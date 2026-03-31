Topsail Youth Lacrosse Association

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Topsail Youth Lacrosse Association

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TYLA Spring ’26 Apparel

TYLA Long Sleeve Black Shirt with TYLA Logo
$20

Long Sleeve Black t-shirt with TYLA logo

S-1 M-1 L-1

Long Sleeve Hooded Sun Shirts - Graphite item
Long Sleeve Hooded Sun Shirts - Graphite item
Long Sleeve Hooded Sun Shirts - Graphite
$28

Paragon 220 Long Sleeve Hooded Sun Shirts

  • UPF 50+ protection
  • Wrinkle-resistant finish
  • Self-fabric 2-ply hood
  • Self-fabric neck
  • Side seams
  • Sublimation friendly
  • Tear away label

Sizes:

M-1

L-3

XL-3

0
Long Sleeve Hooded Sun Shirts - Bimini item
Long Sleeve Hooded Sun Shirts - Bimini item
Long Sleeve Hooded Sun Shirts - Bimini
$28

Paragon 220 Long Sleeve Hooded Sun Shirts

  • UPF 50+ protection
  • Wrinkle-resistant finish
  • Self-fabric 2-ply hood
  • Self-fabric neck
  • Side seams
  • Sublimation friendly
  • Tear away label

Sizes:

M-1

L-3

XL-3

0
Short Sleeve Dri Fit with TYLA Logo item
Short Sleeve Dri Fit with TYLA Logo item
Short Sleeve Dri Fit with TYLA Logo
$16

These high-performance tees have a soft, matte hand and deliver exceptional UV protection.

  • 4-ounce, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology
  • UPF rating of 50
  • Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
  • Set-in sleeves

 YS-5 YM-5 YL-5 YXL-2 AS-3 AM-3 AL-3 AXL-3

0
Play Like a Pirate Hat item
Play Like a Pirate Hat
$25

Richardson 258 with Front Text Logo Black/White-12 Charcoal/ White-12

  • 100% polyester performance fabric
  • Structured five-panel construction with mid-profile fit
  • Rope braid detail across panels
  • Pre-curved bill
  • Stay Dri performance sweatband
  • Adjustable snapback closure
0
Play Like a Pirate Hat item
Play Like a Pirate Hat
$20

Richardson 258 with Front Text Logo Black/White-12 Charcoal/ White-12

  • 100% polyester performance fabric
  • Structured five-panel construction with mid-profile fit
  • Rope braid detail across panels
  • Pre-curved bill
  • Stay Dri performance sweatband
  • Adjustable snapback closure
0
Athletic Shorts item
Athletic Shorts
$10
0
TYLA Hoodie item
TYLA Hoodie item
TYLA Hoodie
$20
Short Sleeve Dri Fit with TYLA Logo item
Short Sleeve Dri Fit with TYLA Logo item
Short Sleeve Dri Fit with TYLA Logo item
Short Sleeve Dri Fit with TYLA Logo
$16

These high-performance tees have a soft, matte hand and deliver exceptional UV protection.

  • 4-ounce, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology
  • UPF rating of 50
  • Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
  • Set-in sleeves
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