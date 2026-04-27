TYPE Inc. PRESENTS: Run the Right Path 5K RunWalk

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Send your tshirt size to [email protected]
Can't make it? No big deal! Feel free to participate from the courtesy of home or anywhere on the world.
Be with us in spirit! Join us by participating with the fitness equivalent by submitting pictures, videos, your steps, or document other fitness activities you'd like to engage in at your own pace on the day of the Run Walk.
All kids under age 12 and under are free. Kids 13+ are $10
• Prime logo placement on all promotion materials, shirts & website
• Opening/keynote speaking opportunity
• 5 social media posts and story highlights
• 10 race tickets
• Standard logo placement on all promotion materials, shirts & website
• 3 social media posts and 2 countdown mentions
• Flyers and brochures in bags
• 5 race tickets
• Logo on website as a sponsor
• Thank you mention at opening
• Group social media thank you post
• E-certificate of appreciation
• 3 race tickets
• Group social media thank you post, 1 race ticket, e-certificate of appreciation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!