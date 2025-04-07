USA Elite Dek Hockey Inc

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USA Elite Dek Hockey Inc

About this raffle

U11 USA Elite Dek Hockey Ultimate Raffle 2025

Mini Ticket Bundle - 3 Entries Mix & Match
$20
This includes 3 tickets
Mini Ticket Bundle- Three Entries for only $20 Add this to your cart to Mix & Match However You'd like
Ultimate Ticket Bundle- 25 Entries Mix & Match
$100
This includes 25 tickets
Ultimate Ticket Bundle gets you 25 chances to win for Only $100!!! Add this to your cart to Mix & Match However you'd like!
Basket #1 Florida Getaway- Individual Ticket
$10
VALUED AT $2400 Enjoy a 4-Night Stay to Jensen Beach Florida at the Pineapple Palace!! Pineapple palace is a three bedroom/one bath waterfront property located on Hutchinson Island Winner may choose any 4-day period from June- September 2025 (Based on availability)
Basket #2 Brigantine Romantic Escape- Individual Ticket
$10
Valued at over $900 Unwind offseason with a quiet romantic beach escape for two nights at a private Airbnb in Brigantine NJ Valid in 2025
Basket #3 Pocono Mountain Family Retreat- Individual Ticket
$10
Valued at over $700 Adventure Awaits! Enjoy at 2-night stay at the Pinkerton Poconos Chalet in Beautiful Bushkill, Pennsylvania. 4 bedrooms and a loft make it an ideal family escape
Basket #4 Taste Of Jersey- Individual Ticket
$10
Valued at over $1200 Dine out for a month! Grab some food & drinks on us as you taste around NJ at some our favorite spots. Including: Aldo Lamberti's- $80.00 First Watch- $40.00 Mission BBQ- $75.00 Il Villaggio- $50.00 LaScala's Fire- $50.00 Old Causeway-$50 Amici Restaurant- $50.00 PF Changs- $50.00, free appetizer, wine, wine glasses & fortune cookies Arnies Butcher & Culinaria- $50.00 The Westmont Diner- $50.00 Chipotle- Free Entree, Chips, & Dip The Mile- $25 Kid Rip's-$50 gift card, seasoning, swag, sunglasses & MORE Sweet Talk Cafe- $25 The Little Hen- $50 Plaza Azteca- $30 Phily Diner & Sports Bar- $25 Old Rail Tavern- $50, tshirt & Koozies The Pour House- $25 Crumbs Sandwich Joint- $50 The Inlet- $50 Carrabba's- $50, seasonings, hat & other goodies Iron Hill Brewery- Swag Johnny Ocean- $100 catering order Blue Cork Winery- $50 and more!!!!
Basket #5 Summer Fun & Fortune- Individual Ticket
$10
Valued at over $1200 Kick off Summer the right way with some fun and fortune Basket includes: 10 Guest Passes for Pinnacle Paintball ($400 Value) 2 All Day Passes for Morey's Pier Water Park ($138 Value) 2 $25 Dave & Buster's Game Cards & Goodies ($50+ Value) 4 All Day Passes to Fun City ($138 value) Hollydell Skate Passes ($90 value) Philadelphia Rebels Tickets ($80 Value) Lottery Tickets ($60+ Value) Ladder Ball ($35 value) Pickleball set ($20 value) Corona, Highnoons, Wine, Rum, Don Julio Tequila, drink mixes & more ($200+)
Basket #6 Flyer's Fan- Individual Ticket
$10
Valued over $500.00 Ultimate Flyer's Fan!! Includes: -2 Tickets to a 25-26 Season Game -Used & Signed Goalie Stick, autographed photo & puck from Flyer's Sam Ersson #33 -Signed Puck Ramus Ristolainen #55
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