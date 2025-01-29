Tyler Area Board Of Black Realtist Memberships 2025

Allied Member
$125

No expiration

Individuals or organizations allied to real estate,photograpers, mortgage bankers, architects, property managers, public officials, movers, tax profession, credit analyst, hvac, plumbers, electricians, attorneys, appraisers, insurance advisors, surveyors, inspectors, roofers, escrow agents, etc.).

Allied Associate Member
$95

No expiration

Salespersons licensed under a non-member Real Estate Broker.

Associate
$85

No expiration

Salepersons licensed under a member- Real Estate Broker

Broker
$150

Valid for one year

Licensed brokers certified by a local board through individual membership approved by the Board of Directors

