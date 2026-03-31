TYLA Spring ’26 Apparel

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Long Sleeve Black t-shirt with TYLA logo
S-1 M-1 L-1
Paragon 220 Long Sleeve Hooded Sun Shirts
Sizes:
M-1
L-3
XL-3
Paragon 220 Long Sleeve Hooded Sun Shirts
Sizes:
M-1
L-3
XL-3
These high-performance tees have a soft, matte hand and deliver exceptional UV protection.
YS-5 YM-5 YL-5 YXL-2 AS-3 AM-3 AL-3 AXL-3
Richardson 258 with Front Text Logo Black/White-12 Charcoal/ White-12
Richardson 258 with Front Text Logo Black/White-12 Charcoal/ White-12
These high-performance tees have a soft, matte hand and deliver exceptional UV protection.
$
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