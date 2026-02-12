Tyler Strong's Live Auction

Hosted by
4700 State Hwy Z, New Melle, MO 63365, USA
Starting bid
Catch a St. Louis City soccer game against the LAFC in the Michelob Ultra Club on 5/13/26. These two tickets will be in Section 249, Row 5, seats 17 and 18. Included in this bid is a Score Tequila 100% Blue Weber agave reposado packaged in a collectible, hand-decorated ceramic soccer ball bottle, celebrating the 2026 World Cup. ($500 Value)
Starting bid
Azure A124BEVS 24 Inch Beverage Center with Blue LED lighting, Glass Shelving and Wine Racks. Fully stocked with beer. ($1200 Value)
Starting bid
Paul Manno's is one of the premier Italian restaurants in the St. Louis area. Located 76 Forum Shopping Center in Chesterfield, MO 63017. The date will need to be agreed upon by winner and restaurant. ($600 value)
Starting bid
Here is your chance to own a St. Louis Blues jersey signed by Hall of Famers Bernie Federko, Chris Pronger and Al MacInnis! ($1000 value)
Starting bid
Experience a once in a lifetime St. Louis Cardinals fan experience. This experience includes four tickets and four passes to the Championship club which includes food and beverages. You will also have access to the broadcasting box and the field for batting practice where one of the lucky four will be able to throw out the first pitch! ($2000 value) * on agreeable dates*
Starting bid
Enjoy a two night stay at the Ruebling house nestled in downtown Defiance, MO. This is the ideal location for enjoying all the fun things this charming town has to offer. Your stay will be in the General Store unit which includes two bedrooms (both queen beds), one bath, and a kitchenette. Your stay will also include three $50 gifts cards to Circle Six, Good News Brewery and Defiance Ridge. This is a great opportunity to experience all of the best of Defiance. ($650 value)
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of 100 sporting clays for you and up to three of your guests, hosted by Mark Reed. Located in Weldon Springs, Strathalbyn Farms Club is a private club with one of the most challenging sporting clay venues in the Midwest. Enjoy an afternoon of shooting followed by cocktails at the clubhouse ($600 value). *Shoot will be scheduled on a mutually agreeable weekday afternoon and must be redeemed by 12/31/26. Shells not provided.
Starting bid
Thursday, March 26, 2026, 7pm Enterprise Center vs San Jose Sharks
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!