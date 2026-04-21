TYSA Sponsorships Fall 2026

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About this event
Sponsor a Player
Make a direct impact by covering the cost of one child. This tier is ideal for individuals or small businesses who want to support at a personal level. (Please add name of child you wish to sponsor on form)
Team Sponsor (Fall 2026)
Field Sponsor (Only 8 available)
(Divisions: U4, U6B, U6G, U8B, U8G, U10, U12, U14/16)
Fall 2026 Season Sponsor
Yearly Sponsor
Field and Yearly Sponsor
(Divisions: U4, U6B, U6G, U8B, U8G, U10, U12, U14/16)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!