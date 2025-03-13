Tyre Lodge

Hosted by

Tyre Lodge

About this event

Add a donation for Tyre Lodge

$

Sales closed

Tyre Craftsmen Club March Madness "Truck Load of Cheer" Raffle 2025

March Madness "Truck Load of Cheer" Raffles
$1
🎟️ Tickets: Only $1 per entry – Winner need not be present! 🥇 1st Prize: Premium spirits (Grey Goose, Jack Daniels, Hennessy, Bacardi, Ketel One, Ciroc) Selection of wine & beer (Chardonnay, Shiraz, Merlot, Heineken) 🥈 2nd Prize: Spirits (E&J Brandy, Whiskey, Vodka, Rum) Wine & beer selection 🥉 3rd - 5th Prizes: Scotch

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!