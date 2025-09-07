Offered by

University Preparatory School Athletic Boosters

U-Prep School Athletic Boosters's Memberships

Royal Membership
$200

Valid for one year

Gate fees are increasing this year across all sports! With this membership level you will receive 2 FREE gate entrances for ALL home games, any sport (excluding play-off/championships). You also have voting rights at our Boosters meetings and seniors are eligible to apply for Boosters Scholarships. If purchased by Sept 19, you will receive a Uprep insulated cup that can be refilled for $1 at the snack bar all year long. Your gate entrance tags will be available for pick up at the first home football game (Sept 19) at the front gate.

Silver Membership
$100

Valid for one year

This membership provides you with 10 free gate entrance cards that can be used at any home game (excludes play-off/championships). You also have voting rights at our Boosters meetings and seniors are eligible to apply for Boosters Scholarships. If purchased by Sept 19, you will receive a $10 Snack Bar Card. Your passes and Snack Bar Card will be available for pick up at the first home football game (Sept 19) at the front gate.

Mascot Membership
$50

Valid for one year

You have voting rights at our Boosters meetings and seniors are eligible to apply for Boosters Scholarships.

