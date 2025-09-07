Taps & Turbos Silent Auction benefiting Tyler's Bridge

Hosted by
About this event
Taylor Swift Signed Framed Insert Display
Value- PRICELESS
An allocated bottle of E.H. Taylor paired with two leather whiskey glasses, oversized ice molds, and a mini advent calendar.
Value: priceless.
Everything you need to shake things up for the perfect margarita!
The Office Rainn Wilson Signed 11x14 Framed Photo
Value- PRICELESS
Two icons link up for maximum cuteness with the Mini Elisa and Abbie Gold Convertible Huggie Earrings. Featuring stunning chain detailing enhanced by our icons, these earrings give you an effortlessly chic look to bring in all the compliments. Styling tip: pair them with the Mini Elisa and Abbie Strand Necklace for a cute, coordinated look.
Value $98
Value- PRICELESS
”Time for Fall- Fogo de Chao”
Lunch or Dinner for Two including Two Desserts and non-alcoholic beverages all wrapped in a ceramic purse and cuteness!
Value $200
Not afraid to stand out? Then the Payton Long Pendant Necklace is for you. Featuring a rich, genuine stone and an elegant, metal frame, this necklace is the subtle pop of color your layers are missing.
Value $90
Nothing cuter than having Reveille in your home either on the stake and stand or stand alone with a beautiful bow to match.
Value $165
Enjoy 6-pack craft beer and swag to go with it including a custom glass, a hat, koozie, 3 drink tokens and other fun goodies Shirt
Hat
Koozie
Sticker
Golf ball marker
NL button
3 drink tokens
Value $94
”St Arnold Brewery Swag Bag”
(2) 6-packs, (2) pint glasses, (4) koozies and (10) free pints of beer
Value $125
**Includes REAL Starter**
Sourdough Starter Kit, Sourdough Bread Baking Supplies, 40oz Sourdough Starter Jar, 9" Round & 10"Oval Rattan Banneton Bread Proofing Baskets Set, Bread baking tools,Silicone bread Sling
Value PRICELESS
“Slice and Sip” a perfect paring every time
Pizza and wine
$25 Gift Card to Grimaldi’s/10- $5.00 coupons (only 1 $5 per visit) and a bottle of wine
Value $75
Enjoy a fun and educational class featuring six of our highly rated, premium wines. Classes are led by one of our knowledgeable winery team members. Wines will be served with 6 Chef-crafted accompaniments, specific to each wine. This Experience also includes a short tour of the winery. All wines featured will be available for purchase at the winery. Invite 10-16 of your closest friends
Value $1200
”Kendra Scott Statement”
Mini Elisa Toggle Gold Short Pendant Necklace and matching Dani Bezel Gold Drop Earrings in a antique lantern.
Value $160
A standard wine tasting for up to 6 people. Certificate may be used at any Messina Hof locations.
Value $175
$50 for Kim's Teahouse
Cute Stuffed Boba Plush Bubble Tea Food Milk Cup Plushie.
$65
$50 Gift Certificate
Enjoy the creativity and fun of ceramic pottery painting at any of our retail locations. Choose your pottery, we'll give a paint tutorial to get you started, then just leave your items with us to be glazed and fired before you take them home!
$100 Taste of Texas Restaurant Gift Card Plus Four high-carbon stainless steel knives engraved with Taste of Texas logo. Makes a great gift. Dishwasher safe. Made in Brazil.
value $155
Each Gift Card includes any burger, any fries and any beverage on their menu
$60 Value
Fans of In-N-Out Burger who love collectible merchandise and delicious meals. This bundle combines stylish gear, fun accessories, and plenty of tasty experiences.
Value $200
“SpindleTap Brewery Experience for 10”
Round up your crew and head to SpindleTap Brewery for an afternoon of good vibes and great beer! This certificate covers reserved seating and 3 beverage tokens per person for up to 10 people, the ultimate group hangout. Grab your friends, pick your brews, and let the good times pour!
Value $350
“David Yurman Men's Sterling Silver Box Chain Bracelet”
This sterling silver box chain bracelet brings effortless style and a touch of luxury to your wrist.
Value: $395
Enjoy a basket for you and your pup! Included are three hand towels, a UT and Texans dog collar, a UT and Texans grilling spatula, a UT tumbler, napkins, and UT jewelry plate.
Value $190
Imagine a luxurious escape at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa. With this two-night stay, you'll unwind in a serene oasis surrounded by breathtaking desert landscapes. Your stay includes room tax, self-parking, and resort fees. Valid through October, 2026, this is the perfect getaway to recharge, reconnect, and indulge.
value $1250
Cici Pizza
(8) CiCi Pizza Adult Buffet plus RTIC logo cup
$100 Value
Insulated Food Compartment, Premium Picnic Set Supplies for 4: Cutlery set includes 4×(stainless steel knives, forks, spoons, dinner plates, cotton napkins, wine glasses ) & 1×cheesetter knife & 1×bottle opener & 2×Salt/pepper shakers & 1×plastic chopping board, + Water resistant fleece blanket
Value $80
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &Fitness Tracker ; 1- month unlimited zoom fitness classes for you and a friend; Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottle with an Angled Spout Lid, JBL Go 3 and fitness towel.
Value $295
Soft Fuzzy Throw Blanket 50 x 60", Reversible Plush Microfiber Warm Fluffy Blanket coupled with a Cute Cozy night light.
Enjoy the Houston Zoo with a family membership for 2 adults and 3 children
Value $239
Enjoy a basket for you and your pup! Included are two A&M signs, three hand towels, A&M charcuterie board, coffee cup, tumbler, Amigo A&M collar, reveille napkins, grilling spatula, two A&M wine glasses, Aggie popcorn, and a skiing A&M Santa.
Value $240
“Benjamin Knox A&M/TX Rivalry Renewal”
10x17 inch art print painting from Benjamin Knox of Texas A&M University and the University of Texas rivalry in art form!
$48 value
Enjoy a basket for you and your pup! Included is one Astros hand towel, coffee cup, tumbler, napkins, Astros grilling spatula, Astros dog collar, and Astros dog jersey!
Value $140
Stagedive Pinot Noir and Holly’s Way Chardonnay. Both wines are Postino proprietary wines that are fan favorites.
$75 Value
“Benjamin Knox Independence Live Oaks”
10x14 inch art print painting from Benjamin Knox of the majestic live oaks in Independence, Texas amongst the spring bluebonnets.
$48 value
Stay at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel for 2 nights with complimentary breakfast for 2 and complimentary valet parking!
Value $675
Everything’s bigger – and better – in Shiner! This ultimate fan basket is packed with Texas pride and Shiner spirit, featuring a Shiner beer mat runner, vintage-style tin sign, two koozies, BBQ sauce, coffee & mug, socks, playing cards, magnet, beer tap handle, pen, wax seal, and custom cutting board. Perfect for your home bar, game room, or any true Shiner enthusiast!
Value $250
$50 Gift card
Griddle wherever you go with the portable LoCo 16 in. tabletop griddle. The all-new 16 in. Tabletop SmartTemp Griddle, with "IQ" Temperature Regulation Technology is perfect for cooking a wide variety of foods to feed friends and family for big events.
Value $250
You will not be disappointed in the quality of one of the best meat markets in Texas
Value $150
De'Von Achane Signed Custom Unframed Maroon Jersey
Value- PRICELESS
Jose Altuve Signed Custom Unframed Navy Jersey
Value- PRICELESS
Fall Ready! Round Top Collection mini gallery display for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Game Day with bows to accent.
Value $110
Value- PRICELESS
Versatile countertop cooking: Air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie, or roast to crispy perfection in one convenient appliance
Value $140
Pick up in Person*
Chemical Guys 14-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Gun, Bucket, and (5) 16 oz Car Care Cleaning Chemicals, Gift for Car & Truck Lovers, Dads and DIYers (Works w/Garden Hose)
Value $125
*Pick up in person*
”Eat More Chikin”
Basket of Goodies from Chick-Fil-A including swag, 2 breakfast sandwiches, 2 dinner sandwiches, 2 sides and a frozen drink.
Value $50
A festive holiday gift featuring a cheerful snowman, a bottle of wine, and a $50 Pappas gift card arranged with seasonal greenery and berries.
Value $100
*FRESH CAKE Pick up in person"
Bring out the 'bundt'ing! It's going to be a party. And what better way to celebrate than with the delicious, handcrafted goodness of Nothing Bundt Cakes.
Value $50
Damn good tacos. Even better margaritas
Value $60
Happy Hour for a party of 10. This gift certificate includes a free table reservation + 10 drinks
Value $100
