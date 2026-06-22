In the foreground, raffle prizes for an outdoor movie night, family wagon, and Philly Union tailgate are displayed with product images and descriptions, while the background features the U12 Towamencin Reds Soccer Club logo, a soccer ball, and the Philadelphia Union logo.
Towamencin Reds

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Towamencin Reds

About this raffle

U12 Towamencin Reds Soccer Raffle

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Outdoor Movie Night - 1 ticket
$10
  • Projector with built in streaming apps
  • Screen
  • Mesa Solo Stove with accessories
  • S'mores
  • Popcorn
  • Candy

*All items will be shipped to you if you are not local. Item colors may vary based on inventory.

Outdoor Movie Night - 3 tickets
$25
  • Projector with built in streaming apps
  • Screen
  • Mesa Solo Stove with accessories
  • S'mores
  • Popcorn
  • Candy

*All items will be shipped to you if you are not local. Item colors may vary based on inventory.

Family Wagon Package - 1 ticket
$10
  • Double decker wagon
  • 2 GCI Rocker Chairs
  • Kan Jam
  • Travel Games

*All items will be shipped to you if you are not local. Item colors may vary based on inventory.

Family Wagon Package - 3 tickets
$25
  • Double decker wagon
  • 2 GCI Rocker Chairs
  • Kan Jam
  • Travel Games

*All items will be shipped to you if you are not local. Item colors may vary based on inventory.

Philly Union Tailgate - 1 ticket
$10
  • 4 Philadelphia Union tickets to a 2026 game (Certificate will include details)
  • RTIC 2-in-one Cooler Bag
  • $50 Wawa Gift Card
  • 3 8-Pack Surfside Drinks
  • 6 Tickets to Beat the Bomb
  • Philly Union Jersey (Men's Size Small)
  • 2 Tickets to Otherworld Philadelphia

*This item can be shipped without the Surfside Drinks, but is geared for locals. Item colors may vary based on inventory.

Philly Union Tailgate - 3 tickets
$25
  • 4 Philadelphia Union tickets to a 2026 game (Certificate will include details)
  • RTIC 2-in-one Cooler Bag
  • $50 Wawa Gift Card
  • 3 8-Pack Surfside Drinks
  • 6 Tickets to Beat the Bomb
  • Philly Union Jersey (Men's Size Small)
  • 2 Tickets to Otherworld Philadelphia

*This item can be shipped without the Surfside Drinks, but is geared for locals. Item colors may vary based on inventory.

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