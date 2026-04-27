TYPE INC

Hosted by

TYPE INC

About this event

TYPE Inc. PRESENTS: Run the Right Path 5K RunWalk

1900 Anacostia Dr

Washington, DC 20020, USA

General Admission
$26

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Send your tshirt size to [email protected]

Sleep In Commitment
Pay what you can

Can't make it? No big deal! Feel free to participate from the courtesy of home or anywhere on the world.



Fitness Equivalent
$15

Be with us in spirit! Join us by participating with the fitness equivalent by submitting pictures, videos, your steps, or document other fitness activities you'd like to engage in at your own pace on the day of the Run Walk.

Children
$10

All kids under age 12 and under are free. Kids 13+ are $10

Sponsorship-- Gold Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Prime logo placement on all promotion materials, shirts & website
• Opening/keynote speaking opportunity
• 5 social media posts and story highlights
• 10 race tickets

Sponsorship-- Silver Package
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

• Standard logo placement on all promotion materials, shirts & website
• 3 social media posts and 2 countdown mentions
• Flyers and brochures in bags
• 5 race tickets

Sponsorship-- Bronze Package
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

• Logo on website as a sponsor
• Thank you mention at opening
• Group social media thank you post
• E-certificate of appreciation
• 3 race tickets

Sponsorship-- Honorable Mention
Pay what you can

• Group social media thank you post, 1 race ticket, e-certificate of appreciation

Add a donation for TYPE INC

$

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