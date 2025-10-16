"U" Knighted for A Cause - 2025-2026 AK PTSO Capital Campaign

If your Family is not already a PTSO Member, please consider joining to keep up to date with PSTO activities and volunteer opportunities. Annual PTSO membership dues are $25 per family.
Help fund recurring monthly activities, including supplements for traffic officers, supplemental supplies and other needs as requested by administration and faculty and not funded by CMS, health room supplies, and monthly faculty and staff recognitions (birthdays, gift cards for monthly teacher recognitions, various appreciation months, luncheons).
Help fund scholarships for Seniors of families who are PTSO members, along with funding recurring monthly activities. Scholarship fundraising goal is to award ten $1,000 collegiate scholarships and three to five $500 trade scholarships on an annual basis.
Help fund capital expenditures, along with funding recurring monthly activities, scholarships, and faculty and staff requests, including, campus beautification, technology items (webcams for campus security, digital school marquee upgrades, portable Bluetooth speaker for SGA, echo dots), AK pride and historical displays throughout the interior of the school, and future projects to enhance the AK school campus.
If you would like to donate an amount above $200, please indicate the amount by selecting the number of $50 increments for your donation. This donation will help support all of the AK PTSO activities supporting our Faculty, Staff and Students!
