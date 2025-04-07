U11 USA Elite Dek Hockey Ultimate Raffle 2025

Mini Ticket Bundle- Three Entries for only $20
Add this to your cart to Mix & Match However You'd like
Mini Ticket Bundle- Three Entries for only $20
Add this to your cart to Mix & Match However You'd like
Ultimate Ticket Bundle- 25 Entries Mix & Match
$100
This includes 25 tickets
Ultimate Ticket Bundle gets you 25 chances to win for Only $100!!!
Add this to your cart to Mix & Match However you'd like!
Ultimate Ticket Bundle gets you 25 chances to win for Only $100!!!
Add this to your cart to Mix & Match However you'd like!
Basket #1 Florida Getaway- Individual Ticket
$10
VALUED AT $2400
Enjoy a 4-Night Stay to Jensen Beach Florida at the Pineapple Palace!! Pineapple palace is a three bedroom/one bath waterfront property located on Hutchinson Island
Winner may choose any 4-day period from June- September 2025
(Based on availability)
VALUED AT $2400
Enjoy a 4-Night Stay to Jensen Beach Florida at the Pineapple Palace!! Pineapple palace is a three bedroom/one bath waterfront property located on Hutchinson Island
Winner may choose any 4-day period from June- September 2025
(Based on availability)
Valued at over $900
Unwind offseason with a quiet romantic beach escape for two nights at a private Airbnb in Brigantine NJ
Valid in 2025
Valued at over $900
Unwind offseason with a quiet romantic beach escape for two nights at a private Airbnb in Brigantine NJ
Valid in 2025
Basket #3 Pocono Mountain Family Retreat- Individual Ticket
$10
Valued at over $700
Adventure Awaits! Enjoy at 2-night stay at the Pinkerton Poconos Chalet in Beautiful Bushkill, Pennsylvania.
4 bedrooms and a loft make it an ideal family escape
Valued at over $700
Adventure Awaits! Enjoy at 2-night stay at the Pinkerton Poconos Chalet in Beautiful Bushkill, Pennsylvania.
4 bedrooms and a loft make it an ideal family escape
Basket #4 Taste Of Jersey- Individual Ticket
$10
Valued at over $1200
Dine out for a month! Grab some food & drinks on us as you taste around NJ at some our favorite spots.
Including:
Aldo Lamberti's- $80.00
First Watch- $40.00
Mission BBQ- $75.00
Il Villaggio- $50.00
LaScala's Fire- $50.00
Old Causeway-$50
Amici Restaurant- $50.00
PF Changs- $50.00, free appetizer, wine, wine glasses & fortune cookies
Arnies Butcher & Culinaria- $50.00
The Westmont Diner- $50.00
Chipotle- Free Entree, Chips, & Dip
The Mile- $25
Kid Rip's-$50 gift card, seasoning, swag, sunglasses & MORE
Sweet Talk Cafe- $25
The Little Hen- $50
Plaza Azteca- $30
Phily Diner & Sports Bar- $25
Old Rail Tavern- $50, tshirt & Koozies
The Pour House- $25
Crumbs Sandwich Joint- $50
The Inlet- $50
Carrabba's- $50, seasonings, hat & other goodies
Iron Hill Brewery- Swag
Johnny Ocean- $100 catering order
Blue Cork Winery- $50
and more!!!!
Valued at over $1200
Dine out for a month! Grab some food & drinks on us as you taste around NJ at some our favorite spots.
Including:
Aldo Lamberti's- $80.00
First Watch- $40.00
Mission BBQ- $75.00
Il Villaggio- $50.00
LaScala's Fire- $50.00
Old Causeway-$50
Amici Restaurant- $50.00
PF Changs- $50.00, free appetizer, wine, wine glasses & fortune cookies
Arnies Butcher & Culinaria- $50.00
The Westmont Diner- $50.00
Chipotle- Free Entree, Chips, & Dip
The Mile- $25
Kid Rip's-$50 gift card, seasoning, swag, sunglasses & MORE
Sweet Talk Cafe- $25
The Little Hen- $50
Plaza Azteca- $30
Phily Diner & Sports Bar- $25
Old Rail Tavern- $50, tshirt & Koozies
The Pour House- $25
Crumbs Sandwich Joint- $50
The Inlet- $50
Carrabba's- $50, seasonings, hat & other goodies
Iron Hill Brewery- Swag
Johnny Ocean- $100 catering order
Blue Cork Winery- $50
and more!!!!
Basket #5 Summer Fun & Fortune- Individual Ticket
$10
Valued at over $1200
Kick off Summer the right way with some fun and fortune
Basket includes:
10 Guest Passes for Pinnacle Paintball ($400 Value)
2 All Day Passes for Morey's Pier Water Park ($138 Value)
2 $25 Dave & Buster's Game Cards & Goodies ($50+ Value)
4 All Day Passes to Fun City ($138 value)
Hollydell Skate Passes ($90 value)
Philadelphia Rebels Tickets ($80 Value)
Lottery Tickets ($60+ Value)
Ladder Ball ($35 value)
Pickleball set ($20 value)
Corona, Highnoons, Wine, Rum, Don Julio Tequila, drink mixes & more ($200+)
Valued at over $1200
Kick off Summer the right way with some fun and fortune
Basket includes:
10 Guest Passes for Pinnacle Paintball ($400 Value)
2 All Day Passes for Morey's Pier Water Park ($138 Value)
2 $25 Dave & Buster's Game Cards & Goodies ($50+ Value)
4 All Day Passes to Fun City ($138 value)
Hollydell Skate Passes ($90 value)
Philadelphia Rebels Tickets ($80 Value)
Lottery Tickets ($60+ Value)
Ladder Ball ($35 value)
Pickleball set ($20 value)
Corona, Highnoons, Wine, Rum, Don Julio Tequila, drink mixes & more ($200+)
Basket #6 Flyer's Fan- Individual Ticket
$10
Valued over $500.00
Ultimate Flyer's Fan!!
Includes:
-2 Tickets to a 25-26 Season Game
-Used & Signed Goalie Stick, autographed photo & puck from Flyer's Sam Ersson #33
-Signed Puck Ramus Ristolainen #55
Valued over $500.00
Ultimate Flyer's Fan!!
Includes:
-2 Tickets to a 25-26 Season Game
-Used & Signed Goalie Stick, autographed photo & puck from Flyer's Sam Ersson #33
-Signed Puck Ramus Ristolainen #55
Add a donation for USA Elite Dek Hockey Inc
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