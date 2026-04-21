Troy Youth Soccer Assocation

Hosted by

Troy Youth Soccer Assocation

About this event

TYSA Sponsorships Fall 2026

Fan Club item
Fan Club
$100

Sponsor a Player


Make a direct impact by covering the cost of one child. This tier is ideal for individuals or small businesses who want to support at a personal level. (Please add name of child you wish to sponsor on form)

Playmaker item
Playmaker
$400

Team Sponsor (Fall 2026)

  • Your logo will be featured on the jersey and shorts of one team during Fall 2026 season.
  • This sponsorship also helps provide drinks and snacks for our referees, supporting a smooth and enjoyable game-day experience.
Goalkeeper item
Goalkeeper
$600

Field Sponsor (Only 8 available)

  • Sponsor one of our fields with your logo displayed on a flag throughout the Fall 2026 season.
  • Your sponsorship also contributes to field maintenance and upkeep, helping us provide a safe and welcoming environment for players and families.

(Divisions: U4, U6B, U6G, U8B, U8G, U10, U12, U14/16)

Golden Boot item
Golden Boot
$900

Fall 2026 Season Sponsor

  • Custom A-frame with your logo displayed at fields every game (yours to keep after the season)
  • Logo on jersey and shorts of one team for the Fall 2026 season.
  • Social media shout outs.
  • Logo featured in a league-wide thank-you email.
  • Your sponsorship helps cover referee fees and supports large league expenses (nets, soccer balls, etc. )
Hat Trick item
Hat Trick
$1,300

Yearly Sponsor

  • Custom A-frame with your logo displayed at fields every game for the Fall 2026 and Spring 2027season (yours to keep after the Spring season)
  • Logo on jersey and shorts of 2 teams in Fall 2026 and 1 team in Spring 2027.
  • Social media shout outs for both seasons.
  • Logo featured in a league-wide thank-you email.
  • Logo on championship tournament shirts for Fall 2026 and Spring 2027.
  • Your sponsorship supports major league expenses (field use, equipment, etc.)
MVP item
MVP
$1,800

Field and Yearly Sponsor

  • Includes benefits from Goalkeeper and Hat Trick.
  • Tournament weekend sponsor - recognition as a key sponsor during Fall 2026 and Spring 2027 tournaments.

(Divisions: U4, U6B, U6G, U8B, U8G, U10, U12, U14/16)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!