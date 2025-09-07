Hosted by

Tylers Bridge

About this event

Sales closed

Taps & Turbos Silent Auction benefiting Tyler's Bridge

Pick-up location

5351 1st St, Katy, TX 77493, USA

Taylor Swift Signed Framed Insert Display item
Taylor Swift Signed Framed Insert Display
$595

Starting bid

Taylor Swift Signed Framed Insert Display


Value- PRICELESS

BOURBON'S BEST COMPANION item
BOURBON’S BEST COMPANION item
BOURBON’S BEST COMPANION item
BOURBON’S BEST COMPANION
$100

Starting bid

An allocated bottle of E.H. Taylor paired with two leather whiskey glasses, oversized ice molds, and a mini advent calendar.


Value: priceless.

Margarita Magic item
Margarita Magic
$65

Starting bid

Everything you need to shake things up for the perfect margarita!

The Office Rainn Wilson Signed 11x14 Framed Photo item
The Office Rainn Wilson Signed 11x14 Framed Photo
$250

Starting bid

The Office Rainn Wilson Signed 11x14 Framed Photo


Value- PRICELESS

Mini Elisa and Abbie gold Convertible Huggie Earrings item
Mini Elisa and Abbie gold Convertible Huggie Earrings
$30

Starting bid

Two icons link up for maximum cuteness with the Mini Elisa and Abbie Gold Convertible Huggie Earrings. Featuring stunning chain detailing enhanced by our icons, these earrings give you an effortlessly chic look to bring in all the compliments. Styling tip: pair them with the Mini Elisa and Abbie Strand Necklace for a cute, coordinated look.


Value $98

FRIENDS 11x14 Laser Engraved Framed Display item
FRIENDS 11x14 Laser Engraved Framed Display
$200

Starting bid

FRIENDS 11x14 Laser Engraved Framed Display

Value- PRICELESS

Dinner for Two at Fogo de Chao item
Dinner for Two at Fogo de Chao item
Dinner for Two at Fogo de Chao item
Dinner for Two at Fogo de Chao
$75

Starting bid

”Time for Fall- Fogo de Chao”

Lunch or Dinner for Two including Two Desserts and non-alcoholic beverages all wrapped in a ceramic purse and cuteness!


Value $200

Kendra Scott Payton Long Pendant Necklace item
Kendra Scott Payton Long Pendant Necklace item
Kendra Scott Payton Long Pendant Necklace
$20

Starting bid

Not afraid to stand out? Then the Payton Long Pendant Necklace is for you. Featuring a rich, genuine stone and an elegant, metal frame, this necklace is the subtle pop of color your layers are missing.

Value $90

Reveille ready to be adopted item
Reveille ready to be adopted item
Reveille ready to be adopted item
Reveille ready to be adopted
$75

Starting bid

Nothing cuter than having Reveille in your home either on the stake and stand or stand alone with a beautiful bow to match.


Value $165

No Label Beer & Swag item
No Label Beer & Swag
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy 6-pack craft beer and swag to go with it including a custom glass, a hat, koozie, 3 drink tokens and other fun goodies Shirt

Hat

Koozie

Sticker

Golf ball marker

NL button

3 drink tokens


Value $94


St. Arnold Swag Bag item
St. Arnold Swag Bag
$40

Starting bid

”St Arnold Brewery Swag Bag”

(2) 6-packs, (2) pint glasses, (4) koozies and (10) free pints of beer

Value $125

COMPLETE SOURDOUGH STARTER KIT (including starter) item
COMPLETE SOURDOUGH STARTER KIT (including starter) item
COMPLETE SOURDOUGH STARTER KIT (including starter) item
COMPLETE SOURDOUGH STARTER KIT (including starter)
$30

Starting bid

**Includes REAL Starter**

Sourdough Starter Kit, Sourdough Bread Baking Supplies, 40oz Sourdough Starter Jar, 9" Round & 10"Oval Rattan Banneton Bread Proofing Baskets Set, Bread baking tools,Silicone bread Sling

Value PRICELESS

Grimaldi $25 plus 10-$5 Use Anytime item
Grimaldi $25 plus 10-$5 Use Anytime
$30

Starting bid

“Slice and Sip” a perfect paring every time

Pizza and wine

$25 Gift Card to Grimaldi’s/10- $5.00 coupons (only 1 $5 per visit) and a bottle of wine

Value $75

Nice Winery Value $1250 item
Nice Winery Value $1250 item
Nice Winery Value $1250 item
Nice Winery Value $1250
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun and educational class featuring six of our highly rated, premium wines. Classes are led by one of our knowledgeable winery team members. Wines will be served with 6 Chef-crafted accompaniments, specific to each wine. This Experience also includes a short tour of the winery. All wines featured will be available for purchase at the winery. Invite 10-16 of your closest friends


Value $1200

Kenda Scott Earrings and Necklace item
Kenda Scott Earrings and Necklace item
Kenda Scott Earrings and Necklace item
Kenda Scott Earrings and Necklace
$60

Starting bid

”Kendra Scott Statement”

Mini Elisa Toggle Gold Short Pendant Necklace and matching Dani Bezel Gold Drop Earrings in a antique lantern.


Value $160

Food, Friends and Texas WINE item
Food, Friends and Texas WINE
$75

Starting bid

A standard wine tasting for up to 6 people. Certificate may be used at any Messina Hof locations.

Value $175


Kim's Teahouse $50 Giftcard plus Squishy item
Kim's Teahouse $50 Giftcard plus Squishy item
Kim's Teahouse $50 Giftcard plus Squishy item
Kim's Teahouse $50 Giftcard plus Squishy
$20

Starting bid

$50 for Kim's Teahouse

Cute Stuffed Boba Plush Bubble Tea Food Milk Cup Plushie.

$65

Create memories that last forever item
Create memories that last forever item
Create memories that last forever item
Create memories that last forever
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate

Enjoy the creativity and fun of ceramic pottery painting at any of our retail locations. Choose your pottery, we'll give a paint tutorial to get you started, then just leave your items with us to be glazed and fired before you take them home!

Taste of Texas $100 plus custom knife set item
Taste of Texas $100 plus custom knife set item
Taste of Texas $100 plus custom knife set item
Taste of Texas $100 plus custom knife set
$75

Starting bid

$100 Taste of Texas Restaurant Gift Card Plus Four high-carbon stainless steel knives engraved with Taste of Texas logo. Makes a great gift.  Dishwasher safe. Made in Brazil.


value $155

4 pack In-N-Out Burger Gift Cards (Copy) item
4 pack In-N-Out Burger Gift Cards (Copy) item
4 pack In-N-Out Burger Gift Cards (Copy)
$20

Starting bid


Each Gift Card includes any burger, any fries and any beverage on their menu

$60 Value

In-N-Out Fan Favorites Bundle item
In-N-Out Fan Favorites Bundle item
In-N-Out Fan Favorites Bundle item
In-N-Out Fan Favorites Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Fans of In-N-Out Burger who love collectible merchandise and delicious meals. This bundle combines stylish gear, fun accessories, and plenty of tasty experiences.

  • Sway- Hibiscus Hat; Rose Gold Double-Double® Pen; Sticker Set; Playing Cards; Magnet Double-Double® Mug 75th Anniversary Pint Glass; 2025 Beach Cruise Black T-Shirt
  • 8-Pack of In-N-Out Meal Cards – Priceless for burger lovers!

Value $200

SpindleTap Brewery Experience for 10 item
SpindleTap Brewery Experience for 10 item
SpindleTap Brewery Experience for 10
$100

Starting bid

SpindleTap Brewery Experience for 10”

Round up your crew and head to SpindleTap Brewery for an afternoon of good vibes and great beer! This certificate covers reserved seating and 3 beverage tokens per person for up to 10 people, the ultimate group hangout. Grab your friends, pick your brews, and let the good times pour!


Value $350


Value: $350

David Yurman Men's Sterling Silver Box Chain Bracelet item
David Yurman Men's Sterling Silver Box Chain Bracelet item
David Yurman Men's Sterling Silver Box Chain Bracelet
$225

Starting bid

David Yurman Men's Sterling Silver Box Chain Bracelet

This sterling silver box chain bracelet brings effortless style and a touch of luxury to your wrist.


Value: $395

Crafty Canine - Texans & UT Basket item
Crafty Canine - Texans & UT Basket
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a basket for you and your pup! Included are three hand towels, a UT and Texans dog collar, a UT and Texans grilling spatula, a UT tumbler, napkins, and UT jewelry plate.

Value $190

Escape. Unwind. Repeat. Your luxury desert getaway awaits! item
Escape. Unwind. Repeat. Your luxury desert getaway awaits! item
Escape. Unwind. Repeat. Your luxury desert getaway awaits! item
Escape. Unwind. Repeat. Your luxury desert getaway awaits!
$650

Starting bid

Imagine a luxurious escape at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa. With this two-night stay, you'll unwind in a serene oasis surrounded by breathtaking desert landscapes. Your stay includes room tax, self-parking, and resort fees. Valid through October, 2026, this is the perfect getaway to recharge, reconnect, and indulge.

value $1250

Party at CiCi pizza item
Party at CiCi pizza
$30

Starting bid

Cici Pizza

(8) CiCi Pizza Adult Buffet plus RTIC logo cup

$100 Value


All-in-one picnic backpack with WINE item
All-in-one picnic backpack with WINE
$30

Starting bid

Insulated Food Compartment, Premium Picnic Set Supplies for 4: Cutlery set includes 4×(stainless steel knives, forks, spoons, dinner plates, cotton napkins, wine glasses ) & 1×cheesetter knife & 1×bottle opener & 2×Salt/pepper shakers & 1×plastic chopping board, + Water resistant fleece blanket

Value $80

Fitness Starter- Everything you need to start your journey item
Fitness Starter- Everything you need to start your journey
$75

Starting bid


Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &Fitness Tracker ; 1- month unlimited zoom fitness classes for you and a friend; Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottle with an Angled Spout Lid, JBL Go 3 and fitness towel.


Value $295


Soft and Cute - Purple Throw and squishy panda night light item
Soft and Cute - Purple Throw and squishy panda night light item
Soft and Cute - Purple Throw and squishy panda night light
$30

Starting bid

Soft Fuzzy Throw Blanket 50 x 60", Reversible Plush Microfiber Warm Fluffy Blanket coupled with a Cute Cozy night light.

Madagascar with your favorite friends item
Madagascar with your favorite friends
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy the Houston Zoo with a family membership for 2 adults and 3 children

Value $239


Crafty Canine - A&M Basket item
Crafty Canine - A&M Basket item
Crafty Canine - A&M Basket
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a basket for you and your pup! Included are two A&M signs, three hand towels, A&M charcuterie board, coffee cup, tumbler, Amigo A&M collar, reveille napkins, grilling spatula, two A&M wine glasses, Aggie popcorn, and a skiing A&M Santa.

Value $240

Benjamin Knox A&M/TX Rivalry Renewal item
Benjamin Knox A&M/TX Rivalry Renewal
$25

Starting bid

“Benjamin Knox A&M/TX Rivalry Renewal”

10x17 inch art print painting from Benjamin Knox of Texas A&M University and the University of Texas rivalry in art form!


$48 value

Crafty Canine - Astros Basket item
Crafty Canine - Astros Basket item
Crafty Canine - Astros Basket
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a basket for you and your pup! Included is one Astros hand towel, coffee cup, tumbler, napkins, Astros grilling spatula, Astros dog collar, and Astros dog jersey!

Value $140

Wine all the Way
$20

Starting bid

Stagedive Pinot Noir and Holly’s Way Chardonnay. Both wines are Postino proprietary wines that are fan favorites.


$75 Value


Benjamin Knox Independence Live Oaks" item
Benjamin Knox Independence Live Oaks”
$25

Starting bid

“Benjamin Knox Independence Live Oaks”

10x14 inch art print painting from Benjamin Knox of the majestic live oaks in Independence, Texas amongst the spring bluebonnets.


$48 value

Staycation in The Woodlands item
Staycation in The Woodlands item
Staycation in The Woodlands item
Staycation in The Woodlands
$250

Starting bid

Stay at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel for 2 nights with complimentary breakfast for 2 and complimentary valet parking!

Value $675

The Ultimate Shiner Fan Pack item
The Ultimate Shiner Fan Pack
$100

Starting bid

Everything’s bigger – and better – in Shiner! This ultimate fan basket is packed with Texas pride and Shiner spirit, featuring a Shiner beer mat runner, vintage-style tin sign, two koozies, BBQ sauce, coffee & mug, socks, playing cards, magnet, beer tap handle, pen, wax seal, and custom cutting board. Perfect for your home bar, game room, or any true Shiner enthusiast!

Value $250

Tee it up with golf item
Tee it up with golf
$30

Starting bid

$50 Gift card

16" 1-Burner Classic Tabletop SmartTemp Griddle item
16" 1-Burner Classic Tabletop SmartTemp Griddle item
16" 1-Burner Classic Tabletop SmartTemp Griddle item
16" 1-Burner Classic Tabletop SmartTemp Griddle
$100

Starting bid

Griddle wherever you go with the portable LoCo 16 in. tabletop griddle. The all-new 16 in. Tabletop SmartTemp Griddle, with "IQ" Temperature Regulation Technology is perfect for cooking a wide variety of foods to feed friends and family for big events.


Value $250

"If you've never been to Bellville Meat Market Basket " item
”If you’ve never been to Bellville Meat Market Basket “ item
”If you’ve never been to Bellville Meat Market Basket “
$70

Starting bid

You will not be disappointed in the quality of one of the best meat markets in Texas


Value $150

De'Von Achane Signed Custom Unframed Maroon Jersey item
De'Von Achane Signed Custom Unframed Maroon Jersey
$200

Starting bid

De'Von Achane Signed Custom Unframed Maroon Jersey


Value- PRICELESS

Jose Altuve Signed Custom Unframed Navy Jersey item
Jose Altuve Signed Custom Unframed Navy Jersey
$300

Starting bid

Jose Altuve Signed Custom Unframed Navy Jersey


Value- PRICELESS

Ready, Set, Game item
Ready, Set, Game item
Ready, Set, Game item
Ready, Set, Game
$40

Starting bid

Fall Ready! Round Top Collection mini gallery display for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Game Day with bows to accent.


Value $110

Johnny Manziel Signed Texas A&M University Speed Rep Helmet item
Johnny Manziel Signed Texas A&M University Speed Rep Helmet
$300

Starting bid

Johnny Manziel Signed Texas A&M University Speed Rep Helmet

Value- PRICELESS

Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+Rotisserie,Dehydrator item
Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+Rotisserie,Dehydrator item
Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+Rotisserie,Dehydrator
$40

Starting bid

Versatile countertop cooking: Air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie, or roast to crispy perfection in one convenient appliance

Value $140

The ultimate collection of car wash supplies item
The ultimate collection of car wash supplies item
The ultimate collection of car wash supplies
$50

Starting bid

Pick up in Person*

Chemical Guys 14-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Gun, Bucket, and (5) 16 oz Car Care Cleaning Chemicals, Gift for Car & Truck Lovers, Dads and DIYers (Works w/Garden Hose)

Value $125

Chick-fil-A Basket item
Chick-fil-A Basket item
Chick-fil-A Basket
$20

Starting bid

*Pick up in person*

”Eat More Chikin”

Basket of Goodies from Chick-Fil-A including swag, 2 breakfast sandwiches, 2 dinner sandwiches, 2 sides and a frozen drink.


Value $50

Ready for Christmas? Pappas $50 with wine arranged with chee item
Ready for Christmas? Pappas $50 with wine arranged with chee item
Ready for Christmas? Pappas $50 with wine arranged with chee
$30

Starting bid

A festive holiday gift featuring a cheerful snowman, a bottle of wine, and a $50 Pappas gift card arranged with seasonal greenery and berries.


Value $100

Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Nothing Bundt Cakes
$15

Starting bid

*FRESH CAKE Pick up in person"

Bring out the 'bundt'ing! It's going to be a party. And what better way to celebrate than with the delicious, handcrafted goodness of Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Value $50

Torchy's $50 Gift Card item
Torchy's $50 Gift Card item
Torchy's $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Damn good tacos. Even better margaritas


Value $60

Axelrad Beer Garden item
Axelrad Beer Garden
$40

Starting bid


Happy Hour for a party of 10. This gift certificate includes a free table reservation + 10 drinks

Value $100

