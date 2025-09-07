U-Prep School Athletic Boosters's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Gate fees are increasing this year across all sports! With this membership level you will receive 2 FREE gate entrances for ALL home games, any sport (excluding play-off/championships). You also have voting rights at our Boosters meetings and seniors are eligible to apply for Boosters Scholarships. If purchased by Sept 19, you will receive a Uprep insulated cup that can be refilled for $1 at the snack bar all year long. Your gate entrance tags will be available for pick up at the first home football game (Sept 19) at the front gate.
Valid for one year
This membership provides you with 10 free gate entrance cards that can be used at any home game (excludes play-off/championships). You also have voting rights at our Boosters meetings and seniors are eligible to apply for Boosters Scholarships. If purchased by Sept 19, you will receive a $10 Snack Bar Card. Your passes and Snack Bar Card will be available for pick up at the first home football game (Sept 19) at the front gate.
Valid for one year
You have voting rights at our Boosters meetings and seniors are eligible to apply for Boosters Scholarships.
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!