U11 USA Elite Dek Hockey Ultimate Raffle 2025

Valued at over $1200 Dine out for a month! Grab some food & drinks on us as you taste around NJ at some our favorite spots. Including: Aldo Lamberti's- $80.00 First Watch- $40.00 Mission BBQ- $75.00 Il Villaggio- $50.00 LaScala's Fire- $50.00 Old Causeway-$50 Amici Restaurant- $50.00 PF Changs- $50.00, free appetizer, wine, wine glasses & fortune cookies Arnies Butcher & Culinaria- $50.00 The Westmont Diner- $50.00 Chipotle- Free Entree, Chips, & Dip The Mile- $25 Kid Rip's-$50 gift card, seasoning, swag, sunglasses & MORE Sweet Talk Cafe- $25 The Little Hen- $50 Plaza Azteca- $30 Phily Diner & Sports Bar- $25 Old Rail Tavern- $50, tshirt & Koozies The Pour House- $25 Crumbs Sandwich Joint- $50 The Inlet- $50 Carrabba's- $50, seasonings, hat & other goodies Iron Hill Brewery- Swag Johnny Ocean- $100 catering order Blue Cork Winery- $50 and more!!!!

Valued at over $1200 Dine out for a month! Grab some food & drinks on us as you taste around NJ at some our favorite spots. Including: Aldo Lamberti's- $80.00 First Watch- $40.00 Mission BBQ- $75.00 Il Villaggio- $50.00 LaScala's Fire- $50.00 Old Causeway-$50 Amici Restaurant- $50.00 PF Changs- $50.00, free appetizer, wine, wine glasses & fortune cookies Arnies Butcher & Culinaria- $50.00 The Westmont Diner- $50.00 Chipotle- Free Entree, Chips, & Dip The Mile- $25 Kid Rip's-$50 gift card, seasoning, swag, sunglasses & MORE Sweet Talk Cafe- $25 The Little Hen- $50 Plaza Azteca- $30 Phily Diner & Sports Bar- $25 Old Rail Tavern- $50, tshirt & Koozies The Pour House- $25 Crumbs Sandwich Joint- $50 The Inlet- $50 Carrabba's- $50, seasonings, hat & other goodies Iron Hill Brewery- Swag Johnny Ocean- $100 catering order Blue Cork Winery- $50 and more!!!!

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