Tyler Strong's Silent Auction

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A quaint country escape awaits you at the 'Cabernet Cabin' in Defiance, MO. Ideally suited for couples and families. This 2-bedroom, 1-bath vacation rental home features a cozy interior with a Smart TV, a well stocked kitchen and a breezy screened in porch. This prime location is just steps away from the Katy Trail. ($550 value)
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Have a fun night out with friends and family! This dining experience will be hosted on our cozy private deck and includes, 3 appetizers, 6 entrees and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. ($400.00 value)
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Pamper yourself with a signature facial customized to your unique skin needs. Also included is a $50 self care item. ($175 value)
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Enjoy a round of golf for four at Winghaven, the private club featuring the only Jack Nicklaus designed course in the St. Louis area. *Limited to Tuesday-Thursdays after 10:00am . ($600 value)
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Make a statement with this massive 42"x56" piece of artwork featuring an advertisement for the Model Brassiere Company, from Vogue Magazine, 1919. ( $375 value)
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A speaker made for the outdoors! This bluetooth speaker is 100% waterproof. ($430 value)
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Enjoy a round of golf for four at the private Lake Forest Country Club located in Lake St. Louis, MO. Designed by renowned golf architect Gary Kern, the 18 hole, par 72 championship course spans across 130 acres featuring mature trees, creeks, lakes and gentle rolling hills. ($600 value) Tuesday-Friday after 10am, Saturday-Sunday after 12pm based on availability
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Keep yourself organized with this Yeti Camino Carryall tote in Storm Gray. Included in the tote is a Yeti 20 oz tumbler, a Filson Dry Bag, a Gerber Tactical strap cutter and some extra Arco garb. ($286 value)
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Come play a challenging real-life escape room adventure game. The players work together to find hidden clues, crack codes, solve puzzles and escape the room before time runs out. Located on Historic Main Street, Saint Charles, MO. ($280 Value)
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Limited edition painting that is hand signed by the artist, Alexander Chen, titled "Golden Gate Bike Ride". Included with this painting is the Certificate of Authenticity and an appraisal. ($1,560 value)
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Bourbon lovers this one's for you! Enjoy three bottles of allocated bourbon. In this basket you will find a bottle of Eagle Rare bourbon, Blanton's Single Barrel bourbon and Colonel E. H. Taylor small batch bourbon. As a special bonus this basket includes a repurposed Blanton's bottle lamp! ($300 value)
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Enjoy a round of golf for four at the private Whitmoor Country Club which offers terrific views and challenging play for golfers of every skill level. ($600 value) *Mutually agreeable date Tuesday thru Friday during normal play hours or Saturday or Sunday after 2:00*
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$1000 treatment certificate and oral care basket. Includes electric tooth brush, 2 travel tooth brushes, mouth wash, toothpaste and more! ($1200 value)
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Enjoy a night out with 4 tickets to Guns N Roses at Busch Stadium on 8/16/2026. Included is a novelty adult men's Slash Rocker style hat, GNR Insulated Tumbler, and a GNR Appetite for Destruction vinyl record. You will pick up the tickets on the day of show. Contact Lindy Wolfe to coordinate 314-682-9555 or [email protected]($750 Value)
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This is a $200 gift card towards 2 1/2 hours of home design service with Gayla Jenkins . ($200 Value)
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Capture memories with a full hour long family session with Jennifer Hunn at Sweet As Hunny Photography. ($600 value)
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This is a $200 gift card toward a cleaning service for your home. Enjoy coming home to a clean home with the help of Vicki and Gabriel Salvador cleaning services.
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Keep your beverages ice cold with this Yeti Hopper M20 soft sided backpack cooler in charcoal. ($325 value)
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Enjoy a night at The Factory! Choose 2 tickets for one of the following two shows: Chase Matthew on 3/6/2026 or Maddox Batson on 4/29/2026. This basket includes an assorted mix of alcohol, 2 pairs of sun glasses and bottle openers($250 Value). Please email [email protected] to claim your tickets.
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Relax with a massage at Moonrise Massage, located in Manchester, MO. This basket includes a robe, foot care set, glass cooling facial globes and a sage and magnolia candle($150 Value)
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This 2 1/2 hour session will help couples address health concerns and health goals as a couple. ($297 Value)
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This 3 month revive program will help you get unstuck and achieve your personal best in every aspect of your life.($597 value)
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One complimentary custom toxin treatment. Offer # 1(Max Value $600)
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One complimentary custom toxin treatment. Offer #2 (Max Value $600)
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Catch a St. Louis Blues game VS Minnesota Wild on Apr 13th at 7pm. These two seats are located in Portal 44, Section 314, Row B, Seats 7&8. This auction item also includes a St. Louis Blues LED light. ($170Value)
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Indulge yourself with this relaxation and wellness basket filled with all things perfect for a "girls' night" in. Included in this basket is cozy boucle blanket, two Lolita wine glasses, a bottle of Caymus Zinfandel, chocolates, Maison Louis Marie votive candle set and $235 shopping credit at Bath and Body Works. What more could a girl want? ($400 Value)
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This basket includes a $100 gift card to Katie's restaurant, 2 types of sauce, 2 types of pasta, extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar and a stainless steel colander. ($200 value)
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Keep all of your tools organized in this amazing 20 inch Milwaukee PACKOUT tote. ($200 Value)
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Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1/2" Cordless Drill/Driver Kit. ($325 Value)
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Calling all dog lovers. This basket would be perfect for your fur baby! This adorable bow detailed basket includes a dog blanket, bath towel set, shampoo, dental care kit, leash, poo bags, woof popsicle & refill, Misc. treats, Misc. dog toys .(value $220)
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Two tickets to a St. Louis City SC Soccer game. Section 203 row 9, seats 16 -19 (19 is an isle seat) March 7, 7:30 pm kickoff against the Seattle Sounders
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Bring the fun along with you! This collapsible wagon is full to the brim with games and accessories to have a perfect day spent outside. Included is a folding chair, blanket, plastic cups and a bunch of outdoor games. ($200 value)
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Perfect for a fun family night in! This basket includes a blanket, Jenga, movie puzzle, What Do You MeMe game, You Laugh game, popcorn, popcorn tins, popcorn seasoning, candy, soda and a $25 Door Dash gift card. ($220 Value)
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Get your perfect glow with this Renaissance Plastic Surgery Gift Box. This box includes a $200 Diamond Glow Treatment and Zo Skin Health products including exfoliation accelerator, instant pore refiner and hydrating cream. This bid also includes three travel size Zo Skin Health products- gentle cleanser, complexion renewal pads and exfoliation polish. ($449 value)
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This Old Fashioned basket is stuffed full of things to make the ultimate Old Fashion. Included in this basket is Horse Soldier bourbon, Woodford Reserve Double Oaked bourbon, Smokpub cocktail smoker device, Angostura bitters, sugar cubes, Bada Bing cherries, cigar whiskey tumbler, orange slices, ice cube tray, muddler and a towel. This basket wouldn't be complete without a vintage framed John Wayne print. ($200 value)
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This adorable wooden box from Two Pink Elephants boutique is filled with a western style hat, butter yellow handbag, a teakwood candle, an earring trio, a bracelet stash and a $50 gift card. ($200 value)
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Four St. Louis Cardinal tickets in the Redbird Club seats. The Redbird Club seats provide access to the fully enclosed, climate controlled area along with upscale food and drink options for additional purchase. As a bonus this comes with some great Anheuser-Busch products including a soft sided cooler, hats, bar glasses and more.($ 275 value)
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Bourbon collectors, add this beautiful bottle of Weller Antique 107 bourbon to your collection. ($100 value)
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Bourbon collectors...this one is for you.($150 value)
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Don't miss this opportunity to add this bottle of STAGG JR bourbon to your collection. ($200 value)
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Project Power Gym of O'Fallon, MO. This gift certificate entitles the winner to a 3 month membership, 3 personal training sessions and 1 B-12 shot from the onsite IV clinic. ($450 value)
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Sip, gather and enjoy with this $150 gift card to Chandler Hill Vineyards. Chandler Hill's large outdoor space overlooks the rolling hills at the gateway to Missouri wine country. ($150 value)
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Lotto tickets, Four Roses Bourbon, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Makers Mark Bourbon, Liz's Bar and Grill T-shirt (XL), Die Wasserstelle T-shirt (XL), $25 gift card to Short stops, Maracas, Straatman Feed and Bavarian Smoke House, $50 Gift card to Die Wasserstelle (Matt's place) (300 value)
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Paul Goldschmidt signed bat (value 250)
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Signed beer can by two of the most famous Cardinal players, Yadi and Wainwright (200 Value)
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Bottle of Caymas, Austin Hope, Faust, Silver Oak and Jordan and Ghirardelli Chocolate plus other dark chocolates. (value $300)
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A basket for the animal lover! Water travel cup, two stuffed toys, greenies 3 bags of dental treats, travel cooler and certificate includes a complimentary exam, a rabies vaccine and and intestinal parasite exam. (value $550)
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Time is fleeting but it doesn't have to be- let your most precious moments be captured authentically. One free family session (one hour), 40 edited photos guaranteed. ($450 value) Must live in the greater St. Louis area. Use within six months
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Grill food that tastes better than ever on the reinvented 4-burner, stainless-steel Spirit S-425 gas grill. ($799 value)
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Take a look at this gorgeous full length mink coat with a contrasting fur collar. This exquisite piece will be on display the night of the event for sizing purposes. Size medium. ($3000 value)
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