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!