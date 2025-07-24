U Matter 2 Inc's Painting Silent Auction

We are blown away by J.R. Veteran Advocacy, True top 1%. This magnificent artwork was crafted using a bottle, a true testament to the artist's skill. It comes with a letter of authenticity, signed by Jr the artist. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to J.R. Veteran Advocacy for their unwavering support of U Matter 2 over the years. Our partnership is a shining example of the power of collaboration and a true blessing.





Final Online Bid is due at 12am, 16 August 2025.Final bids will be taken at the event.